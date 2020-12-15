Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Are Both $40, So No More Excuses

Super Mario Odyssey | $40 | Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $40 | Amazon

I recently had a friend admit to me that he still hadn’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He didn’t have a specific reason for not playing it yet, he just hadn’t “gotten around to it.” Most Switch owners recognize that this is unconscionable at this point. Both Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are day one pick-ups for the Nintendo Switch that should be prioritized over everything else. For anyone who has yet to play either game and has been waiting for a good sale , Amazon currently has both titles for $40. Considering Nintendo’s ironclad grip on discounts, that’s probably the lowest we’ll see those until we get some sort of “Switch Classics” relabel in three years, so grab them and right your wrongs.