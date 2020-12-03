It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Sweet & Shimmer’s Holiday Collection Just Dropped and Nothing Is Over $5

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If you’re on the hunt for good stocking stuffers or just great smelling seasonal beauty items it’s your lucky day. Sweet & Shimmer’s Holiday Collection was just added to Ulta and nothing is more than $5. And the items that are $5, well Ulta is running a deal where if you pick 5 you get them for only $10.

Sparkly bobby pins, Christmas manicure sets, and shimmery body mists are just a few of the offerings in that $5 section. But the real winners are in the new festive scents. Peppermint, gumdrop, and sugar cookie are coming at you in lip balm, hand lotion, and sanitizer form. Given 2020 these are all the things we’re are burning through. There are a few other things like bath fizzer and bubble bath but those you can’t really use on the go. And of course, they’ve got scented wipes if you want to round out a set of one specific smell. The best thing is everything I mentioned is just $1.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

