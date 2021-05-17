Sweaty Troubled Sleepers Will Rejoice Over This Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, Now Just $14

Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow | $14 | Bed Bath & Beyond



With warmer temperatures on the way, it can be a difficult time if you already have a few sleep issues. If you run a bit hot, the summer can be a nightmare for getting quality slumber. Couple that with neck or back trouble, and it’s the perfect recipe for no sleep. Therapedic’s Cooling Memory Foam Pillow could be just what you need, and it’s 80% off right now.

The full name is the Therapedic Polar Nights Cooling Contour Pillow, but it does all the things your poor body needs. Designed with Reactex tech, it actually pulls heat away from you, and the pillow converts it. With just the pressure from your neck and head, you’ll be cooler in mere seconds. By positioning yourself in just the right way, you’ll get the support you’ve been searching for, along with twenty times the cooling action of other pillows on the market . This works for all kinds of sleepers, so no worries if your a side or stomach snoozer. The cover is machine washable, and the whole pillow comes with a five-year manufacturer’ s warranty. This is a standard size and exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond.

