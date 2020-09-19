It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Super-Absorbent Huckberry Onsen Bath Towels Are 15% Off Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
54
Save
Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets | $85 to $133 | Huckberry
Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets | $85 to $133 | Huckberry
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets | $85 to $133 | Huckberry

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles (which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.

Advertisement

This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing, saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tacklife's T8 Jump Starter Will Resurrect Your Ride for Over 30% Less Today

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Friday's Best Deals: JBL Go2 Speaker, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Fitbit Ace 2, Anthropologie Sitewide Sale, Hand Sanitizer, and More

Pucker up for the Best Tinted Lip Balms, According To Reviewers