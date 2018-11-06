Just in time for your Thanksgiving and holiday family get-togethers, Amazon’s running a big one-day sale on Hasbro’s most popular toys and board games. There’s a good mix in here of kids’ toys like Play-Doh, things adults can enjoy like Scrabble, and stuff that everyone likes like Nerf guns. These prices are only available today though, and the best stuff could sell out early.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.