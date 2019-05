Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Get your web slingers ready, because you’re going to want to get this Spider-Man deal before it skitters away. Right now, you can buy a digital copy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for only $10 on Amazon Prime Video, which is 50% off the usual price. That’s a steal for a movie that has been praised as one of the best Marvel films and won an Oscar.