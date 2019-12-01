It's all consuming.
Survive the Original Alien Quadrilogy On Blu-ray For Just $10

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
243
Save
Alien Quadrilogy: Alien/Aliens/Alien3/Alien Resurrection | $10 | Best Buy
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

The Alien franchise is a milestone in the history of sci-fi horror films, and now you can own all four of the original quadrilogy—which excludes Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though those are somewhat in spin-off territory—for just $10. It’s a solid price to add whichever Alien films are your favorite to your collection without having to bicker about which ones those are.

