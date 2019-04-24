Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $9 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.

