Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 65" TV, discounted humidifiers, gift baskets and dozens of toys lead off Sunday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.

$100 is a lot to ask, but Amazon just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $75, and is throwing in a $25 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Just make sure you see this promotional banner on the page before you buy, in case they pull it:

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $40 off the 64GB Space Gray model on Amazon.



Advertisement

During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient and easier to hold.



TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



Advertisement

My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $220.

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to it being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three other USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.



Advertisement

Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports (including a Quick Charge 3.0 port) into a tiny travel charger with folding AC prongs, and you can get it for $15 today on Amazon by clipping the $2 coupon on the page and using promo code KINJAWALC. That’s the best price we’ve seen on this by a full $7, making this a great last minute stocking stuffer idea.

$13 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re a Prime member, you can improve your desktop’s speakers for $25 with the Logitech Z313 Speaker System. This speaker system connects to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, features a subwoofer and includes a control pod to make it super easy to change your volume setting.



Advertisement

This current price is the lowest we’ve seen listed on Amazon and between $10-$15 cheaper than the usual going rate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mechanical keyboards are trendy these days, but there are still shockingly few wireless options. The Logitech G613 is one few you can buy with both built-in Bluetooth and a USB wireless dongle, and its quiet Romer-G switches will feel great to type on, but are quiet enough to use in an open office. On the left side of the board, you’ll also find six programmable keys where you can set up your own macros.



Advertisement

$65 is the best price ever, so if you’re still typing on the terrible keyboard that came with your computer, or the one your company provided you, this is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll level with you...there’s nothing particularly special about these Sceptre TVs. They don’t have HDR, there’s no smart functionality to speak of, and they don’t have anything I’d describe as a memorable industrial design. But for all the things that they aren’t, what they are are cheap screens that you can use to watch shows. Like, very cheap. Cheaper than Black Friday cheap (we actually posted them at the time, and they’re all $10-$20 less expensive now).



Just note that the 55" model is 4K, the 50" is 1080p, and the 32" is 720p.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA034.

Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched earlier this year, but today, they’re just $26 with promo code SDCSPT03.

Photo: Amazon

Obviously, these $38 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



Advertisement

But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a great gift for anyone that travels with any regularity, but just be sure to use promo code KINJAL40 to save $22 at checkout.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Advertisement

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUK7XMAS, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



Advertisement

The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



Advertisement

The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

When the dry winter air envelops us all, you’ll be glad you bought one of these attractive humidifiers from Amazon.

Better still, most of these models match the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know that song “We Need a Little Christmas,” about decorating for the holidays way too early? And how it specifically says it’s just a week after Thanksgiving? To our 2018 minds that’s ridiculous, but I suppose there was a time when you didn’t put up your tree and lights until well into December.



Advertisement

If you still live on that schedule, it’s relevant to your life that Home Depot has a bunch of holiday decorations on sale today. Wreaths, inflatables, projectors, and more are marked down, so you can finally put up the brightest string of lights you’ve ever seen and hang some tinsel on that evergreen bough.

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Advertisement

Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor (though it does work with them), but today’s $139 list price is a match for Black Friday, and a 5% clippable coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

First: Don’t @ me about canned meat being inferior or whatever, because nobody is under the delusion that preserved food is better than fresh. Sometimes you’re just hungry and in search of a quick/easy/convenient meal, and canned goods are one way to meet that need.



Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about how annoying it can be to drain cans. Actually there’s not much to discuss there, because it’s just a small, inconvenient fact of life that everybody’s aware of. So I added the Progressive Prepworks Can Colander to my Amazon cart the instant I saw it, and I’m weirdly excited about the prospect of slightly easier food prep.

You’d pay at least a dollar more or have to deal with in-store pickup (or both) anywhere else, so while today’s price isn’t a huge discount, it’s still a good buy. Note that it’s designed to fit only certain cans, though, so don’t get too crazy with your plans.



Photo: Amazon

We saw a bunch of Anova sous-vide deals around Black Friday, but today’s deal on the new Nano model is actually better than any we’d previously seen.

Advertisement

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $61 on Amazon right now after clipping the 5% coupon. The $64 list price is the same as Black Friday, but the coupon is new.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon had the bright idea of making its own AmazonBasics LED light bulbs, and you can get six of them for just $11 right now. A lot of utility companies will also give you a rebate for buying LEDs, so they could end up being cheaper if you send in your receipt, or even free.

Advertisement

They’re not smart, they don’t dim, and they definitely don’t change colors. But they do put out as much light as a 60W incandescent with only 10.5W of energy, so they will pay for themselves.

Photo: Yankee Candle

Even if your house is visually decorated for the holidays, you could be missing the all-important component of a seasonal scent. A peppermint, gingerbread, or pine fragrance wafting through the air can really take things to the next level.



Advertisement

With Yankee Candle’s 5 for $55 Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles sale, you can stock up on scents for every room of the house. You’ll also be saving major scrilla — each candle is normally $30, so basically, you’re getting three for free and a little discount on the other two. But you’ll need to do it soon, because this offer will be extinguished Friday.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



Advertisement

The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t need a ton of storage space and a roof rack on your car to go kayaking. This Intex two-seater is inflatable, so it can fit in your closet and your trunk, and you can get it for just $52 today complete with two paddles and a manual pump. Just don’t forget to bring Advil to take once you’re done paddling.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For a limited time, a bunch of Goodthreads and Buttoned Down clothes are on sale for about 20%-50% off. There are tons of fits and styles available from these Amazon brands, so surely you can upgrade to a few new pieces for the new year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a fresh outfit for your office holiday party, Christmas get-togethers, or just, like, life? Perry Ellis has three separate, stacking promotions right now, meaning you can remake your entire wardrobe on the cheap.



Advertisement

First, their sale section (which is already deeply discounted) has an extra 40% off at checkout. The red prices you see on the page are before that discount, so keep that in mind as you browse.

Second, you can use promo code EXTRA20 to take an extra 20% off your already-discounted order. Nice.

And finally, all orders this weekend ship for free, so buy as much or as little as you want. Dressing up all dapper-like has never been so cheap.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to HauteLook. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for whichever holiday party outfit you’ve got picked out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now 20% off. Just use promo code TRAVEL20 to get one (or four, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



Also 20% off (with the same promo code) are a bunch of other Dagne Dover items that are ideal for travel, including totes, wallets, backpacks, pouches, and even a fanny pack. All of these bags would make packing up and getting out of town for the holidays that much easier, not to mention, they’d be nice gifts for a frequent traveler on your list.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s unusual for jeans enter the fold in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section, but today, there they are. And not one, but two women’s styles are up for grabs at 30% and 20% off, respectively: The Modern Boyfriend Jean, a relaxed-fit style available in three washes (light blue, mid blue, and black) for $48; and The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, a cropped slim-cut jean with a 9-inch rise going for $55. Don’t lose out on this rare chance pick up some quality Everlane denim at a discount.

Image: United By Blue

If you’ve got a particularly eco-conscious person on your list this year (or if you’re making an effort to look out for the Earth yourself), anything from ultra sustainable brand United By Blue makes some highly gift-able items. And it seems United By Blue is looking out for both the environment and your wallet through Monday with their current sale. Right now, the outdoor retailer is taking 15% off sitewide with promo code GIFTSFORGOOD, not to mention an extra 30% off sale items. Responsibly-made apparel, camping gear, home decor, and bags for all!

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Vibrating silicone brushes are the next big thing in facial skin care. If you’ve been putting off the upgrade for budgetary reasons, today’s your lucky day: The FOREO Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush is down to just $69 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $30 and an excellent opportunity to see what all the buzz is about.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t give a puddle the power to ruin your day. With Alice + Whittles rain boots, you can protect your toes from dampness (which can be especially brutal on frigidly cold rainy days in winter) without sacrificing an ounce of style. And now through Christmas, a pair of these adorable, seasonally-appropriate red ankle boots is going for $60, an extra $20 off their discounted price, plus free shipping. Use promo code TAKE20 and take advantage of this deal that’s sure to make your day, rain or shine.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter demands utility over style; after all, not freezing to death usually take precedence over looking good. But Lands’ End makes the kind of winter stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cozy flannels and wool coats, as opposed to the ratty sweaters and sweatsuits you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic cold-weather look is more attainable than ever with 50% off your order from the retailer, today only. Just use promo code COCOA, along with pin 2654, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish winter wardrobe you all deserve.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably focused on shopping for others at the moment, but why not gift yourself with a whole new on-trend wardrobe this holiday season? The purveyors of cool at ASOS are taking up to 50% off a wide variety of “cold weather” styles for men and women, which apparently includes everything from coats, and scarves, and gloves, to backpacks, and shoes, and watches. Take advantage ASOS’s broad definition of clothes for “cold weather,” and shop this sale before

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive clearance sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 16, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select clearance items (that’s better than their Cyber Monday sale, which only saw up to 40% savings, by the way).



Advertisement

Outdoor adventurers can seek deals on women’s and men’s apparel, along with a range of gear for camping, hiking, and all things snow. And you cana bet a few of your favorite brands, like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, will be marked down, too. Take advantage of this sale now, and let the knowledge that you saved a bundle give you a warm feeling inside when you head outside in your new gear this winter.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this holiday season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code EXTRAEXTRA to take advantage of this designer deal. And, just saying, handbags and accessories make great gifts.



Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief when you go to bed.



$9 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, and it makes a great stocking stuffer for light sleepers and headache sufferers.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.

That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize it’s May, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $10, it’s never been cheaper. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for 11 months of the year, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. The theme today is Sci-Fi, and highlights include Autonomous, from io9's founding editor Annalee Newitz, Neal Stephenson’s Anathem, and a multi-generational epic about an elevated race of sentient space spiders called Children of Time, which happened to be one of my favorite books this year. Just trust me.

$4 Anathem 116 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Hands up if you do the want/need/wear/read thing at Christmas. Keep the hand up if you’ve already used Amazon’s book coupon but still have more books to buy.



Advertisement

You can put your hand down now, because this isn’t a Survivor challenge, but know that Target is taking $5 off kids’ book purchases of $20 or more, essentially matching the Amazon deal as long as you stick to the kids’ category. That’s double the savings! And, unlike toys, it’s hard to feel that your house is overrun with too many books.

What kind of person still reads physical books? The best kind of person, IMO. If you’re one of them, this is probably your favorite time of year, because you know that Amazon always drops an awesome coupon. Just like Black Friday, the discount this time around is $5 off $20 via code GIFTBOOK18, and it works on pretty much every single