Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass | $22 | Amazon

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $22, the bestprice we’ve seen on this add-on.

Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Advertisement

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use (that’s also down to a solid $50 right now.)