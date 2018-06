Photo: Amazon

Electric lawnmowers are quieter and cleaner than gas mowers, and at an all-time low $128 today, this 19" battery-powered model from GreenWorks is surprisingly affordable.



The catch, and it’s a big one, is that this particular mower doesn’t include a battery in the box. If you have other 40V GreenWorks tools, your existing batteries will work just fine. If not, standalone batteries are actually on sale for about $10 less than usual right now. You’ll also need a charger.