Sunday's Best Deals: Xena and Battlestar Galatica Comics, A Lot of Reese's, Fossil Smartwatches, and More

A huge bag of Reese’s, fourth generation Fossil watches, Devil May Cry 5, vape pens, and more headline Sunday’s best deals.



To commemorate the week of the Egg, NordVPN wants to respect your privacy by encouraging you to respect it yourself. For a limited time, you’ll get a free month or year when you subscribe to the service for 3 years using the promo code KINJAEASTER. Better still, the 3-year membership is 70% off, so essentially you’re getting two deals for the price of one. They don’t call us Kinja Deals for nothing.



Now whether you get a month or a year at checkout is admittedly a gamble because the outcome is applied at random. To be honest, though, it’s kind of a win-win. Either way you’re getting 3 years of solace in the knowledge that your browsing habits will be kept to yourself. Dodge roll all the targeted ads and spare yourself unwanted ISP surveillance today.

Even on sale, smartwatches can be really expensive. But, eventually smartwatch makers want to move stock, and that’s when you get some really deep discounts. Fossil is having a sale on their Gen 4 smartwatches, and now is a perfect time to strap up (your wrist).



The Gen 4 Fossil watches do all that you would expect from a smartwatch like giving you notifications and counting steps, as well as a heart rate monitor. Sure, it doesn’t have a million bells and whistles like Garmin and Fitbit watches have, but do you really need a watch to tell you how stressed you are? I’m well aware of my existential dread Garmin, thank you.

Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen on the new iPhone SE so far. The phone is usually $400 outright, but you can buy the Sprint model for $300 at the big box retailer when you add a new line, and they’ll throw in a $50 gift card for your troubles.



This is a great deal for Sprint users, but even if you aren’t, it’s still worth considering. The phone is not unlocked, but you can unlock it after 50 days of qualifying service.

Here’s a little pro-tip: buy the phone, get yourself a no-commitment $35 Kickstart Unlimited plan—the cheapest available—and unlock your smartphone after 50 days, then cancel. Since it’s an iPhone, you won’t have to worry about network compatibility as they’re all designed to work on almost any network globally. You’re paying a bit over $70 after taxes and fees by the end of it all, but that still represents an overall discount.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-1 MicroSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need mobile storage? Right now, Western Digital has SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra microSD card for $43. It features class 10, UHS-1 speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second, which is fast enough for most gaming, work, and photography needs. It should also work just fine for 4K video recording, but your mileage may vary.



If you’re still flying around the internet without your virtual seatbelt and locking your internet doors, stop. Buy Webroot right now. It’s only $15 to protect three devices for a year, and that goes whether you’re on Mac or PC. If you have more, you can get a five-device subscription for $28 (Mac version here). Now please, go over that story your mother taught you about the birds and the GBs and never go without protection again!



Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJA9E6, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

The world’s been having a rough go of it the last few months. I’ve spent my fair share of days laying in bed, watching Tiger King and wasting away, but as it turns out, humans need to eat. Well, Reese’s count as a meal, right? You’ll have to wait until early May, but if you don’t mind this Reese’s Miniatures Party Pack is only $6 on Amazon. Apparently it comes with about 39 servings, and each serving is 3 mini peanut butter cups... I’ve done the math, and it’s definitely entirely too much chocolate and peanut butter.



But hell, treat yourself, right?

Ready to smarten up your home? You’re in luck, as Wyze’s Smart Home starter kit is on sale for $79 at Amazon. What does this package include? Well, you get...



Waze Cam with a 32GB MicroSD

2 Contact Sensors

1 Motion Sensors

1 Sensor Bridge (this makes sure the sensors and camera work together)

2 Wyze plugs

3 Wyze lightbulbs

All of this works together to create a sensor-based home secrurity system, and also lets you tell Alexa or your Google Assistant to turn on some lights. A pretty nice deal for only $79!

SUNAVO Hot Plate VH2IHBQB Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Hot plates can be used for a lot of different things. If you’re out camping, you can cook whatever you’d normally need to use a stovetop for, on a surface with controller heat. If you live in a studio apartment or dorm without a kitchen, a hot plate can help you heat up water and cook some food. It’s just helpful! Now, if you use code VH2IHBQB at checkout, you can get one of these babies for just $23.



Advertisement

Naipo Shiatsu Foot Massage Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Anyone could use a good foot massager, especially any essential workers having to work during these difficult times. For anyone that needs it, Naipo’s Shiatsu Foot Massager is down from its usual $300 price all the way to $95, if you use code 3AHL7I4P at checkout. I have used Naipo’s back and shoulder massager in the past, and I can attest to how awesome that is—if this foot massager is anything like that, this will be worth the price.



Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.



Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

20% entire site SPRINGTREAT Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Another day, another clothing sale to help you refresh your wardrobe! & Other Stories is having a flash sale for today and today only—20% off everything in the store! You just need to use code SPRINGTREAT at checkout to make sure you get the discount.



& Other Stories focuses on creating quality feminine clothing, so if that’s your style, you’ll want to take a look at their best-sellers page. Cute items like this Frilled Puff Sleeve Mini Dress are now only $95, and there is also some nice looking jewelry you can grab to go with your new clothing. You’re bound to find something you or a loved one will adore.

Tomorrow is 4/20, and you know every place that allows you to smoke something is going to have a sale for the big deal—especially since most of us are stuck in quarantine. With O2 Vape’s 420 sale, you can save big on some new vape pens and mods for the pens you already own.



I wish I could give some solid recommendations, but that would make it sound like I know what I’m talking about when it comes to vaping. The Vari-Vape 900 not only has a futuristic name, but looks the most like my vaping friend’s favorite portable pen, so I’m on the assumption that it’s a pretty good model to choose. With code 30FOUR20 at checkout, you can get it for $50. That’s not bad at all!

Just make sure to make your decisions quick, because this sale ends at midnight tomorrow!

Stimulus Package Gift Box Graphic : Gabe Carey

While you sit around waiting on the federal government to sign every outstanding paper check before it’s postmarked, consider testing out Ella Paradis’ take on the “stimulus package.” This gift box, which comprises two waterproof clitoral stimulators, will have you feeling gooooood through the weekend. Just like that.



Although physical dates are off limits due to social distancing guidelines from the CDC, sex toys are the perfect outlet for your sexual deprivation. Just charge it up via USB and you’re ready to get your rocks off. Maybe even try it on your next Zoom call with a fuckbuddy or a longtime partner. Order a set today and see if it gets here before my check does. The sad thing is, it probably will.

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.



Need some lab tested, full spectrum CBD in your life? CBDistillery is offering 25% off everything on their site right now when you enter the promo code KINJA25 at checkout in observance of CBD Awareness Day. Today is the last day of this promotion, so net yourself an order of gummies, oils, vape pens and more before prices go back to normal



Shipping is free on all items as well, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Our pals at REI are back with another round of deals. Starting today until the 27th enjoy deep discounts on Camping, Fitness, and Biking gear. I’m a big believer in willing what you want so maybe, just maybe grabbing a tent and a cooler will help get us out of quarantine and into the woods sooner. Worst case, living room or backyard adventures until then.



We’ve recommended some of REI’s best offerings but I want to throw out a quick few editions here. Grab 25% off their top-rated hammock and best-selling tent. You can also snag this discount on customers’ favorite women’s running shoes.

Whatever you choose you’ll still get free shipping.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail APRIL60 Photo : Columbia

It may no longer be winter, but that’s why right now is the perfect time to add gear to your coldweather kit as items are heavily discounted. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code APRIL60 at checkout. The sale is only around through the end of the day, so get your order in before it’s too late. Oh, and shipping is free if you spend $100 or more, so get shoppin’!



Advertisement

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!



I think we all need a little bit of a laugh right now. Amazon seems to agree, so they have some comedies on sale for $5 to own, just in time for the weekend. There are a number of them on sale, from classics like The Big Lebowski to more modern titles like Superbad, but you will have to go on a bit of a search for them, since there’s no deals page! What’s with that, Amazon?



Regardless, the three movies above will be a great place to start, whether it’s to chill out this weekend... or to enjoy on the holiday Monday. Either or.

Since Diamond has suspended distribution of new comics and the industry is all but at a crawl now we turn to our friends at ComiXology. And as COVID has claimed another franchise causing the delay of No Time To Die. But with time and sales come opportunity. (You can also catch up on all those movies.)



Catch up on all of Dynamite’s James Bond lore now before the film’s release. The current run is written by Vita Ayala and Danny Lore is a real treat for fans young and old. The beautiful art is by Eric Gapstur and Erica D’Urso. Issues #5 and #6 are due next month so plenty of time to dive into this series.

I will personally recommend the Case Files volume which is 50% and all about how badass Moneypenny is.

With some issues as low as 99 cents have your personal Quartermaster fire up the Kindle and get these downloaded today.

Listen up, agent: like anything its size, the James Bond collection is like a junkyard. There’s a side that you just have no business venturing into, but if you can wade through the rusty crap, there’s a lot of value to be found. There are 24 films from the series all packed into one massive collection, and VUDU is letting that collection go for just $100.



Even better, all of it is remastered in 4K Ultra HD. From Russia With Love, Die Another Day, Goldfinger, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale—I could go on and on and on and on and on about some of the best Bond films, but you’re just going to have to watch them all yourself to figure out your own perfect cocktail (shaken, not stirred).

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

DOOM Eternal? Never met her. If you own an Xbox One, get the best demon ass-kicking game, Devil May Cry V, for just $16 on Amazon. The fast-paced action title was great last year, it’s great this year, and it doesn’t give me motion sickness and has all the butt-rock you could ever want.



Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 version is sold out on Amazon, but you can grab it at Best Buy for the same price.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Marvel’s Spider-Man might just be one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives of this generation. And now, you can get the game, plus its three bonus chapters of DLC, all for $20 from Best Buy. It’s a small price to pay for that rare game that makes you feel like Spider-Man.



Can’t wait for the disc? It’s also on sale at the PlayStation Store.

Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re super clumsy like I am, you might want to take steps to protect your handheld electronics. Well, you’re in luck. For a low $9, you can get your hands on a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, that’ll keep your precious Nintendo Switch from the bumps and bruises of constant playing and sometimes falling off your couch or bed. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Now that we’ve all been working from home for a month or so it still might be a challenge. Having to be a bit of our own IT department at times can be trying, but fear not! Humble Bundle would love to lend a hand with a few issues we know you can handle. For the next 20 days, they’ve got your technical bases covered all valued at $693.



It’s not all work though. They’ve managed to sneak a few games because you deserve to play also. This is a great opportunity if you are looking for software to aid with encryption, password protection, storage backup, and even WordPerfect Office.

As always at each tier donations will be made to charitable organizations. This bundle is no different and will be supporting those that are helping with the response to COVID-19.

One way that I’ve been dealing with being stuck inside constantly is by working on refreshing my wardrobe. Not only do I just want to be comfortable each day, but when I do get to see other people again, I want to look good. Thankfully, it’s easy to find great deals on fashion, and Forever 21 is no exception: it’s offering 30% of $85 or more purchases with the code REFRESH30.



Forever 21 offers stylish clothing for cheap, so you can get a lot for $85. For example, these Stonewashed Mid-Rise Flare Jeans are only $30, which isa third of the way to your purchase goal. You can also use this chance to stock up on closet staples that don’t need to be expensive, like these Scoop Neck Camis. They’re already $3 apiece, but now you can buy all the colors and save even more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.

If you’re looking for ways to relax and chill out, we have a great deal for you. For a limited time, you can use our exclusive code (KINJA35) to get 35% off sitewide. What does that mean for you? Well, it means you can choose between tinctures, topicals, bath bombs, and even CBD that’s safe for PETS! Yes, even your stressed out pups and cats can get in on the action. Just remember to type in KINJA35 and you should be good to go! Jump on this deal before it’s gone!

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!

Four Sigmatic @ Home Routine Bundles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve ever been curious about Four Sigmatic no is your chance to give it a go. You’ve probably heard of this company with Finnish roots because they’re the ones with the mushroom coffee. Hold up, stay with me! I’m actually a huge fan of the chai tea and let me tell you there’s nothing ‘shroomy going on here. It tastes fantastic.



With so many of us working at home your morning cup of coffee has been an important routine and Four Sigmatic knows that. They are offering up to 45% off all their bundles just for these times. Plant-based nutrition is a hot trend and these guys are no fools with their Work and/or Chill at home packets. They’ve got all the bases covered. Coffee to focus on work, protein powder to charge you workout, and even hot chocolate for chilling with Netflix. Highly recommend the hot chocolate for your next binge session.

They’re so confident you’ll fall in love they’ve got a solid money-back guarantee if you don’t. Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Advertisement

Lighting up your desk or nightstand has never been easier with the Taotronics light therapy lamp. It’s down to $16 with the promo code KINJA028, and has three levels of brightness that can even assist you when it’s daytime or night. You can easily switch the brightness level by the tap of your finger on the light’s surface, and not only that, but the light is so compact it can fit almost anywhere. Grab this light before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Take it from someone whose phone’s USB-C port just shit the bed: it’s nice to have a wireless charger, and if you have multiple devices to juice up—say, your smartphone and some true wireless earbuds—you don’t have to buy multiple. AUKEY’s 25W wireless charger falls to $30 with our exclusive promo code KINJAQ10.



It won’t charge any of your Qi-compatible devices at that rate, however. The juice is split up between all three pads, giving you the ability to charge at 5W (older devices), 7.5W (newer iPhones), and 10W (some newer Androids) on any given contact. Don’t worry about figuring out which one you’ll need to use. The device and charging pad will discuss all that whenever they shake hands.

Advertisement

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare (See: New Samsung Galaxy smartphones.) The catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge USB car charger to power it, and it’s not included. If your current charger doesn’t include Quick Charge, you can pick this one up for just $9.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Amazon’s Electronic Arts sale, where tons of EA’s PC games are heavily discounted today. In the $5 range, we have great games like the whacky shooter Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1. (You can also get Battlefield V—which tells stories from WW2—for $16.) Missing football? Fill the void with Madden 20 for $20. There’s also multiplayer fun in Star Wars Battlefront II for $15, and if you’re more of a solo saber user, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order delivers an original story with tight gameplay and visuals for $36. Peruse the full selection at Amazon right here.



You can snag a couple of niche Razer controllers for up to 20% off at Amazon today. The Razer Raion Fightpad for PlayStation 4 is normally $100, but you’ll save an extra $20 with this offer. Like most controllers of its ilk, it ditches analog sticks and adds a couple of extra combo buttons to the face, all of which have custom mechanical switches for better tactile feedback and input response. The d-pad is more like a satellite dish than a cross, which makes or breaks the thing depending on your taste and fighting game of choice.



Razer also has its Junglecat smartphone gaming controller on sale, with a 15% discount taking your total down to $85. That’s a lot more than I’m comfortable with paying for a mobile controller, especially considering it only fully works with any Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

If you have those phones, a special case will allow you to attach the controllers to the side, giving you your own little makeshift Nintendo Switch in the current absence of the real deal on store shelves. Thankfully, you can still use it with any Android smartphone you want if you attach the “Joy-Cons” to the included adapter, but you’ll need something to prop your phone up. Also, this thing has 100-hour battery life, which is just stupid (but in the absurdly good way).

Advertisement

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($31) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.



This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

Advertisement

Sure, your desk looks all nice and neat now, but we all know what happens when those mid-week emails begin to pile up. You start bringing food and all sorts of junk to your desk because you have no time, which in turn makes you eat faster than usual, which gets even more crumbs on all your electronics than the usual buildup of Dorito dust does, and then your keyboard inadvertently outputs “I” when you were really going for “O”. Just... no. Buy a four-pack of Dust-Off compressed air canisters for $12 and bid farewell to all of that.



Now that we’ve all been working from home for quite some time, it’s imperative that we all get comfy. I, for one, recently upgraded my butt to the a new seat cushion (as recommended by you, dear readers), which has made a world of difference in my day-to-day routine. But in case you want some authentic office furniture for your apartment or house, Branch Furniture—known for its commercial office supplies—is bringing the whole suite home, at a discount.



Need an ergonomic chair? Branch has your back, literally, with spine-friendly seating for $70 less than MSRP. A task chair is down to $199 from $269, and you can get your own legitimate office desk for $349—no longer is your workstation bound to the same place you sleep. Other furnishings include a small filing cabinet for $155, a guest chair for $395, and a killer standing desk for $895. Beef up your WFH arrangement today.

Advertisement

We’re all still jotting down handwritten notes, right? I know I am. But are you washing your hands after each jot? I think jot not. Silver lining: there’s a solution and it’s called the G2 antibacterial pen which is, the company says, “inherently microbial” since it’s made of brass. It’s also 30% off using the promo code G23U8HG9. That brings the total cost down to $21.



Its precision CNC-milled body, threading, and cap houses a refillable ink cartridge that’s handily swappable. It’s clean (in two ways!), simple, and you don’t really have to think about it beyond fawning over its rich and luxurious but tasteful, minimalist design. Dare to buy a pen this high-end and you’re bound not to get your hands dirty, no matter chicken-scratch your notes.

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, STEAK KNIVES. You can get four of KYOKU’s five-inch knives for $42. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KYOKU63X at checkout.

Advertisement

You want one charger for all the things, you say? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C fast charger fits the bill nigh perfectly, and with exclusive code KINJAPD60, it drops to just $25, down from its typical $40. This Power Delivery charger has enough throughput to quickly charge smartphones, tablets, and even your power-hungry laptop despite being significantly smaller than whatever it shipped with. Thanks to PowerIQ 3.0, your devices will never take on more current than they can handle. The only downside is that it can only charge one device at a time.



Advertisement

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you use our exclusive code KJFILEHU, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This deal won’t last forever, so get yours before it disappears.

Advertisement

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $180.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour.