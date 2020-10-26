Sweep up the Savings With $50 off the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C 93XPW86

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after several months of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities. Right now, a refurbished model of eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $160 when you use the code 93XPW86. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. It’s worth noting, though, that the included warranty is only three months, so you might save some money upfront, but if you run into any issues down the road, you might have to shell out a bit more cash.

