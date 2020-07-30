It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Switch up Your Storage Game With 20% off This 128GB microSD Card

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
SanDisk 128 GB microSD card | $28 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
So, you’ve finally gotten your hands on a new Switch. Great! There’s tons of great games to choose from, no matter your preference. But if you’re partial to downloading your games rather than getting a bunch of new game cards, you’ll need a good amount of storage. A 128GB microSD card isn’t the largest you can get, but it’ll hold plenty of games, and they’re not too pricey either. Right now you can get a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for $28 at Newegg right now. Go ahead, pick one up, and start picking out your games while you wait.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

