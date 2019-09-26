Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon

Right now, you can pre-order Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age for $10 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the definite edition includes newly added character-specific stories and the ability to swap between Japanese and English voice-overs.

I think it’s pretty cool, too, that you can swap between HD or 16-bit visuals, symphonic or synth music in this game.

The game officially drops tomorrow, so this pre-order discount may disappear tomorrow. So act fast, before Amazon drops the axe on this deal.