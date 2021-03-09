It's all consuming.
Sweet Vibrations Wants the Ladies of the World to Take a Self Care Day With 20% off Their Next Order

Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Sweet Vibrations aren’t done celebrating all the ladies just yet. Last night they announced a sitewide sale to honor all the lovely women in the world. Enjoy 20% off from the small lady-owned business; it just has to be over $16. If the code isn’t automatically added at check out you’ll just pop in WOMENDAY for the discount.

Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys, and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand is one of my favorites these days; it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

I’m a fan of any vibe that also looks like a joy-con. Kissed is definitely one of these. Because it’s designed in this way, it is easy to grip by you or your partner. It is also super cute with its soft little silicone fin that has a lot more power than you’d think. Made for targeted pleasure, you’ll certainly log some hours of playtime with it. It was really impressive given its size; there are five speeds and five vibe patterns. Kissed is waterproof, so the comfy grip will definitely come in handy. Expect about two hours of fun off of a single charge, but it’s easy to re-up with the USB cable. All Sweet Vibes toys come with a forever warranty, adorable packaging, and a clever user manual.

All orders are discreetly bundled and will ship for $7.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

