If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard.

This set of “pudding” doubleshot keys accentuates your keyboard’s backlighting, and you can get a set for $23 today by clipping the 5% coupon, which is about as cheap as PBT keys ever get. That 5% coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $24 list price is actually a discount from the usual $29.

Even though it’s in today’s Gold Box, Bissell’s Big Green carpet cleaner isn’t a cheap piece of hardware. But it’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, and boasts an insane 4.7 star rating from nearly 4,000 reviewers, so you get what you pay for. If you have a lot of carpets and rugs in your house, it might be worth a splurge.



If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Today’s Gold Box features a cool deal on ceiling fans from Emerson. Most models are less than $200 and come in a variety of styles, so there’s one that’s sure to fit in your home. Stock up on fans before this one-day sale stops spinning.



If you have yet to get in on the matcha trend, today’s the perfect day to try it out. Thanks to this matcha Gold Box, you can bring home a pack of this powder for just $8, and be sure to elevate your tea drinking experience with a discounted matcha starter set. Just be sure to buy yours before this one-day sale gets slurped down.



Warmer weather is on the way, so you’ll likely be spending more time outside soon. Make the most of that time by decorating your patio with these discounted Sterno string lights. Available in trendy globe or vintage styles, they’re sure to brighten up your time outside. Just be sure to purchase yours before this one-day deal goes lights out.



Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take an extra 30% off clearance for men and women, meaning clearance is 70% off total. But like the seemingly never-ending winter weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ 20% off sale on new spring styles. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Today’s Best MEDIA Deals

This Sunday’s big Kindle ebook sale is all about nonfiction, with a nice mix of memoirs and business titles for a just a few bucks each. All told, there are 79 books to choose from, but we dropped a few of the most popular options below.



Today’s Best Gaming Deals

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $40 today.

Deals You May Have Missed

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this particular unit go for $200 more elsewhere.

Even the good-est boys need a reliable leash. For giving your doggo just enough freedom, look to the Ruffwear Slackline leash, one of our readers’ favorites. This durable leash also features an adjustable handle, so you can wear it around your waist and go hands-free on your next walk, if you want. It normally goes for around $40, so $20 is a great price, even though you’ll have to $8 for shipping. But isn’t your pupper worth every penny?



If you’re at all like me, you love your single malts. And a delicious whiskey should be served in an appropriately awesome glass. Right now, Home Depot has two equally handsome Godinger Diamond Whiskey decanter and glasses 7-piece sets for just $15.

Drink up, it’s Friday.

It would be the correct choice to take advantage of this skincare sale at Paula’s Choice. Through Monday, take 15% off sitewide (excluding kits, sets, sale, and new items as noted on product pages). There’s no promo code required, so why not pick up our favorite retinol serum and anything else you need for your face?



This weekend, step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 40% off men’s and women’s shoes (plus 24 styles for men and women going for 50% off), and 70% off apparel for men and women with their Spring Super Sale. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance, since you only have until Monday to snag the styles that suit you.

Does your cat need a box to sit in? This one is available for $8 if you use the coupon code P9DMSMIT. Oh, and as a bonus, you’ll get this purple tower thing.

I dunno what it is, but cats can look at it while your little nugget sits in the $8 box. It could be a fun toy, if you convinced your cat to play with it, but, well, we all know how that turns out.

Ever see something so cute you just want to squeeze it? That’s how I, and also your kids, feel about these Mochi toys that are specifically made for squishing. Now you can get a pack of 20 adorable unicorns, cats, pandas, chicks, and hippos in a plush cat bag for just $16. Put them in your little ones’ Easter baskets, or use them yourself as little stress balls.

“Why don’t they just make the whole desk out of mouse pad,” I’m sure you’ve asked yourself countless times. Now, you can cover nearly six square feet of your workspace with soft-touch padding for just $12 by clipping the 8% coupon and using promo code L2363MVO at checkout. It even includes a few helpful features like pen loops, a card holder, and even a kickstand for your phone.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERTP2.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a fancy, metal grinder for just $53 today, $20 less than usual.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to actually see how the sausage is made... by making your own sausage (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

If you owed money on your taxes this year, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve been there. But if you found yourself to be flush with cash after filing, why not reinvest that refund into your home? That’s what Wayfair wants you to do, anyway, and they’re giving you and extra push with their Tax Refund Event, going on now. Take up to 70% off everything from area rugs, major appliances, and closet systems, to outdoor furniture, mattresses, and entertainment centers. Finally, the IRS is good for something.



Growing up, I always thought people who drank carbonated mineral water, like Perrier, were so fancy. I still think that and right now, you can pick up a 24 pack of Perrier from Amazon for under $14 today. There’s no flavoring here, just bubbles.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, so drink up with, preferably, your pinky up.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code JAN312019.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

A shed is a magical place where you can collect tools, lawn care equipment, golf clubs, and other detritus that you have no room for in your home, without, like, just piling it up in your yard for all the neighbors to see. Nobody’s ever going to get on you to clean your shed, because its whole point is storing crap so that your home and garage can be clean themselves.



So, say you want a shed (you do). This $49 kit from Amazon includes all of the metal brackets you’ll need, plus a materials list and building instructions. You’ll need to provide the 2x4 lumber from elsewhere, but the kit is designed in such a way that you’ll only have to make 90 degree cuts, so it should be about as simple as a construction project can be.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $95, the best price they’ve listed in over a year.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code YTOBWWJ9.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And anyone who’s ever bought an emergency can at a gas station knows that any deal under $1 per can is pretty eye opening. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to get the best price; you can always cancel after your first box ships.



If you prefer the larger 12 ounce cans, that 24-pack is an equally good deal.

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.



Save on a Patagonia’s essential Nano Puff jacket (men | women), spring-friendly R1 pullover, or ever-popular Torrentshell raincoat (men | women), stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and upgrade your water bottle to Hydro Flask. Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no su