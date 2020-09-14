It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is on the Way, So Dress Your Switch Up With This $11 Super Mario Odyssey Case

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsNintendo Switch DealsNintendo Switch
57
Save
Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) | $11 | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) | $11 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) | $11 | Amazon

In case you haven’t heard, you’ll soon be given the chance to return to your roots and play some of the most beloved 3D Mario games from the Nintendo 64 onward in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s a collection of three games, including Super Mario 64, which many still consider to be a class above the rest. There’s also Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, both great games in their own right.

Advertisement

If you’re planning to grab a copy September 18, you can’t let your Switch go untreated for the occasion. It’s a bonafide marriage between old school and new, as this officially licensed travel case by RDS Industries has Super Mario Odyssey artwork stamped on its front side. It’s normally $20, but with a $9 discount, it’s really hard to pass. There are plenty of compartments inside for games and accessories, and it can double as a kickstand to keep your Switch propped up while you’re gaming.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: TaoTronics Heater And Fan, 16-Piece Wanbasion Knife Set, JACHS NY Men's Tech Shirts, Luxury Hotel Pillows, 2K Webcam, Waterproof Facial Massagers, and More

Friday's Best Deals: Cheap 2K Webcam, Razer Huntsman Keyboard, Cornbread Hemp CBD, Dumpster Fire Pins, Cuisinart Knives, Jezebel X Bijoux Vibes, and More

Sunday's Best Deals: JBL 500BT Wireless Headphones, GeIL EVOX II RAM, JACHS NY Men's Shirts, 16-Piece Wanbasion Knife Set, TaoTronics Earbuds, Wireless Phone Charging Stand, Faux Leather Messenger Bag, and More

AirPods Pro Drop to $199 at Amazon