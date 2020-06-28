It's all consuming.
Sweat It Out With Just Dance 2020 For the Switch, Just $20

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
428
Save
Just Dance 2020 | $20 | Best Buy and Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Just Dance 2020 | $20 | Best Buy and Amazon

Having trouble picking up a copy of Ring Fit Adventure? You’re not the only one, with copies running out of stock within minutes. It’s frustrating! But if you’re looking for an alternative workout for the Switch, maybe you should check out Just Dance 2020.

Dancing can be one hell of a workout, and you can grab the title on Switch at Best Buy and Amazon for just $20. Who you grab Just Dance 2020 from depends on when you want to grab it—if there’s a copy at your local Best Buy, you can pick it up today. The Amazon copies won’t be in stock until July 2 and will ship afterwards, but if you can wait a few days, why not have it delivered?

