Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for your Thanksgiving and holiday family get-togethers, Amazon’s running a big one-day sale on Hasbro’s most popular toys and board games. There’s a good mix in here of kids’ toys like Play-Doh, things adults can enjoy like Scrabble, and stuff that everyone likes like Nerf guns. These prices are only available today though, and the best stuff could sell out early.