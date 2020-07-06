Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Are $40 Today

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

A pair of Mario games are down to $40 on Nintendo Switch today. Fans of our favorite platforming plumber can snag both Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for that price at Amazon.

The former is the continuation of a creator’s paradise, allowing you to create your own intricate Mario stages with mechanics, characters, and abilities inspired by generations of previous games. New Super Mario Bros. U, meanwhile, brings an updated version of this Wii U platformer, including the Luigi U expansion, which includes new playable characters Toadette and Nabbit.