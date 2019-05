Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you have a rooting interest in the NBA and NHL Finals, or are settling in for the dog days of baseball season, it’s time to stock up on team gear from Fanatics.



Promo code BASE will currently save you 25% on most items (authentic jerseys and few other categories are excluded), including thousands of team-branded shirts, hats and more, plus our favorite NBA Jam tees and MiLB Copa De La Diversion hats. Sale ends Friday at midnight, so be sure to beat the buzzer.