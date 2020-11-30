It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is $50 at Amazon and I Have Nothing Bad to Say About That

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber monday
191
Save
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $50 | Amazon
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $50 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $50 | Amazon

No snark here. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is down to $50 at Amazon, plain and simple. Sure, I could get snippy about Nintendo’s reluctance to mark down games, but why bother? It’s $10 off a superb fighting game that’s essential for Switch owners. I’ll take it! This is an especially notable deal for anyone who just bought a Switch during this whole mess of sales we’re living through right now. The game features all your favorite characters like Mario, Link, Kirby, Joker from Persona 5 and he has a literal gun that he uses to shoot people, and more. Grab it at a discount and have fun. It’s just that easy, folks!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

HP Has Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Cyber Monday

Plug Into the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Tech Deals

Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, PS4 Games, Amazon, and More

Thanks to Game Boost, These Backward Compatible PS4 Games Play Even Better on PS5