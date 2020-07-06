It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Are $40 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Screenshot: Nintendo
A pair of Mario games are down to $40 on Nintendo Switch today. Fans of our favorite platforming plumber can snag both Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for that price at Amazon.

The former is the continuation of a creator’s paradise, allowing you to create your own intricate Mario stages with mechanics, characters, and abilities inspired by generations of previous games. New Super Mario Bros. U, meanwhile, brings an updated version of this Wii U platformer, including the Luigi U expansion, which includes new playable characters Toadette and Nabbit.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

