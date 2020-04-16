Supercharge Your WFH Setup for Up to 30% Less With REAL Office Furniture From Branch

Up to 35% off Chairs, Office Desks, and More | Branch Furniture

Now that we’ve all been working from home for quite some time, it’s imperative that we all get comfy. I, for one, recently upgraded my butt to the a new seat cushion (as recommended by you, dear readers) , which has made a world of difference in my day-to-day routine. But in case you want some authentic office furniture for your apartment or house, Branch Furniture—known for its commercial office supplies—is bringing the whole suite home, at a discount.

Need an ergonomic chair? Branch has your back, literally, with spine-friendly seating for $70 less than MSRP. A task chair is down to $199 from $269, and you can get your own legitimate office desk for $349—no longer is your workstation bound to the same place you sleep. Other furnishings include a small filing cabinet for $155, a guest chair for $395, and a killer standing desk for $895. Beef up your WFH arrangement today.