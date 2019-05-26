Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Clear the Rack, a WEN generator Gold Box, and discounted Dynaudio speakers lead off Sunday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to check out our Guide to the Best Memorial Day Sales and bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hear that? It’s the sound of a great deal on Dynaudio wireless streaming speakers. Two sets of bookshelf speakers and one pair of floorstanding speakers are marked down in today’s Gold Box. Just be sure to order soon, since these prices will only last one day or until stock runs out.

Image: Amazon

Recall the joys of memory foam with today’s Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress Gold Box on Amazon. The 10-inch Cloud Mattress is available at an almost 50% discount for any size bed, and it promises to relieve pressure on your back by conforming to your body for a great night’s rest.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This Yamazaki Home Magnetic Kitchen Rack is no eyesore, and it’s on sale for $34. This rack can be used to store so many different things in your kitchen; take it from contributor Marshall Bright:



It works well on the side of fridges if yours is exposed, but can also be hung from a wall. The shelf can store food wrap and foils, or spices and oils. The two racks don’t close all the way, so you can slide paper towels on, as well as hang gloves and tea towels between dishwashings. The hooks keep spoons and spatulas out, and can even be a handy place to hang jewelry or watches as you cook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even dedicated Philips Hue owners will tell you that not every light bulb needs to transform into a colorful, pulsating light show. But Hue’s automation features and voice control capabilities can still come in handy in places like basements, closets, and bathrooms where RGB lighting doesn’t really make sense, and that’s where Hue White bulbs come in.



Advertisement

Down to $13 today, the Hue White is just a bog standard, white LED light bulb, but it can still tie into your Hue setup, and it even dims on command. You’ll still need a hub to run it, but if you’re already a Hue owner, this is a great excuse to outfit the rest of your home with smart lighting.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This Simplehuman soap dispenser creates some of the best foam we’ve seen. Plus, it’s touch-free, because germs, and comes in two finishes—brushed and polished stainless steel—that are both on sale for $37.



Image: Amazon

The start of a new season is a great time to rethink your home decor. That, and the fact that today’s Amazon Gold Box is all but bursting with deals on stylish rugs and furniture from Safavieh. Pick up some new decor that suits your house’s vibe before this one-day deal heads home.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: Today’s the last day to shop these deals.

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 14,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings.



Advertisement

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these hike-friendly Smartwool socks, a breezy Bonobos sweater, or a seasonally appropriate floral shirt. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Want more Memorial Day deals? We’re rounding them up here:

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Football season’s not quite here, but you can get ready power your fall tailgates with this surprisingly portable 1600 W (2000 W surge) generator.



Advertisement

The Wen 56200i is as quiet during operation as a normal human conversation, and normally sells for around $500. Today only though, Amazon has marked it down to $345 in the Gold Box. This price is only available today, so be sure to grab one before this deal runs out of gas.

Image: Forever 21

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code EXTRA50 — which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. This sale lasts through Tuesday, but the satisfaction of buying a cute $5 top will last, uh, forever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pelican is probably best known for their high-end camera transporting equipment, but they also make high-end coolers, water bottles, and tumblers too, and they’re all on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

The coolers are definitely the stars of the show here, and you can choose from several size and color options, but they all claim to keep ice frozen for up to 10 days at a time, and have nice touches like a water drain, built-in cupholders, and even a ruler etched onto the lid. For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Today’s Best MEDIA Deals

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of New York Times bestsellers including The Power by Naomi Alderman, Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World, and the Percy Jackson series, with prices starting at $2. I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Send your LEGOs on an outdoor adventure this Memorial Day Weekend with this LEGO City Great Vehicles Kayak Adventure Building Kit, on sale for $8. That certainly would cost less than your own road trip to the lake.



Tech



Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Image: Amazon

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.

Advertisement

Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for an all-time low $33. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for $22 today when you clip the $4 coupon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not really cold outside anymore, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $30. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have two of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last, and now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire site in honor for Memorial Day with promo code LONGWEEKEND. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.



If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym, this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set lets you work out at home without taking up a ton of space. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2.5 to 50 pounds (with the option to expand later) in 2.5 pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin. It’s like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Advertisement

Today’s $268 deal is $32 less than usual, but been known to go on backorder, so don’t waste any time.

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking up to 30% off their entire site for Memorial Day. The more you spend, the more you save, so orders of $80 or more will get the full 30% discount, while orders of $60-$79 will get 25% off and orders of $40-$59 will get 20% off. Use promo code WEEKEND, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes to take advantage of free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Image: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 40% off sitewide (with promo code MEMORIAL40), you should fill up your cart.



Advertisement

Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering up to 25% off your favorites (excluding bulk orders) in honor of Memorial Day. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

Advertisement

Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee; our favorite under seat Commando Messenger Bag; or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This weekend, step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 40% off men’s and women’s shoes (plus almost 100 styles for men and women going for 50% off or more), and 70% off apparel for men and women with their Memorial Day Sale. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance, since you only have until Monday to snag the styles that suit you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t care how old you are; slime is fun to play with at any age. Make your own goopy slime creations with this $20 jumbo kit, which includes 18 slime colors, 12 types of glitter, plus beads and sequins and other fun mix-ins.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning audiophiles, rejoice. Drop (formerly MassDrop) and Sennheiser combined forces to give you the HD 58X Jubilee Headphones, a $150 pair of open-back headphones.

Advertisement

By design, these cans produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. It’s a modified version of the much-loved HD600, which is double the price.

These comfortable, mostly plastic (they had to cut corners somewhere) Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is one of the best values in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Advertisement

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. And these rarely stay in stock for long, get yours before they disappear again.

Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



Advertisement

We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.



Screenshot: Fathead

You know Fathead for the company’s silly life-sized wall decals of athletes and celebrities, but did you know they can also create custom ones? Not to mention custom throw blankets, custom towels, custom canvases, and even custom giant heads for photo ops and parties.

Advertisement

Now through Memorial Day, everything that Fathead can customize is 30-80% off, so go ahead and stock up on cheesy gifts for the rest of the year.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to buy a giant bag of candy. You can eat your favorite treats 365 days a year. If you love to snack on sweets but try not to eat an entire candy bar in one sitting, then minis are the way to go. Right now, you can get a four-pound bag of Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers, & Milk Way Minis for $17 when you clip the 15% off coupon.

Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Advertisement

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

Want more Memorial Day deals? We’re rounding them up here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



The mid-range Animal is probably the one that most people should buy, thanks to a torque drive cleaning head and a larger dustbin than the entry level model. Today on Amazon, it’s back down to $400, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.

If only the best will do, the top-end Absolute model is also on sale today for $500, a new all-time low. It’s exactly the same as the Animal, but includes a special soft cleaning head accessory that’s great for cleaning both large and small debris on hardwood floors.

Photo: Amazon

Dagnabbit, the varmints are at it again! If you have a mole problem in your yard, don’t grab a blunderbuss like Yosemite Sam, just install these solar powered sonic stakes to scare them away from your yard, and into your neighbors’ instead. The set of four should cover around 7,000 square feet, and you can get the whole set for $46 with promo code KJSTAKES.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code MEMORIALDAY.



Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $20 discount will be applied accordingly.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Here’s your reminder: You need dish soap. How many times have you put water in your soap bottle to stretch it a little longer, because you forgot to buy more soap? No shame here, we’ve done it too. Right now, you can get a six-pack of Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap for 25% off when you clip the coupon. You can save an extra dollar if you Subscribe & Save, but the 25% discount only will apply to your first order.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, what doesn’t Amazon sell? You can buy literally everything you think of on Amazon. Now, you don’t have to go to the store to pick up dog food. In promotion of their new dog food brand, Wag, and the movie Secret Life of Pets 2, Amazon is offering 40% off your first order of a trial-size of Wag Dry Food. You can choose from turkey and lentil, beef and lentil with wild boar, salmon and lentil, lamb and lentil, or a multipack.

