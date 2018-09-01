40% Off Sitewide | Sunglass Warehouse | Promo code LABORDAY40
Graphic: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Labor Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.