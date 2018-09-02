Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sealy foam mattresses, tailgating essentials, and some of the best true-wireless earbuds you can buy lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

For all the best Labor Day sales, be sure to head over to this post as well.

Photo: Gizmodo

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $130 right now, the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you missed the one-day Echo sales last week, Amazon’s once again taking $100 off the Echo Show today, bringing it $20 below its previous all-time low. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8, about as small as these things can possibly be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $56. It’s listed at $60, which is a great price for it on its own, but a $4 coupon makes it just a little bit cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

ION Audio’s Tailgater Express Bluetooth speaker is loud enough to provide music for an entire outdoor barbecue (or, you know, a tailgate), and at $60, it’s down to its best price of the year. It even includes a microphone input for speeches or impromptu karaoke.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLELTN on any color or either size to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t have enough ethernet ports on your router? That’s a cheap and easy fix with this eight-port switch, now down to just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re starting or expanding your Philips Hue collection, this weekend is the time to buy more accessories. Everything below is way cheaper than usual, so place your orders before the lights go out on this sale.



There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve collected them all on this page.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



1. Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

2. Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

3. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $18 today with promo code W5ZDQU2O, down from its usual $30 (it’s currently priced at $20, but it has historically usually cost $30). That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, and features two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve had the latest Surface Pro on your wishlist, Labor Day weekend is the time to buy it. Microsoft’s taking $200 off every configuration, starting at $599 for a Core i3 model with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, ranging up to over $2,500 for a top-tier model.

My $.02? It’s definitely worth the extra $200 to get the $799 model with a Core i5 and 8GB of RAM - 4GB just won’t cut it these days.

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great. Get it for $11 with promo code DOLCCPN4.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code 9INH5MDR.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Football season is officially here, and whether you’re tailgating in a parking lot outside the stadium, or doing the correct thing and “tailgating” in your backyard before watching on TV, this one-day Amazon sale is full of outdoor cooking gear, lawn games, and even a giant, inflatable projector screen. A few favorites are listed in this post, but head to Amazon to see the full list.

Photo: Amazon

Apparently slime making is a hobby that people do now? It’s like a YouTube thing? It’s way over my head, but if you’re into that sort of thing, here’s a gallon of AmazonBasics glue for $10.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not just cleverly-named online startups that sell foam mattresses-in-a-box. Sealy makes them too now, and you can get an 8" mattress for $169-$349 from today’s Amazon Gold Box, depending on the size. At 8", it’s a little thinner than most of the competition, but at this price, it’d be perfect for a guest room or kid’s bed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While we’re on the topic of beds, Amazon’s running another Gold Box on Tempur-Pedic pillows and mattress toppers, today only. The toppers especially can make your older mattress feel brand new, and I highly recommend them.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve shopped for a new car recently, you’ve probably seen an optional accent lighting package that cost a few hundred bucks. Here’s a better idea: A specially-designed RGB strip light system for $12. It even has a microphone to sync with the music playing in your car.



The only caveat: You have to plug it into a 12V outlet, so this might work better if you have a second outlet in the rear of your car. Some reviewers also mentioned having success wiring it directly into their car.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

FoodSaver vacuum sealers pay for themselves by preserving foods that would have gone bad in your fridge, or gotten freezer burned in the freezer, and this model is down to $109 today, within $10 of an all-time low. It’s not the cheapest FoodSaver out there, but it includes a second heat-sealing bar that automatically preps the next bag as you seal one, making it much faster than cheaper models.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you realized it or not, you’ve probably read more than a few Pioneer Woman blog posts through the years, and maybe even tried some of her recipes. Much like Chip and Joanna have a pop-up shop in every Target, Ree Drummond plies her wares at Walmart, and a whole bunch of them just went on clearance. Throw pillows, kitchen accessories, bedding, and more are included, with tons of styles to choose from, all for terrific prices.

The Instant Pot Mini is a damn good rice cooker (and a lot of other things too), but if you really just want the best rice possible, this $120 Zojirushi Micom rice maker is down to its best price in several months. The secret here fuzzy logic, which allows it to cook your rice very precisely.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This is a model can cook up to 3 cups of rice a time and has extended keep warm features to keep your rice perfect for hours.

Photo: Amazon

Stainless steel tumblers can keep your favorite drink hot or cold for hours on end, and protect your hand from either temperature extreme too. This one looks great, and is only $6 today, so stock up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this sugar-free Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. This 6 piece set of black squares from CAP Barbell are just $8. They cover over 20 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick to soften the blow on your joints, and protect your floors when you drop weights. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop too.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out, but there is a small $1.90 coupon available on the SPF 50 version, though it’s not nearly as affordable.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering three bottles of the SPF 30 for about $16 (with subscribe & save, or $17 without) , which is over $10 less than usual, and only about $5 more than they usually charge for a single bottle. Just be warned: Once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know your phone has a “flashlight,” but it pales in comparison to even a cheap dedicated model. This one includes a rechargeable battery and charger, and it’s only $9 on Amazon right now. Grab a few to keep in your glove boxes, tool boxes, and drawers around the house.

Graphic: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Labor Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals, with tons of stuff available under $10. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new bag? Timbuk’s Labor Day sale isn’t to be missed. A ton of popular bags are up to 40% off, including the company’s iconic messenger bags, its new lightweight tyvek collection, the reader-favorite Copilot carry-ons, and anything else they sell. Plus, everything ships for free!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s Outlet is already 40% off, but when you spend $50+ and use code WORKHARD or HUSTLE20, you’ll get an additional 20% off. Why are there two codes? Great question, but if one doesn’t work, you can try the other.



Shop the men’s and women’s outlet for deals on hoodies, windbreakers, footwear, accessories like gloves and hats, and more. Shop the whole sale here and save a ton, but note, you’ll have to save your lame excuses for not exercising as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tilly’s clearance sale already offers steep discounts, but during their Labor Day sale where an extra 50% off is applied, prices fell off the damn cliff. Classic men’s and women’s shoe styles from Vans, Adidas, and Converse are all heavily discounted, as well as women’s denim and swim wear, and accessories like hats and wallets. Plus, we’ve got you free shipping with exclusive code KINJAFREESHIP, so you don’t have to pay double to get those $3 sunglasses onto your smiling face.

Screenshot: Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to prep for your fall and winter days (they’re coming, I promise). Take 25% off sitewide, including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Jacket, during their Summer Sale. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Photo: SilverSocks

SilverSocks were a Kickstarter hit thanks to their odor-neutralizing silver lining and silicone bars that keep them from slipping under your heel - a boon for anyone that wears no-shows regularly. They’re already $10 off for a three-pack this week, but our readers can save an extra 30% with promo code kinjadeals, bringing them down to just over $10 per pair.

Western Rise makes some of the team’s favorite prices of clothing, from shirts to henleys to pants. Right now, grab 20% off a ton of clothing items that’ll help you feel like you’re about to go chop some wood in the forest and build a giant fire to roast marshmallows over.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $249.



Advertisement

That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for another big Kindle sale. The theme today is Labor Day reads, and while I’m not quite sure what exactly that means, it seems appropriate. There are 62 fiction and non-fiction titles available, most for just $2 or $3.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down by 50%. If Marvel published it, and it came out before this week, it should be included in the sale. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



The selection is overwhelming (over 20,000 titles!), so we dropped a few safe bets over on this post, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Screenshot: Amazon

Update: Sold out on Amazon, but still available from the eShop.

Flame In the Flood is a gorgeous, difficult survival game, and it’s absolutely worth $7 to add to your burgeoning Switch library.



Note: The same deal is available on the Switch eShop, but if you buy from Amazon and wait until the eShop deal ends to redeem your code, you’ll get credited Nintendo Gold Points as if you paid full price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $543 today, an all-time low.



Advertisement

Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon:

Founders of Gloomhaven is a competitive tile-placement, action-selection, city-building game in which each player controls a fantastical race working to build the city of Gloomhaven and gain influence over its residents. This is a standalone game set in the same universe as Gloomhaven. The events, however, take place hundreds of years before Gloomhaven and depict the original construction of the city.

In Founders of Gloomhaven, players use action cards to place resource buildings on the map of the city, use these resources to create more advanced resources, then deliver them to proposed building sites to earn prestige. An individual player, however, cannot do everything on their own because they can import only a small number of resource types, depending on their race. To create more advanced resources, they have to work with other players.

The game also features an auction mechanism in which players vote periodically to determine which new building proposals come out and where they are placed on the board. Players can also add the influence they’ve gathered to increase the strength of their vote.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you haven’t played Rise of the Tomb Raider yet, and you should, the 20 Year Celebration edition is just $16 at Walmart today. It includes a bunch of DLC, and even a special VR mode.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

