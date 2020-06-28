Sweat It Out With Just Dance 2020 For the Switch, Just $20

Just Dance 2020 | $20 | Best Buy Amazon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Having trouble picking up a copy of Ring Fit Adventure? You’re not the only one, with copies running out of stock within minutes. It’s frustrating! But if you’re looking for an alternative workout for the Switch, maybe you should check out Just Dance 2020.

Dancing can be one hell of a workout, and you can grab the title on Switch at Best Buy and Amazon for just $20. Who you grab Just Dance 2020 from depends on when you want to grab it—if there’s a copy at your local Best Buy, you can pick it up today. The Amazon copies won’t be in stock until July 2 and will ship afterwards, but if you can wait a few days, why not have it delivered?