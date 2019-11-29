Support The Rebel Alliance With This LEGO $50 Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter | $50 | Target | Also available at Amazon

A LEGO set with 731 pieces? No sweat. Just in time for Christmas and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter is on sale for $50 at Target and Amazon. This set runs for $80 when purchased from LEGO.

Once constructed, the Starfighter sports lever-activated wings and retractable landing gear for a serious Rebel attack. And along with the X-Wing, the set comes with Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter minifigures and R2-D2 and R2-Q2 droid LEGO figures.