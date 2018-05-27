Amazon’s custom brand of olive oil, 40% off at Sunglass Warehouse, and 12-hour Bluetooth earbuds lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

A bunch of Memorial Day sales are already live, and we’re collecting the best ones here.



You never want to be without the proper charging gear, and Anker’s PowerPack bundles everything you need to keep your battery out of the red when you travel.



For $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

While generally not all-time low prices, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more wide-ranging Philips Hue sale than the one Amazon’s running right now. In addition to individual bulbs, standalone lights, and starter packs, there are some products here I didn’t even know existed.



Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $22 today. Just use promo code 4N7I447D at checkout to save $4.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Want to share an iPad’s audio with your seatmates on a plane? This $10 dongle from Belkin can turn one headphone jack into five. You wouldn’t think we’d need these anymore in the age of Bluetooth headphones, but unfortunately, most devices won’t output audio to multiple wireless headphones at the same time.



Until such a day comes that all of our devices use USB-C ports exclusively, you’ll need some USB 3.0-to-C cables to ease the transition. Today though, you can pick up some of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine+ 6ft cables, for just $9 (in either black or red).

TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $500 right now, or $100 less than usual. The 65" is also $100 off its previous low price at $800, but it looks like it will sell out soon.



These were technically TCL’s top of the line sets, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here are a couple of 75" sets that are surprisingly affordable for Memorial Day.



This RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $1,050 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Or, for about $250 more, you can upgrade to a Vizio E-series with some HDR support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry) and built-in Chromecast. It’s still not going to give you the best picture quality on the market, but most higher-end 75" sets cost well upwards of $2,000, even during major sale events.

Smart plugs are like a gateway drug into home automation, and TP-Link’s is down to $20 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen. This basically lets you control any device with an on/off switch from your phone, or even with your voice via an Echo device.



It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Update: Also available at Walmart, if you want to pick it up in person today.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. We don’t know how long this Jet deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

Will these noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I doubt it. But they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper at just $40, and should still be able to turn down the volume on the background noise in your office, or on an airplane.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Call it cliché if you want, but Amazon’s running a couple of outdoor furniture sales this Memorial Day Eve.



First up is a bunch of seating, tables, fire pits, and more from Ashley Furniture. There’s something here for every budget, from individual end tables to full outdoor sectional couches.

If you need something to shade your new furniture and protect it from rain, they’re also running a sale on Sunjoy gazebos, starting at just $100 for a basic model, and stretching up to over $1,000 for the nicest options.

Less Memorial Day-centric is Amazon’s other Gold Box deal, focusing on ottomans and...a mattress topper? I don’t know, it’s really random, but if you need an ottoman or a mattress topper, it’s your lucky day.



You probably need paper towels anyway, so you might as well buy them on sale, and get them delivered to your front door. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal.



Look around the garage at any mechanic, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a tub of Gojo pumice hand cleaner. It cuts through grease like nothing else, and you can grab a gallon of it for just $14 on Amazon today.



Amazon sells its own brand of olive oil now, because why wouldn’t it? They’ll ship you two liters of the stuff for just $16.



If your car takes synthetic oil, and you like to change it yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than $11 for five quarts of Mobil 1 synthetic oil, complete with Prime shipping. You’ll need to send in your receipt to get a $12 mail-in rebate, but for this price, it’s worth the hassle.



You guys love the Lodge brand and now you can expand your Lodge collection with this $21 cast iron grill press.



It can be used to flatten bacon or squeeze out unwanted grease from burgers and, if preheated, can really speed up cooking times by applying heat from both sides.

Like all cast iron kitchen equipment, if taken care of properly, it will last a lifetime.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

While best known for its trash cans, simplehuman also makes the best shower caddies money can buy, and two of them are on sale for easily their best prices ever today, in addition to a triple soap pump. Simplehuman discounts are pretty rare, and when they do see them, they tend to be around 20%. But these deals are at least 40% off. Just place your orders before these deals go down the drain.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

Or, upgrade even further with the cool version, which has a big vent in the middle to prevent neck sweat. At $48, it’s also 20% off today.

Whether you like to go camping in the deep wilderness or just want to feel like a badass every time you open your new shipment of kitchen sponges from Amazon, these highly-rated Gerber knives and multi-tools can help rip through package and the like.

Snack on some peanut butter on the go with this honey peanut butter packs from Justin’s. This pack of 10 is just $6, which means it’s under a $1 each for a snack on the go.

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $149 from Walmart, plus a FREE Google Home Mini, which is arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen.

If you haven’t steam cleaned your carpet in awhile, get ready for a rude awakening; it’s going to be gross. This highly rated Hoover SteamVac includes a heated drying mode, and a handheld tool so you can use it on furniture and car upholstery as well. Get it for just $89 from Jet today, and thank us later.



You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code LMD5ITVY), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.



The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Gift your cats the one toy they’ll actually use for $5 less today. This $45 PetFusion Cat Scratcher Lounge very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard and its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch.

These usually aren’t in stock for long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on this deal while you can.

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Jet. That’s a match for Amazon’s current deal, but without the backorder, and available in both white and black.

If your car seat or office chair doesn’t have enough lumbar support for your liking, this $15 memory foam cushion is easy to take with you anywhere, and will make you more comfortable while encouraging good posture. Just use promo code OA2MFDT2 to save at checkout.



If you need to restock on dog or cat food, Jet is running a sale that should get your tail wagging. You can save 30% off brands like Blue Buffalo, Nutro, Fancy Feast, Greenies, and a whole lot more. So you can keep your furball and your wallet healthy and happy. Just be sure to enter promo code MAYDEALS at checkout.

You will have to sign in to/create a Jet account to redeem the discount and shipping is free over $35.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that means pretty much everything on Wayfair is at least 50% off. You can get even bigger savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on Cuisinart kitchenware. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.

The sale ends the 28th, so head over there and start shopping.

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Memorial Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code GRILL40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Even if you don’t golf yourself, this highly rated GPS golf watch from Garmin is $70 less than usual, and could make a great Father’s Day gift. With over 40,000 courses pre-loaded, it can track your stats and let you know how far it is to the green.



Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.

Amazon really wants you to go camping ASAP with this huge sale. Stuff from big brands like Coleman, Therm-a-Rest, Gregory, Osprey, and more are on sale, with everything to outfit the perfect campsite for less. Plus, there are a ton of backpacks and bags for everyone in the family, so you have no excuse to get outside.

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is $2 off today, bringing the price down to $12 when you Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. There are a ton of sales going on (like up to 50% off items and 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well) but their newest sale is an extra 20% off big brands like Marmot, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more.



Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles.

Brands as disparate as Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another Kindle ebook sale. This one focuses on former Goodreads best of the month winners, and there are several really popular options (as well as some...lesser known books) to choose from.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was one of Black Friday’s best deals at $25, but if you failed to pull the trigger, you can get it for $30 right now on PS4 and Xbox One. You get to fight Nazis, it’s great.

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $30 at Walmart right now, so buy it today, and you’ll be ready for the Donkey Kong DLC whenever it’s released.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

