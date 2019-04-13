Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on L.O.L. Suprise! toys. From what I understand, these are designed to be opened so, it’s kind of like those coin-operated vending machines with random toys... but with an unboxing experience.



If you know what these are, and know a kid who’ll benefit, buy some right away. This is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. Make sure to check out the main page to see all of your glittery, absurdly-colored options.