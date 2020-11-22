Sunday's Best Deals: TCL 65" Android TV, Instant Pot Duo Plus, Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, All That FAB Skincare Set, Baby Yoda & Nintendo Character Pillows, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A TCL 65" Android 4K TV and a sale on character pillows lead Sunday’s best deals.



Advertisement

TCL 65" Android 4K TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the Black Friday deals are coming way earlier than Nov. 27.



Target in particular has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Get this deal while it lasts!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $19 with promo code KJNNEV3H and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia in August 2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/22/2020.

Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K Full Array HDR Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Who else is busy getting their homes ready to practically hibernate this winter? As someone who is not a big fan of going out in the cold or of exposing myself to deadly viruses, I am on a personal mission to make my apartment as comfortable as possible, and nothing to me says “comfort” quite like a big screen tv and a new series to binge-watch.



Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, this Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K smart tv is a lovely choice to watch it on. You can get it for $150 off right now at Best Buy, bringing it down to $500. While Sharp is not as popular of a brand as Samsung, LG, and other television manufacturers, it’s going to be hard to find a lower-priced 4K smart tv of this size right now.

Advertisement

This story was originally published in October 2020 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/22/20.

Advertisement

TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $230 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.



Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon. Don’t let it pass you by!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back when Quentyn Kennemer—a certified photography nut—worked here, approximately one week ago, the Sony Alpha a7 III topped off his list of the best digital cameras known to man. So instead of parroting the spec sheet of something I’ve never used, I’ll let him tell you why, posthumously (jk, he left us for Forbes):



The Sony A7-III fits a variety of needs. With a 10fps silent shutter, you’ll be able to shoot sports, children playing, and other fast-motion scenes in a powerful buffer-filling burst. Its impressive autofocus system has up to 693 focus points in its phase-detection system covering about 93% of your screen, and with features like Eye-AF, Sony makes it easy to produce sharp photos. It also has some of the best battery life you’ll find in a mirrorless camera thanks to Sony’s upgraded NP-FZ100 battery.

Advertisement

With that said, the Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera is currently $300 off at Best Buy, dropping its previously collar-tugging $2,200 price tag down to a more digestible $1,900. Granted, the Alpha a7 III is not for casual users, as mirrorless cameras in this range are typically recommended for professionals and aspiring professionals seeking the perfect snapshot of family gatherings, senior photos, and even visual art projects.

For those of us who don’t need all the bells and whistles, e.g., a 22.4-megapixel sensor, up to 204,800 ISO, and a dedicated exposure dial, note the 20.1-megapixel ZV-1 is also on sale for $100 off the sticker price. For $700, influencers and wannabe influencers alike will appreciate its automatic shooting capabilities, dedicated Bokeh Switch (which can be personalized to do other things, if you prefer), and bespoke compatibility with Sony’s Vlogger Accessory Kit, which just so happens to also be on sale, for $150.

Advertisement

Whether shopping for the photographer or rising YouTube star in your life, this is one holiday sale you don’t want to miss. Skip the Black Friday rush and head on over to BestBuy.com for instant savings on two of Sony’s top picture takers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You probably already have a streaming box of some sort, but maybe not, or maybe it’s feeling a bit long in the tooth. Roku devices still don’t support HBO Max, which is a huge bummer, but if that’s not a priority for you, they offer plenty of streaming options without costing too much. Plus, there’s some pretty great deals right now.



The Roku Ultra, typically $100, is down to $70 right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. For your money, you’ll get 4K streaming, voice control, Bluetooth streaming, and support for nearly every streaming service you could hope for (aside from HBO Max). If you want something more barebones and don’t want to spend too much, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $30 right now at Best Buy and Staples, but doesn’t support ethernet connections and lacks Dolby Vision.

Advertisement

You could also get the even more basic Premiere at Best Buy or Staples, but it’s only $5 cheaper than the Streaming Stick+ and lacks voice control and extended wifi range. If you do need HBO Max, there’s always the Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, you can save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7. The lightweight tablet features a 10.4 inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers. Samsung clearly wants you to take advantage of both of those features, so the tablet comes with two free months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium. Just don’t get misled by the pricing on the pricing on the page, which displays how much you’d save if you traded in your current tablet on top of the $80 instant rebate.



Advertisement

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a microSD card, Samsung’s PRO Endurance is currently on sale. You can grab a 64 GB card for $13 or a 128GB card for $20. The cards are especially useful for video monitoring tools like dash cams and other security options, with 100 MB/s of read and 30 MB/s of write speeds. As an added bonus, the cards come with their own SD adapter, making it easy to plug it into a computer and offload footage. Just make sure not to drop it or you may have a hard time finding the precious, little card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Here’s my impression of a bad stand-up comedian trying to explain what a smart keyboard is: “Hey, you ever notice how everything’s smart these days? Smart phone, smart TV, smart fridge. All my appliances are smarter than me! Marone! (The comedian is Italian, I guess.) Just the other day, I heard about this new thing: smart keyboards? You guys hear about this? It’s a keyboard you attach to your iPad. You don’t need to charge it, or pair it with your device, or nothing! You just attach it and start typing. Now I can stop pecking at my iPad screen with my big fingers. What am I, a freakin’ bird? Fuhgeddaboudit!”





Anyway, you can grab an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio from Amazon for $120. The keyboard is compatible with the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and has all of the features mentioned in the above stand-up routine. Tip your waiter on the way out.

Advertisement

27" GIGABYTE G27QC 2BFSTNW257 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Are you used to playing games on a regular, flat monitor? A different world is possible. A curved monitor can offer a more immersive experience, putting your peripheral vision to better use. If you’re curious about how that differs from a regular monitor, the GIGABYTE G27QC is $260 at Newegg with the promo code 2BFSTNW257. The 27" monitor features a 2560 x 1440 display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1500R native curvature. It’s a monitor that’s built with gaming in mind, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking to reshape your PC playing experience.



Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through November 29.



Advertisement

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve just picked up a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you might be considering a 4K upgrade to your TV right about now. As fate would have it, Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense’s H65 models. The smart Android TVs support 4K Ultra HD, making it a perfect match for new consoles. Google Assistant is built into each model, just in case you want to have a nice chat with your TV (or ask it to turn off the lights for you). Deals start at 50" models and go all the way up to 85", if you’ve got an entertainment center that can fit it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Target has a cozy deal on gaming and entertainment-themed pillows as an early Black Friday right now, and you can find a few select favorite characters as pillows for just $11 as a result.



First up, this soft Baby Yoda (more formally known as The Child) pillow buddy is sure to please any Star Wars fan in your life. Just look how cute and happy he is! You can get this Mario plush for $11 as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any young Fortnite fans to buy for this holiday season, this Fortnite Llama throw pillow can add a pop of color to any room.

Advertisement

Several other pillows are also on sale, but these deals won’t last! Snag something soft and new for a great price while you can.

Advertisement

Microsoft is currently running a staggering sale on Xbox games, which features over 750 titles. It’s an impossible number of games to try and list out, so here’s a few highlights for you to check out instead. First off, you can buy Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a bundle for $91 (though the savings are entirely due to Watch Dogs being discounted individually). Then, we’ve got Star Wars Squadrons down to $24 and Marvel’s Avengers at $30. That’s two big fall 2020 releases for less than the price of one Xbox game. For anyone looking to relive their Halo glory days, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $26. That’s only the tip of the iceberg too. Think of a game that didn’t just come out in the past two weeks and there’s a good chance you can find it discounted. Go poke around for yourself if you dare, but don’t get lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

We’re all on the hunt for indoor, socially-distanced distractions that can help us survive the pandemic-boosted winter ahead. LEGO sets continue to be one of the best options: they’re engaging, potentially time consuming, and can work off a little bit of creative energy in the process. And then you get a cool toy to display and/or play with further at the end.



Luckily, Amazon has put a bunch of the LEGO Speed Champions kits on sale right now, letting you build amazing, licensed supercars for a fraction of the price of the real ride. On the simpler end, there’s the 180-piece Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 for just $12 right now or the 275-piece Ferrari F8 Tributo for $16. A Lamborghini Urus ST-X and Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO two-pack sells for $40, as does a larger, LEGO Technic 579-piece Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Advertisement

Browse Amazon’s full LEGO Speed Champions category for more options!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sony First-Party Game Sale Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Just Dance 2021 Screenshot : Ubisoft

Advertisement

Ubisoft has been on a role when it comes to software this Fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors. The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released two weeks ago as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon Prime users can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for just $30. if nothing else, Just Dance 2021 is a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year is nearing its dramatic conclusion, which means that 2021 is getting ready to rear its ugly head. For now, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too different from 2020 for a while, so the stay-at-home gaming marathon will continue. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set for coming year, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $45 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months 50PERCENT Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code 50PERCENT at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Cooking Mama: Cookstar Image : Planet Entertainment

Advertisement

The saga of Cooking Mama: Cookstar’s bizarre release, and subsequent de-release, feels like it happened 20 years ago. But it was only this March when the video game industry was hit with an absolute whirlwind of cooking controversy. Recapping the story now feels like a fever dream, but here are the basics for the uninitiated: the game was quickly removed a day after it launched, with series’ creator Office Create threatening legal action against publisher Planet Entertainment for releasing an “unauthorized” game. It turned out that Office Create did not sign off on the game’s final release due to quality issues, so Planet Entertainment released it anyways without seeking the company’s final approval. On top of all that, the game became the center of a tinfoil hat theory that it was being used as a way to mine cryptocurrency from the Switch.

All of that made Cooking Mama: Cookstar an immediate collector’s item for fans who just wanted a piece of history. The game was impossible to come by after its failed release, but now you can add it to your Switch collection for just $40. Consider investing in a secure vault where you can keep the game safe for decades.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

Advertisement

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Advertisement

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

Advertisement

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Advertisement

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward in November 2020, and was updated on 11/22/20 by Elizabeth Lanier with new information.

Advertisement

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $270, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



This deal is good for today only! Make an investment in your floors while this price is available.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 8/9/2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/21/2020.

Advertisement

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Newegg has got your back with a Wifi Video Doorbell for only $106. Yes, it’s refurbished, but you’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Wolf Spring Electrolytes Dog Water (12 Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have a very sweet senior terrier. And while he’s still got some pep in his step he does like to just chill on his cozy donut most days. I discovered Wolf Spring a few months ago and decided to see if Benny would like it. After a rather long day at the agility course, my Jack Russell got treated to a bottle of the Senior formula. It was a hit. If you have an active fur baby or even an older doggo keep Wolf Spring Dog Water on hand. This 12 pack is $5 off with the clipped coupon and is a must for pupper owners.

Wolf Spring is basically dog Gatorade and when do you drink Gatorade? When you work out a ton and/or you are sick. (Hangovers too but I hope your dog doesn’t have one of those.) That’s what this is for. If you take long walks, runs, hikes with your fuzzy best friend toss a bottle in your bag for them too. I bought a pack for my friend who just got her first dog ever. There’s been some learning like when the pup ate something questionable and was sick for a day or so. Since he couldn’t keep anything but water down this was a great solution to replenish those lost electrolytes. Wolf Spring was formulated by vets and is all-natural, plant-based, and full of vitamins. No need to mix with water, just pour into a bowl or even mix with their food. Just pick from Puppy, Adult, or Senior and add this to the “just in case” box.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Advertisement

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.



The ES4 is one of Segway’s higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Advertisement

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

Advertisement

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as their number one draft pick thus kicking off the excitement for a new season. Well, as excited as you can be. As we anticipate the start on December 22 it’s time to grab a pristine hat just like the new members of your squad. In this early Black Friday sale take up 40% off NBA Accessories.

There are 181 things to choose from so I’m sure you’ll find the right item to spur on high hopes for a successful team and year. Lots of hats, loads of hats. I’m a huge fan of the ‘47 brand and have one for each of my teams. They’re comfy and have held up well through even the worst of games. Plenty of tumblers for toasty grab-and-go beverages and a few blankets to get cozy on the couch while you cheer on your guys to victory.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Furbo Dog Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $50 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to grab an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300, 65% off the original list price. Light up your kitchen with a new 10" fry pan, 2-qt saucepan, 3-qt sauté pan, and a 6-qt stockpot, all with covers. These pots are also dishwasher-safe, so you’ll be able to throw em’ in once you’ve finished cooking all those holiday dinners. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to overhaul what I do have for me. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3 and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They come in 8 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut in this mega-deal.

This is an ideal treat for those who love sweet and savory in one bite. Obviously, you’re at a loss if you have a nut allergy, sorry. But they are gluten-free and a great additional source of fiber with zero trans fat. These bars have a decent shelf life too. If you’re buying these just for you no need to worry about them expiring quickly.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Oh, and even though this discount is pretty great already, it’s covered by Newegg’s Black November price protection, so if the price drops any lower before November 22, you’ll get a refund for the difference.

Advertisement

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Advertisement

Dyson V10 Absolute (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Advertisement

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

Advertisement

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Advertisement

First Aid Beauty Skincare Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I can’t be the only one whose skin is completely freaking out from wearing masks now, right? Luckily, we can all get those skin woes under control with a First Aid Beauty skincare set, just $49 right now at Sephora.



This vegan, cruelty-free set includes nourishing Ultra Repair Cream to soothe winter-dried skin, and exfoliating Facial Radiance Pads to help smooth blemishes. First Aid Beauty’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Lip Therapy, and Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream are also included.

Advertisement

These products stay pretty firm at their full price when sold separately, adding up to a $127 value. See what all the fuss is about with this FAB skincare brand while the set is still available!

Advertisement

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics is as pricey as it is popular, but you can get a colorful pout for a discount today with a Sephora deal.



Each of these brightly-hued Poutsicle juicy satin lipsticks is just $7 right now. The pink and purple shades alone are bold as it is, but you can really make a statement with the vibrant blue or teal options.

Advertisement

I think these options might be a bit much for everyday wear—but then again, you can wear whatever you want under a mask, right? Just saying.

Advertisement

70% off Sitewide VIPBF Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS NY is giving you an early taste of their Black Friday deals today. Right now take a look at the site and revamp your winter and fall wear with 70% off the entire. There are a handful of styles for women but JACHS is known for its fine fashions for gents.



This is the kind of sale you’ve waited for to grab a higher-priced item you’ve had your eye on like maybe a coat. I love the look of these color block puffer jackets ($54). They are kind of retro but are also super warm because they’re fully lined with sherpa material. It zips up and is pretty ideal for even that in-between temperatures option. There are 12 puffer jackets available in various hues and designs.

Advertisement

Cozy fleece crewnecks ($21) are perfect for lounging around the house or running errands on a chilly fall afternoon. These are cotton/polyester and can be layered with a tee or button-down underneath. There are 7 colors/patterns to pick from and are an absolute steal.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts Buy for $21 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

Nothing makes you cooler than a classic denim shirt, it does all the work for you in its western cut. These are only $27 and come in the only colors you will need. Light wash denim, black, and camo print for fun. Toss a tee under or a zip-up hoodie over. These shirts are just the right touch of casual and sharp.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Men's Denim Shirts Buy for $27 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

This is the time to grab a blazer because it’s just $60. There should be one in every closet because you just never know when you might need that touch of business casual. Honestly, it’s a swank look on a night out too with a great pair of jeans to match. With 24 options you’re bound to find the right style for your taste and needs. These are a classic fit and one of the company’s best sellers. Each is half lined with chambray and is a cotton/poly blend. These blazers have a double vent back, notch lapels, and all the standard pockets. You’ll look effortlessly chic even with just a tee.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Men's Blazers Buy for $60 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $20 in this early Black Friday deal.



Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

Inflatable Dinosaur Costume Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Why wear a mask when you can wear an inflatable dinosaur costume? Ok, obviously that’s a joke. But at the same time, this is kind of a fun way to interact with friends or family without well, interacting with them. This Inflatable Dinosaur Costume is 57% off and at just $38 this is probably an excellent item to have in your arsenal if you’re a bit of a jokester.

This Jurassic World inflatable costume is officially licensed and 100% Nylon. It’s a long sleeve inflatable jumpsuit with a zipper closure and has a battery-operated fan. Yes, you will need to get batteries. There are a few other dino options even with sound but this is the best deal among them and honestly the most iconic too.

Advertisement

Mac 12-Piece Frosted Lipstick Gift Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Do you or anyone you love obsessed with lipstick?! Specifically MAC lipstick? Well, for a short time you can get a 12-piece Frosted Lipstick Gift Set for $56, which is 25% off the original list price. You’ll get 12 different shades of cute-ass mattes, lustre, satin, retro-matte, and amplified lipsticks for an affordable price. And the best part? Once you pick the shade you absolutely love, it won’t fade for about 8-12 hours depending on the finish. Sounds cute to me!

Advertisement

Karl Lagerfeld 2-Piece Lip Gloss Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s been over a year since the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld passed and while his absence in the industry is still being felt there are tons of his beautiful creations out in the world. If you or a loved one fancies yourself as a fashionista do I have a deal for you. This 2-Piece Lip Gloss Set of the famed icon is just $12. One for you and a chic pal.

These are limited-edition lip glosses in the cutest packaging ever. They are little Karls. I can’t think of a more adorable way to honor such an avant-garde creator. There is even a built-in light and mirror so you apply with perfection as Karl would have wanted. The neutral colors are St. Tropez Sunset and Ramatuelle. Each is highly pigmented, wears nicely all day, and will blend with any ensemble.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a holiday beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $12 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into winter with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that. Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. With more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday.

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a limited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand. This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.

Advertisement

25% off N95 Cup Face Masks (20-Pack) KINJADEAL Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know we’re in a pandemic, and currently entering one of the worst winters of our lives. Cases are ticking up, and not to scare you, but you should probably stock up on good, quality N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. These masks from N95MaskCo will be able to do just that, and you’ll get a pack of 20 for $134, which is 25% off the original list price with the code KINJADEAL. You can also grab the 40- and 60-packs for the same 25% off and stock up for close family and friends.

Please stay safe out there. Covid isn’t taking a break and neither should we.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urban Decay 50% Off Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Hey makeup lovers, rejoice! Select Urban Decay makeup products are 50% off just in time for the holidays. Everyone is familiar with the All Nighter setting spray, but you can also get eyeshadows and bronzers. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.



Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Advertisement

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!