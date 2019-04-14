Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An August Lock Pro, Molcajete, TRX Suspension system, and a pressure washer kick off a home improvement-heavy Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade after the first episode of Game of Thrones, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $809, and the 55" is down to $570, within $20 of its all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A ton of Amazon gear is being marked-down right now. Everything you’d want from the shopping giant is on sale right now, including the super affordable Fire TV Stick (in standard and 4K), the super mediocre Fire TV Cube, an Insignia TV, the Recast, Cloud cameras, and more.



This is your standard fare sale. We’ve seen all of these prices before but they’re still good.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add three Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get all of them for $70. That’s $80 in savings, and about $23 per dot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Guacamole and salsa just tastes better when scooped out of a stone molcajete heavy enough to use as a weapon. Scientists don’t know why this is the case, but it’s irrefutably true. And today, you can buy your own for just $20.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, the popular Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor is down to $200 at Home Depot, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Small Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a powerful accessory hose, and yes, a ball that it rest on for easy maneuverability. The Small Ball is better suited for apartments or homes without a ton of storage space, as it’s somewhat smaller and lighter than a full-sized Dyson.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $134, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. So get yours before the deal blasts away.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The beginning Spring means blowout deals on yard equipment. Today’s Amazon Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of Snapper lawn care gear. Just note these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So, if you’re looking to retool your lawn care plans, visit the main page to see all of your options and act fast.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

August’s Smart Lock Pro lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get it for just $165 today, when bundled with a Connect Hub.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

This current price is about $50 off its regular price, and a dollar off the lowest we’ve ever seen.

If you’re still clinging to those New Year’s fitness goals, Nike’s here to help with a one-weekend flash sale on over 1,000 styles. Just use promo code SAVE20

on any of the products featured here to save 20% at checkout.

Compared to previous flash sales we’ve seen, this one seems a bit heavier on running apparel and shoes, but if that’s not your sport, just use the sidebar to filter by product type, and you can surely find something to fit your wardrobe. This sale ends Monday at midnight, and the best stuff could sell out early, so you should run, not walk over to Nike.

Graphic: Amazon

The TRX Pro suspension training system lets you get a surprisingly comprehensive workout in the comfort of your own home. And while it’s normally $200, today’s $120 Woot deal matches the best Amazon’s ever listed on this set, which includes all of the following, in addition to an app that can teach you different workouts:



Features the Pro3 Suspension Trainer, 3 Suspension Anchors, Durable Textured Rubber Grip Handles, Padded Foot Cradles, Pro-Trainer 8-Week Workout Guide & 8 Training Videos to your limits.

Today’s Best MEDIA Deals

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen bestsellers including Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, Crucible: A Thriller, The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding, and more. Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $4. I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options.



Today’s Best Gaming Deals

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to an all-time low $15 on PC.

For an additional $5, Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

(I’m kidding about GOATs.)

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 15% discount on one of the the best one today, if you’re okay with the snakeskin design.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Just a heads up, you’ll see the BUYMORESAVE15 discount automatically applied once the Thermapen is in your cart.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist. It’s basically just a molded slab of silicone, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon makes its own AmazonBasics luggage, because ... well... Amazon makes everything now, and several sets and individual bags are deeply discounted today.



For starters, $54 gets you a 24" hardshell spinner. Additionally, you’ll find packing cubes, duffel bags, backpacks, etc. Basically everything you’d want to stuff your crap into is on sale today, for about 20% off. Check out all the options here.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. Now through February 28, when you spend $75 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and it’s one of my favorite microfiber hair towels. So essentially, that’s a major steal for a super-powered styler. Just use promo code DEVASPRING to treat your hair to this deal.



Right now, take an extra 30% off the brand’s entire sale section. This sale includes a bunch of those classic polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just make sure to use the promo code OPSHIP to get free shipping.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for between 25% and 60% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) Snag some new stuff for spring or even — gasp! — summer; these styles will serve you well through both of the impending warmer months.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 20% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code HIGH5, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take an extra 60% off select clearance items for men, women, and kids using code BLOOM. Plus, everything else on the site is up to 60% off with the same code. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Photo: Razer

Razer’s Blade Pro somehow manages to fit powerful gaming components into laptops that are as thin and well-built as MacBook Pros, and right now you can save big on the 17" model. Using the coupon code AFFWIN, this laptop can be yours for $1,600.



Yep, that’s a lot but it’s a really great laptop. Here’s what it packs: GTX 1060 graphics, i7-7700HQ processor, 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD, and 16GB of RAM.

Photo: Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and these models add additional touches like HD, night vision, motion detection, records and alerts, and weatherproofing. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera kit for $209 today.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Recently, Taylor Swift professed her love for Command tape, and now probably millions of tweens (and also me, an adult woman) are in the market for some of that sticky sweet mounting goodness. Luckily, a whole bunch of picture-hanging strips from Command are on sale on Amazon. So we will buy these Command products, and fill that “Blank Space” on our walls with some new art, because Band-Aids don’t fix nail holes. Look what you made us do, Taylor!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with these T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryers, now on sale at Ulta for $119, it’s totally feasible.



These dryers fold up and come with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s a good day to restock your workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take $40 off orders of $100 or more with promo code 40BACK. With over 1,000 items included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $30 for the ladies and $20 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.



If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $5 discount.

Image: Nordstrom

When one of Nordstrom’s rare seasonal sales emerges, it’s important to pay attention, and right now, the department store’s best deals are coming out of hibernation to ring in the spring. Nordstrom’s Spring Sale features thousands upon thousands of on-sale items for men,