Hyjinx Ball of Foot Metatarsal Cushions | $6 | Amazon | Clip 15% off coupon
Wearing high heels without complaining is a skill only a tiny percent of people have achieved. I am not one of those people. I took my mother’s advice to buy a pair of metatarsal cushions and I cannot wear high heels without them now. Right now, you can grab a reusable pair of Hyjinx Ball of Foot Metatarsal Cushions for only $6 when you clip the 15% off coupon,
Here’s what I had to say about them on The Inventory:
So, I stuck the cushions onto the balls of my feet prior to my next wedding, doing my very best to mimic the picture on the box (which is also the photo on Amazon). I had them on from around 4 p.m. until roughly 1:30 a.m. Were my feet totally without pain? No. But my feet weren’t absolutely dying by the end of the night, and I didn’t feel a clawing sensation to rip my shoes off. I know for a fact that I would not have survived the ordeal without these little cushions.