Support Public Broadcasting and Save 20% at the PBS Store

I often return to a lot of PBS show to have on in the background while I work. Mostly because they are long, both in episode length and they have numerous seasons. Shoutout to Grantchester. But honestly, they are so beloved I don’t mind watching multiple times. From now until May 25 take 20% off anything in the PBS shop with code TAKE20.

It’s hard to imagine but PBS is not all just period pieces, operas, or Ken Burns documentaries. Bob Ross, Mister Rogers, NOVA. We grew up with all those and still love them. ‘Happy Trees,’ is apart of the lexicon for a reason.

Board games, tea towels, socks, and mugs help you revisit some old favorites. And their DVD sets let you discover new ones. Plus you’ll be supporting public television. Win/win.

Sale runs until May 25 and there’s free shipping for orders over $79.

