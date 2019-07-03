Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Oral-B Pro 1000 | $30 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

If you’re still brushing your teeth manually, this $30 Oral-B offers a ton of value as a starter electric toothbrush. The Oral-B Pro 1000 features a pressure sensor so you don’t damage your gums, a 30 second interval timer so all of the areas of your mouth get equal attention, and, critically, very cheap replacement brush heads. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to get the deal.

