Sweep up the Savings With $30 off a Dyson V8 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Motorhead | $200 | Newegg
There are few reliefs as gratifying as finally having clean floors again. Small apartments may be able to get by with a quick sweep, though it doesn’t always do the trick, and that takes forever in larger apartments and homes. A good vacuum cleaner, like the Dyson V8 Motorhead, can help speed up the process and pick up the specks you might otherwise miss. Typically, Dyson vacuums are a little pricey, but a refurbished model is down to $200 on Newegg. That’s still a hefty price tag, but Dyson vacuums earn it, and you’ll be able to carry this one with you long after your lease is up.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Use the promo code 93XPW86
