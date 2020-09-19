Super-Absorbent Huckberry Onsen Bath Towels Are 15% Off Right Now

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets | $85 to $133 | Huckberry

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles ( which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.

Advertisement

This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing , saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win.