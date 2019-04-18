Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

For most dog owners, their four-legged friend is more than just a pet, they are family. Many young people are even ditching or prolonging having children because of their dog. It is safe to say that in 2019, a lot of people are obsessed with their dogs. Which is fine, because dogs are wonderful and deserve to live longer than people. If you know someone who is obsessed with their dog, or you are yourself, you’re going to want to get this mug.

Many dog owners love to have things with their pet’s face on it, like cellphone cases, keychains, t-shirts, doormats, and more. Now, you can get a personalized mug with your pooch’s face and it won’t break the bank. In fact, you can get this custom mug from Etsy seller iloverunningclub for just $13, from the original $16 pricetag. It comes in two size options: 11 oz. or 15 oz. You can upload an actual photo of your dog and then customize the mug to add a name or phrase as well.