Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge storage sale for World Backup Day, Mr. Beams spotlights, and the best price ever on Michelle Obama’s Becoming lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Happy World Backup Day! To celebrate this rare, actually-useful fake holiday, Amazon’s running a huge one-day sale on everything from microSD cards to SSDs to hard drives to NAS enclosures. Unlike most storage sales, this one includes deals from multiple brands, and all the big names like Samsung, Synology, SanDisk, and WD are represented.

A few of our favorites are below, but seriously, there’s something for everyone in here, so you owe it to yourself (and your data) to check out the full sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $47 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house. If you’re still using the router that you bought a decade ago, this should be a great upgrade.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need a $50 mouse pad (down from $60), but you’re going to want one. The Razer Invicta Mercury Edition is made from aircraft grade aluminum, polished off to a reflective finish that ensures accurate mouse tracking at all times. Best of all, you can flip it over for a totally different experience: One side is slick for fast mouse movements, and the other is textured for added precision.



Photo: Amazon

Mr. Beams, in addition to having an adorable company name, specializes in affordable (mostly) outdoor lighting products, and Amazon’s putting the spotlight on their wares with today’s Gold Box.



Inside, you’ll find several of the company’s popular battery-powered, cordless, motion-detecting outdoor spotlights. The main appeal here is that you don’t have to run any wiring; the energy efficient LEDs mean that in most cases, you should get about a year on a charge.

The sale also includes a few ceiling lights to install indoors or out, which work the same way, making them ideal for installing under a patio awning, or in a dark pantry. A few options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Photo: Amazon

Two inch-thick, Instagram-ready butcher block cutting boards have their place, but for most food prep, Epicurean’s reader-favorite cutting boards make a lot more sense. Made from 50% recycled cardboard composite, they’re hangable, heat resistant, and most importantly of all, dishwasher-safe. We recommend having several, so that you always have a clean one at the ready.



Today on Amazon, this 14.5 by 11.25-Inch board in “Nutmeg” is down to $20, about $5 less than usual.

The “Natural” version is also the same price, but that’s less unusual a deal, for whatever reason.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, a branch needs sawing, everyone respects the person with the Swiss Army Knife. Today on Amazon, this 10-in-1 model is marked down to $32, which is an all-time low, and well below its usual ~$50. It’s a little early to be thinking about Father’s Day, but this could be a good gift idea.



Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 3,500 reviews.

Photo: Amazon

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (not included) for particularly sticky messes. And when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Give me glass food storage containers over plastic any day. They’re freezer safe. They’re microwave safe. They’re dishwasher safe. And yes, they’re even oven safe. These containers have a divider in the middle so you can use them to pack lunches for work, or store main and side dish leftovers without creating as many dirty dishes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.3 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $112 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Update: Last day!

It’s not Clear the Rack, but it’s pretty darn close. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 70% off over 19,000 already marked-down styles from your favorite brands, including Nike, Lucky Brand, Calvin Klein, Adidas, TOMS, Topshop, and so much more. Because there are nearly 200 pages to scroll through, the best way to shop this sale is to filter by brand. Just be sure to browse quickly; this sale event ends on March 31, and the best stuff will likely sell out soon.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let’s be honest: You were going to buy this book even if there wasn’t a deal on it, if you somehow haven’t already. But Michelle would certainly want you to take advantage of one if there was, right? The hardcover is down to a new all-time low $14 on Amazon right now. Thanks, Obama.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There aren’t a ton of authors that could fill an entire Sunday Kindle Gold Box deal, but C.S. Lewis is definitely one of them. Today only, download a dozen of his greatest hits for just a few bucks each, including The Screwtape Letters, The Great Divorce, and of course, The Chronicles of Narnia series.



Graphic: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just one measly dollar, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $40 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.



If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $42.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a ton of different colors (choose from the dropdown), and is available in both 42/44mm and 38/40mm sizes. Get the strap of your choice for just $7 today with promo code QUANBAO5.



Photo: Amazon

A good roasting pan is one of those kitchen things that you won’t use very often, but that there’s really no great substitute for. Even if you only dig it out once per year for your Thanksgiving turkey, this gorgeous, stainless steel pan from Cuisinart is a great deal at $33, within $1 of an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop has long been our readers’ favorite travel mug, and the company’s Autoseal Chill is the water bottle of choice for a few people on our team.



Today on Amazon, you can get one of each for $23, within about $1 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this 2-pack. Both are vacuum insulated, meaning they’ll keep your favorite drinks hot or cold for hours, and both have dishwasher safe lids, because let’s be honest, you’d hardly ever going to wash them if they weren’t.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well. This model has a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and it’s down to $80 on Amazon today, which is just $5 more than we saw on Cyber Monday.

Photo: Amazon

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.8 stars! 2,800 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $12 from its usual $15 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s end-of-season North Face sale is still full of great deals on winter essentials. Hike over there for pages upon pages of deals on coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more. Priced as marked.

Photo: Amazon

This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $33 today, down from the usual $40. That gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.



Photo: Gizmodo

The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the first such discount we’ve seen.



$379 is a $50 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.

At $22 (with promo code TECKIN22), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HHQJNHB8 and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the four available colors for about $9, the best deal we’ve seen.

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45BKAWV9, while they last.

Photo: Amazon

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code JN29LM5W, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

Photo: Amazon

You never know when a hot glue gun might come in handy, so pick one up for $7 with promo code B3CVW4MN if you don’t already own one. It even comes with 30 sticks of glue, which should last most people for years, if not decades.