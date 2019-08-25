Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A big Kindle nonfiction sale, an extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse items, and Samsung’s Frame TVs lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $16, or $4 less than usual. And unlike some previous sales we’ve seen, this deal is available for black, black/white/gray, and multicolored packs.

If you want a little more guidance the Hacks For Your Home kit is also on sale for $11. It only includes four packs, but it also comes with a storage tin and a book full of project ideas.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater to make it more like the movies? If you have the money, the Sony Z9F 3.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos is down to $698 on Amazon today, a $200 discount.



It doesn’t have true upward firing speakers like some other Atmos sound bars, but according to Whitson Gordon on The Inventory, it does a remarkably good job of simulating the up, down, and all-around sensations of Atmos.

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At just $20, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue.

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $16 today after clipping the 5% coupon and adding promo code KJBTS173. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Even though it’s in today’s Gold Box, Bissell’s Big Green carpet cleaner isn’t a cheap piece of hardware. But it’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, and boasts an incredibly good 4.7 star rating from over 4,000 reviewers, so you get what you pay for.



Today’s $320 price tag is within $20 of the best price we’ve seen this year, and that sale was a one-day Gold Box, so if you have a lot of carpets and rugs in your house, it might be worth a splurge.



We see a lot of deals on IR thermometers, but the Etekcity Lasergrip has been one of the most popular through the yaers. These things are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house, but most importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with. This dual-laser model is down to $20 today, within a few cents of an all-time low.



While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. And speaking of quarters, it’ll only cost 52 of them today.



This one’s powered by plugging into your car’s power outlet, so if you have a flat tire and a dead battery, it might be time to call AAA (and possibly eat some CBD gummies). But hey, it’s $13 and can save you a lot of headaches.

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.8 stars! 2,900 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $600 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws for Labor Day— the more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:

$50 off $500+ with LDW50



$150 off $1,100+ with LDW150



$250 off $1,500+ with LDW250



$350 off $1,800+ with LDW350



$450 off $2,100+ with LDW450



$600 off $2,600+ with LDW600



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through September 9.

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $249 today. We’ve seen better deals in the past, but this is still $50 less than elsewhere.



Bestsellers: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Bowflex’s SelecTech dumbbells are like a full rack of weights with a footprint that can fit in any… Read more Read

That’s still a decent chunk of change, but these dumbbells barely take up any space, each one can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and they make it more likely that you’ll work out when you just can’t schlep yourself to the gym. Nearly 5,000 of our readers can’t be wrong.

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another big Kindle eBook sale, Today, the focus is all on nonfiction titles, including a biography of Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Yang’s memoir, a deep dive into North Korea, and a whole lot more.



All of the books are priced at just a few bucks, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

$2 Grant 446 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

It’s just $4 to watch that final battle all over again in non-shaky cam. Plus, it’s a good reminder how good we had it two weeks ago, when we lived in a world where Spider-man could interact with the rest of the MCU... cue nerd tears.



I remember having a lot of fun with Bomberman games in my youth, but to be honest, $40 was a lot to ask. But $20 puts Super Bomberman R in impulse buy territory. If you own a Switch, this game can bring you tons of explodey, co-op fun this summer.



Just make sure to pick it up, before this deal inventively goes... BOOM.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, the best price they’ve listed in a few years.



Note: Both of these products are essentially the same game, just with different color schemes, allowing you to keep two games going at once without getting confused.

Every Olympics gets a Mario + Sonic game, but Tokyo’s is going to be the first that lets you play in 16 bits as well as full 3D. You can preorder your copy for $50 today on Amazon, a solid silver medal of a preorder discount.



If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up four Hue White bulbs for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. This kit doesn’t include a bridge, so you’ll need to already own one, or own something that can act as one, like an Echo Show or Echo Plus.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

It doesn’t seem to have gotten much attention, but the Fire TV Recast is quietly one of the most interesting gadgets Amazon’s come out with in a long time, and it’s back on sale today for up to $50 off.



This isn’t a streaming dongle that you plug into your TV like the rest of the Fire TV lineup. Instead, you plug any HDTV antenna into the Recast DVR, which in turn streams live and recorded shows to your Fire TV, your Amazon Echo Show, your Fire Tablet, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. That means you could possibly hide your antenna in a closet, instead of keeping it out on display in your living room. Or you could set one up at your parents’ house to stream local news and sports that you can’t get where you live. And unlike some other devices that perform a similar function, the Recast doesn’t have any monthly or annual fees.

Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale, but considering that we’re really only talking about a handful of worthwhile channels here (CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox are the big ones), the cheaper model is probably all you need.

Hello, my name is Shep McAllister, and I’m a gadget pack rat. I can’t leave for an overnight trip without, like, 10 different cables, three wall chargers, and two battery packs, of which I will use, at most, two, one, and one, respectively.



If you’re in the same boat as me, you could try to be more mindful and pack like normal human being (lol), or you could get this big gadget organizer bag for just $9 with promo code KDFTJGMK. It can hold tablets up to 9.7", plus over a dozen cables, and a bunch of assorted chargers too.

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s just $20 with promo code ANKER192.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

If you like to tinker with cars, a good garage jack is worth its weight in gold. As part of Walmart’s Labor Day automotive deals, this Pro-Lift G-737 is marked down to $117. Or, if you want to be <sneers> safe and avoid getting your <sneers again> head crushed by a car...you can get a version from Banner with a pair of jack stands for $202.

Speaking of large bags of food for cheap, we’ve got deals today on both walnuts and almonds. Dig in!



Kelty’s Low-Love Seat is one of the only folding camping chairs out there that you can share with someone else. This updated 2019 model normally costs $100, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $75 in a variety of colors. Camping companion not included.



A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $15 today. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait.