It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sweep up the Savings With $80 off a Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Absolute | $220 | Newegg
There are few reliefs as gratifying as finally having clean floors again. Small apartments may be able to get by with a quick sweep, though it doesn’t always do the trick, and that takes forever in larger apartments and homes. A good vacuum cleaner, like the Dyson V8 Absolute, can help speed up the process and pick up the specks you might otherwise miss. Typically, it’d cost you about $300, but it’s down to $220 on Newegg. That’s still a hefty price tag, but Dyson vacuums earn their price tag, and you’ll be able to carry this one with you long after your lease is up.

