Microsoft’s E3 discounts, a family-sized Instant Pot, and one of our favorite microSD cards lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Amazon’s Father’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Dad’s had a new Kindle on his list, or if you want to get him an Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well.

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $37 on Amazon today, an all-time low by $3.



If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.

It’s not exactly the simplest or cheapest outdoor activity you can pursue, but nothing beats spending a summer night outside, watching a movie on a big projector screen. If you’ve already got the projector handy (Anker makes a portable one now!), this 149" screen is about $40 less than usual, today only.



There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $125 (about half the usual price), Sony’s Extra Bass over-ears offer great sound quality at a fair price.



These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and an extra bass mode that you can turn on and off at the touch of a button. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, so you can block out your surroundings and enjoy your music.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 65" model today, or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. The price on the Massdrop page says $2,800 (basically the same as Amazon and elsewhere), but once you add it to your cart, you’ll get a $400 discount automatically. At that point, you can also step up to the 75" model for $3300, which is $1,000 less than Amazon.

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Mohu’s long made some of the most popular indoor HDTV antennas on the market, and their stylish new Blade is on sale for $18 off its usual price today, just in time for the World Cup, where 38 matches will be broadcast on Fox over the air.



Already marked down to $40 from its standard $50, promo code 20BLADESAVE will take an extra $8 off the Mohu Blade at checkout. The Blade is a shiny, monolithic slab that can stand up on a table, mount to the wall under your TV, or attach to the beams in your attic, if you really want to get it out of the way.

The Blade’s inline amplifier is powered by USB, but the USB and coax outputs merge where they attach to your TV, meaning you’ll basically only have to run one cable to the antenna itself. The Wave has a listed range of 40 miles, but that’ll vary significantly based on the topography and number of buildings in your area that can cause interference. Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.



You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.

Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.



Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 qt. down to an all-time low $100 today, which is a full $60 less than usual, and the same price as the 6 qt. model.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, which can cook food in a fraction of the time of other methods, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Hell, I’ve even used mine to create creamy risotto with basically no stirring. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

If you’ve got the space for a work bench in your garage, Walmart has this Workpro model on sale for just $85, complete with a built-in pegboard, drawers, and even an LED work light.

If your refrigerator doesn’t have an automatic ice maker, or if you just want one for something like a boat or an RV, this countertop model can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day, and it’s down to just $90 today.



Contigo’s Autoseal West Loops have long been our readers’ favorite travel mugs, and you can add two of them to your collection for $26 today. That’s one for you and one for your significant other, or it just means you’ll have a spare mug while your other one is in the sink.



These mugs are cupholder-friendly, easy to clean, and will maintain a hot beverage hot for up to five hours, or a cold drink for up to 12.

If 16 ounces isn’t enough, you can also get a single 24 ounce mug for $19.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.

It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $50, complete with everything you need to get started. Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Microfiber clothes are great for cleaning everything from your face to your computer monitor to your car, and this 24-pack is just $11 today on Amazon, with Prime shipping available.

Gift your pet this 4" chunk of memory foam for about $10 - 20 less than usual. It’s waterproof, has nice side bolsters for them to lean on, and the cover can be taken off and washed. This is the same dog bed I have for my pups, and my dog is snoozing on it right now (and probably still will be at whatever time you read this today).

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

It’s a proven fact that food tastes at least 50% better when it’s consumed outdoors on a summer evening. But if your current outdoor dining setup isn’t up to snuff, a whole bunch of Mainstays patio furniture is on sale right now from Walmart, with free two day shipping to your home in most cases.



In addition to dining sets, you’ll find individual seats, bench swings, lounge sets, and more, so you can make the most of the nice weather.



Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for your adventurous dad, Backcountry is here to help. This week only, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code SMR20.

If you didn’t find everything you need at Backcountry, Amazon’s also running a sale on select camping and outdoor products. Most of the deals are from Coleman, but you can also find some life vests from Stearns, if you’re hitting the water.



It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code 20SUMMER. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

When it comes to finding the right pair of shoes that won’t hurt your feet after an hour but are still pretty okay looking, Rockport should be on your radar. Amazon has a few men’s styles on sale for $55-$60 right now that, if you’re in need of some new kicks, you should take advantage of.

Put some fresh drawers in your drawers with a three-pack of moisture-wicking Reebok boxer briefs for just $17.



Uniqlo’s affordable basics are even more affordable than usual this weekend.



For starters, the site’s running a general-purpose sale for both men and women, with pretty crazy prices like $20 dress shirts, $8 women’s leggings, and $20 Airism polos that can help you beat the summer heat. The men’s sale is definitely more expansive, ostensibly because of Father’s Day, but they’re both worth browsing.

The more interesting deals though are probably the multibuy promotions for men and women. The specific deals depend on the products you’re buying, but for example, you can get two Airism boxer briefs and/or t-shirts for $15, or a couple of polo shirts for $30.

Screenshot: Marmot

The cheapest time to buy winter apparel is when it’s warm out, and you can be ready for next winter with an extra 25% off last season’s styles from Marmot.



Promo code 25MORE will get you the discount at checkout, and since these are older styles, the prices are already heavily discounted in a lot of cases. For a lot of items though, prices will vary by color and size, with only some combinations on clearance, so once you find what you’re looking for, be sure to scout all of the color options on the product page.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

If you just bought a new Kindle from Amazon’s Father’s Day sale, you can fill it up with some affordable books from this limited time sale. 77 titles are included as of now, so one of them will surely appeal to you.



The ultimate 320 page compendium for any Zelda fan is $16 off on Amazon if you preorder, matching the best price we’ve seen so far. Plus, with Amazon’s Preorder Price Guarantee, you’ll automatically get the best price they list between now and launch day if it gets any cheaper.

This weekend only, ComiXology is taking 50% off basically every Marvel comic they sell with promo code MARVEL50. The only exclusions are titles released since May 22 of this year, as well as Max and Icon comics.



If you’re overwhelmed by the options, this page has a bunch of ideas to help you get started. And as always, feel free to drop your recommendations in the comments. Happy downloading!

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

