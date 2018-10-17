Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out

Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.



At only $60 (down from the usual $90), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.