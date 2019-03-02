Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

So you’ve got some big-ass computer monitors at work now, like an omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move, articulate, and even rotate them in any direction, depending on the situation. These 4.4 star rated models from North Bayou (one monitor | two monitors) are both down to great low prices today.



In honor of the big game, Amazon’s discounting a few different Echo devices today.



The most interesting deal is certainly the new 10" Echo Show. Not only is it $50 off, it also includes a free Philips Hue white light bulb. The Echo itself acts as the Hue hub, so you won’t need any extra accessories. Just be warned, you’ll find yourself buying a lot more bulbs.

If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, the Echo speaker and Echo Spot are both $30 off as well.

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention Apple’s W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $240 from Amazon, or $60 off. They were cheaper around the holidays, but this is still a solid deal.

Smart plugs are basically the gateway drug to everything smart home, and even if you don’t use one full time, it’s never a bad idea to have one handy for things like holiday lights, or controlling lamps while you’re away from home to make it seem like someone’s home.



Amazon makes its own plug that only covers up one outlet, and it’s only $15 today, down from the usual $25.

If you missed out on Black Friday, Amazon’s deals on Blink XT security cameras are back. Kits start at $80 for an indoor camera, or $104 for indoor/outdoor cameras, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out.The prices aren’t quite as good as we saw around the holidays, but they’re still solid deals.

Remember eating Atomic Fireballs as a kid and pretending you liked them to seem tough? Now that you’re an adult that can handle the heat, go ahead and treat yourself to a five pound bag of them for just $13.



Want to get into gardening this year? These affordable greenhouses promote growth and keep bugs away. The full-sized one has eight shelves, while the patio-friendly mini model has four.



If you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $24 right now (after clipping the 5% coupon and using code EUFY9146), one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a smart scale.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

One of Amazon’s new in-house brands, Clifton Heritage, makes wallets. Appropriate, right? They’re all slim, minimal, and today, you can pick from several for $11 or less. You get to choose from multiple colors, but your options boil down to a slim front-pocket card sleeve, a bifold with an ID slot, or a trifold with extra space. Whichever option you choose, just remember that these prices are only available today, so get those (old) wallets out.



The Panasonic Arc3 line has long been a reader-favoite in the electric shaving space, and this model is down to just $62 today on Amazon (after clipping the $10 coupon). At that price, you aren’t getting a fancy charging and cleaning base, but it’s still fully waterproof for in-shower use, and even includes a pop-up trimmer for edging your beard and sideburns.



Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $20 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.



Like anime? Don’t like anime? Who cares, these seasons are completely free (Attack on Titan S1 | My Hero Academia Uncut S1 | Black Clover S1). Season 1 of three different shows are free on Amazon right now. Not free to rent, or free to stream. As in, you’re buying the seasons for zero dollars and zero cents, and you can watch them whenever you want, forever.



Surprise, surprise, it’s another Sunday Kindle ebook deal. But today’s sale isn’t like others we’ve seen; it’s focused solely on non-fiction books with a scientific angle. Learn all about gene editing, the mass extinction that we’re currently causing, how dogs love us, and a lot more, for just a few bucks each. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so start downloading.



If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can save $30 today with promo code HYBIRD62.

First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

I know for a fact that a lot of you have bought Anker’s Eufy RoboVacs. So if your brushes and filters are starting to look a little worn out, you can save $8 on the official refurbishment kit today with promo code EUFY2909. Just note that it’s only compatible with the RoboVac 11S and newer models.



Don’t have a RoboVac yet? The new RoboVac 12 is on sale for just $200 right now with promo code EUFYRVC2, and the RoboVac 30C (which should perform the same, but with the addition of Wi-Fi and boundary strips) is on sale for $240 without a promo code, down from $300.

Yankee Candle’s latest offer keeps things nice and simple: Buy three of anything, get three of anything for free. Or, to put it more simply, add any six items to your cart, and the three least expensive will be completely free. That’s what I call a great Valentine’s Day sale.

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores (or enjoy whatever meal you just mixed up).



This blender is just $30 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It also includes a couple of dedicated blending containers (including a food processor) and a whisk attachment. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today, including other items like shirts, robes, and socks.

Don’t know where to start? Just trust me and get a three-pack of micro modal boxer briefs for $23, down from the usual $28. You won’t believe how soft they are.

Perricone makes some seriously great cosmetics, but they are, uh, not cheap, to put it gently. Today though, you can try their Theo:White two-step skin brightening system for just $20 with promo code KJPCONE.



We’re big fans of Dallas-based Breda’s minimalist timepieces, and at about $50, they’d make a great Valentine’s Day gift. For a limited time, use promo code KINJA35 to save 35% on the Valor and Belmont styles found on this page.

This is the comic deal you’re looking for. This weekend only, Comixology is taking up to 67% off dozens of digital Star Wars comics, spanning from the time of the prequel trilogy (what happened to Darth Maul, anyway?), all the way to the highly acclaimed Poe Dameron series. Buy them, you must.



Amazon Echo owners are already winners on Game Day this year: Right now, they can get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, in celebration of the Super Bowl. The deal only applies to new subscribers and will renew automatically, but if there were ever a reason to start streaming, it’s this sale. If you’re a Prime member, it’ll renew at $8 per month after your four free months, which is cheaper than the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

SanDisk’s microSD cards are some of the most popular and highest rated on the market, and if you need a lot of extra storage for your Switch, GoPro, drone, or dash cam, this 256GB model is down to $45 today, which is within $5 of the best price we’ve seen (it was cheaper around Black Friday).



With 100 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2018 P-Series TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $648 right now. If your local store has it in stock, you can even pick it up in time for the Super Bowl.



If you have an old 2.5" hard drive or SSD lying around, you can build an external drive with this Vantec NexStar enclosure. What sets this particular model apart is its USB-C connection, which allows for faster transfer speeds and a hardwired connection to those pesky MacBooks.



Amazon’s new 4K Fire TV Stick has basically everything you could want in a streaming dongle in a tiny, unobtrusive package, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Not bad for $40.



That’s $5 more than Black Friday’s deal, but it’s still a solid price given the feature set.

I’m not saying you’re going to need a power inverter in your car all the time, but it’s never a bad idea to have the option handy for plugging in a laptop, a light, or anything else that can’t run off of USB or DC power. This 140W model from Stanley includes a couple of USB ports in addition to a power outlet, and you can stash it in your glove box for just $12 today.

The best upgrade for an old PC is an SSD, and if you don’t need a ton of space, this 240GB model from PNY is down to $35 today, an all-time low. You could even stick it in a cheap enclosure, and use it as an ultra-fast portable hard drive.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $80, or $20 less than usual. While that’s not as good as some deals we saw late last year, and the Plus model was on sale for the same price yesterday, it’s still worth mentioning for anyone who hasn’t bought one of these yet.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype. If you order quickly, you could even have it in time to help prepare Super Bowl snacks.

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The five-piece entry level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $159 deal is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice.

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds plus 10 fan sounds. And since they’re all generated dynamically, you’ll never hear any jarring looping. It’s even USB-powered, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $35. We don’t know how long this deal will last though, so don’t sleep on it.

Valentine’s Day is officially 13 days out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for that special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.



For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 8 and 12, 1800Flowers will give you 25% off — a pretty solid incentive to make Valentine’s Day come a couple days early. Just use promo code DLVRCUPID and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or an elegant orchid, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or azalea bonsai tree. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this chocolate-filled gift basket, and also this bucket of popcorn. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $8, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. Just use promo code EUFY1602, and go make your patio pretty!