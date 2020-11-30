Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is $50 at Amazon and I Have Nothing Bad to Say About That

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Image : Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $50 | Amazon

No snark here. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is down to $50 at Amazon, plain and simple. Sure, I could get snippy about Nintendo’s reluctance to mark down games, but why bother? It’s $10 off a superb fighting game that’s essential for Switch owners. I’ll take it! This is an especially notable deal for anyone who just bought a Switch during this whole mess of sales we’re living through right now. The game features all your favorite characters like Mario, Link, Kirby, Joker from Persona 5 and he has a literal gun that he uses to shoot people , and more. Grab it at a discount and have fun. It’s just that easy, folks!