Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $19 today (after clipping the 5% coupon and using code ZIZ2V2YF), the best price we’ve seen for a 6' cable. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

Photo: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $40 (down from $50) with promo code KINJAYIE.

Photo: Amazon

Third party, MFi certified USB-C to Lightning cables are finally here, and this $12 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA207) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone while you’re waiting to board a flight.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At an all-time low $20, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue.

Photo: Amazon

Nite Ize’s reusable gear ties are basically the twist ties you get on a loaf of bread, but thicker, stronger, and perfect for holding together wires behind your home theater. Today on Amazon, get a pack of four for an all-time low $3, as an add-on item.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features etchings designed by watercolorist Eili-Kaija Kuusniemi that illustrates the effect that clean water has on families, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $5?



Today only, Amazon has driven the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99, the same price as Black Friday.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. The set typically sells in the $140-$180 range, and boasts a stellar 4.7 star review average.

Bonus: If you add any item from this page to your cart (several are under $3), you’ll save $20 on your entire order at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

Your KitchenAid isn’t just for mixing doughs; this attachment turns it into a full-fledged ice cream maker too, and it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon.



You just freeze the bowl, add your ingredients, and let the KitchenAid do the churning for 20-30 minutes. I scream, you scream, we all scream for good deals.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The pint-sized 3 qt Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s about $9 off once again.



Perfectly sized for any apartment, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these make great gifts, so this is a great deal for procrastinators.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prepara’s Evak food storage containers make coffee (or grain/pasta/snack) storage look sexy, but the cool design serves a functional purpose as well. As you remove coffee and push the lid further and further down the container, it’ll press out all of the excess air, which is what makes your beans lose flavor.



The small one is down to $8 today (it’s a great deal even before you clip the $.28 coupon), the best price of the year.

Joseph Joseph’s Cut & Carve cutting board is double sided, dishwasher safe, and angled to collect juices. One side even has spikes to hold your meat in place while you carve. No, it’s not as pretty as a butcher block, but it’s a functional cutting board that you’ll find yourself using every night. Get the black one for an all-time low $14 today, down from the usual $20.



Photo: Amazon

They might not be quite as effective as expensive, HEPA air purifiers, but bags of activated charcoal are surprisingly effective at reducing odors in places like closets and cars. Get four bags for just $15 on Amazon, today only.



Screenshot: Amazon

It’s officially patio season, and you can light up your outdoor space while keeping bugs away with deals on select patio torches and fuel, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus GPS watch is only for the most demanding of runners, but it’s the best watch of its kind that you can buy. Here’s what we had to say about it over on The Inventory:



We’re launching out of the gates with the priciest watch on the list. Garmin is well-known in the GPS world and the Fenix 5 Plus leads the way with a bevy of features. For starters, there are modes for both regular running and trail running (along with hiking, cycling, and any other sport you may consider…). If you’re an experienced runner who wants to track VO2 max, recovery times, and training loads, the Fenix is your jam. Moreover, if you are into topo maps, this watch allows you to upload GPX routes to follow. And did we mention that it’s compatible with Spotify?! Of course, luxury comes at a price: the Fenix 5 Plus is more than four times pricier than the Garmin Forerunner 35 (below).

At $600, it’s never been cheaper on Amazon, if you can believe that.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: Last day to take advantage of this sale!



Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 17,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these on-trend Chacos, hike-friendly Smartwool socks, TOPMAN suits that are perfect for summer weddings, or a pair of Frye pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. Today’s prices start at just $2, and the selection of 14 books include several of the most popular novels from the last decade or so, including Ready Player One, The Da Vinci Code, Dark Places, and Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.



For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Screenshot: Amazon

The NFL season is still a long way’s off, but if you buy the new Madden every year anyway, you might as well preorder it right now on Amazon while it’s $9 off.



Madden 20 will have three main modes:

Face of the Franchise: QB1 - Be the Face of an NFL franchise where the decisions you make matter in your journey to become an NFL Superstar

Franchise - Simulate a full NFL career and leave your legacy as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer online-connected leagues

Ultimate Team - Compete in the ultimate NFL fantasy team-building mode featuring your favorite NFL players from the past and present

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the 21-pound, top-rated Gloomhaven just wasn’t quite enough board game for you, the recently-released expansion pack is on sale for an all-time low $29 today, down from the usual $40.



Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles adds 20 new scenarios that take place after the events of Gloomhaven, plus a new character class, seven new monsters (including three bosses), and 14 new items. And as you’d expect, it has a stellar rating on Board Game Geek, just like the base game.

While you’re at it, you should probably pick up the removable sticker set for the expansion.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $23 from Amazon. That’s an all-time low price, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $13 today when you clip the $1 coupon and use code 9LFMU9F3.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $90 on Amazon when you clip the $20 coupon.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But Father’s Day’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those aren’t eligible for the aforementioned common podcast discounts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood at their Summer Polo Event. Normally priced at $55-$69, many styles are starting at just $18. Take an extra 10% off with promo code SAVE10, plus you’ll save an extra 20% if you buy 2 and save an extra 30% if you buy 3 or more. Over 50 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Image: Backcountry

If you have plans to hit the trails this summer, check out this deal on Marmot gear at Backcountry. Right now, take 20% off a full-priced Marmot item at the outdoor retailer with promo code MARMOT20, so you can finally pick up that tent or sleeping back you’ve been missing.



Image: Amazon

Ever had a desire to play cards by the pool? Now you can, with this waterproof clear deck of cards. It’s just $5, but summer fun? Priceless.



Drop (formerly Massdrop) is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $289, down from the usual $349. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This highly-rated Seagate 2TB hard drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and even comes with two months of Adobe CC photography. Plug it into your computer to back up your files! Plug it into your PS4 to store more games! Just plug it into something; it’s only $62.



I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s deal actually includes a bonus 6' USB-C PowerLine II cable that you can use with the Atom to charge any USB-C powered device. The bundle normally costs $42, but our readers can get it for $32 with promo code KINJACM2.

While you’re at it, grab a really nice USB-C to Lightning cable on sale, and combine it with this charger to charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Just in time for National Take Your Dog to Work Day, you can get your dog a brand new harness. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness has over 6,600 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It has four adjustable straps, which makes it a perfect fit for a wide range of dogs of all sizes. Right now, you can get four sizes on sale and the large harness is cheaper than ever.



You can get S through XL harnesses on sale using the promo code 35YSRU3Z. The small green harness and medium green harness are both $14. The large black harness is $11 when you clip the 10% coupon and use the promo code. The extra large green harness, which fits dogs up to 135 pounds, is also $14.

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Father’s Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code DAD19 will get you $150 off orders of $900 or more, or $250 off orders of $1,500 or more. That’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen from Burrow, but if Dad’s in the market for a new place to sit in the evening, it’s a solid discount.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve lost count of how many robotic vacuums Anker’s come out with over the last few years, but we do know that the brand new RoboVac 11S MAX is the most powerful model yet.



Boasting 2,000Pa of max suction power (up from 1,500 in the most recent RoboVac 30 models, and 1,000 in the original RoboVacs), it can handle your daily floor maintenance with ease. Naturally, being an Anker product, battery life is great at 100 minutes of continuous runtime, and its low profile 2.85" height allows it to scoot under sofas and other furniture where your regular vacuum rarely ventures.

Today’s $200 price tag is essentially a launch discount from the usual $270, so get it while you can, and spend your vacuuming time doing something you actually enjoy.

Image: Chelsea Stone

You’re about to be spending a lot of time outdoors, so upgrade your deck before summer officially hits with Wayfair’s Deck Refresh Sale event. You’ll save up to 65% off deck dining, seating, rugs, and storage—basically everything you need to make your outdoor space feel as nice as inside. So don’t miss out on your chance to make your backyard the best in the neighborhood for less.

Photo: Casey DeViese ( ( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is a good time to rethink you home decor, and you can certainly find ways to spruce up your space with something from Design Within Reach’s Summer Clearance Sale. Save up to 60% on everything from full-on furniture like sofas and chairs, to eye-catching accents like lamps and rugs. Quantities are limited, though, so don’t wait to load up on the stylish pieces that fit right in with your home aesthetic

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Wearing high heels without complaining is a skill only a tiny percent of people have achieved. I am not one of those people. I took my mother’s advice to buy a pair of metatarsal cushions and I cannot wear high heels without them now. Right now, you can grab a reusable pair of Hyjinx Ball of Foot Metatarsal Cushions for only $6 when you clip the 15% off coupon,



Here’s what I had to say about them on The Inventory:

So, I stuck the cushions onto the balls of my feet prior to my next wedding, doing my very best to mimic the picture on the box (which is also the photo on Amazon). I had them on from around 4 p.m. until roughly 1:30 a.m. Were my feet totally without pain? No. But my feet weren’t absolutely dying by the end of the night, and I didn’t feel a clawing sensation to rip my shoes off. I know for a fact that I would not have survived the ordeal without these little cushions.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE25 and take an extra 25% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,500 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.