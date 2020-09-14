Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is on the Way, So Dress Your Switch Up With This $11 Super Mario Odyssey Case

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) | $11 | Amazon

In case you haven’t heard, you’ll soon be given the chance to return to your roots and play some of the most beloved 3D Mario games from the Nintendo 64 onward in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s a collection of three games, including Super Mario 64, which many still consider to be a class above the rest. There’s also Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, both great games in their own right.

If you’re planning to grab a copy September 18, you can’t let your Switch go untreated for the occasion. It’s a bonafide marriage between old school and new, as this officially licensed travel case by RDS Industries has Super Mario Odyssey artwork stamped on its front side. It’s normally $20, but with a $9 discount, it’s really hard to pass. There are plenty of compartments inside for games and accessories, and it can double as a kickstand to keep your Switch propped up while you’re gaming.