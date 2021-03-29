Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is $50, So Prepare To Kill Bowser Twice

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.