Graphic: Jillian Lucas

College football season is here. Kids are going back to school. It’s a time to celebrate the university that you (hopefully) enjoyed spending four years at with this NCAA hoodie. Support your school and keep warm during the impending months and get up to 50% off this classic sweatshirt.



Note: as with most clothing on Amazon, the price may vary by style (in this case, school) and size, but most should be $25.