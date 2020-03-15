Sunday's Best Deals: Star Trek, Fossil Watches, Massagers, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A sale on prescription glasses, a Shiatsu back and neck massager, Fossil smartwatches, and the Star Trek movie trilogy lead Sunday’s biggest sales on the Internet.



Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you want a smartwatch, but don’t really want to pay an arm and a leg for one, Amazon has a great deal for you this morning. You can grab the 4th generation Fossil model for just $110 after clipping the coupon on the page, which is a great deal for any smartwatch.



There are a few catches, however. The coupon is only available on two color models—Smoke Grey and Black. If you want a women’s watch for the same price, your only option is the Rose Gold Blitz/Blush color.

With limited color choices available, who knows how long these will be in stock, so if you’re tempted, make a decision fast!

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need to keep the kids out of your hair? The Amazon Fire 7 is a great way to do it, and the kids’ edition comes with a fun protective case to make sure they don’t break the thing. Amazon is currently taking $50 off the price tag if you buy two in one go. Available in Blue, Purple, or Pink, the Fire 7 Kids Edition also includes one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, giving your little ones access to educational games, apps, videos, books, and more, all completely monitorable thanks to deep parental controls.



Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Adapter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple loves to be ahead of the game, but sometimes being a frontrunner really messes with overall computer compatibility. With this $18 Anker USB-C adapter, you’ll be able to plug in HDMI cables, SD and micro SD cards, as well as traditional USB cords. So if you desperately need a way to plug in all your devices to your computer, jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Anker RAVPower Wireless Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Charge your Andriod and Apple products and effectively with the Anker RAVPower wireless charger. It’s only $17, which is $10 off of its original price. It can fully charge your devices in 30 minutes and can even deliver a charge with your phone case fully attached. Yes, I know that’s a weird way of phrasing it, but you know what I mean. It’s also formatted with cooling silicone as to not overheat your phone or the charging device itself. Hop on this deal before it disapears, and make sure to clip the coupon on the page!



Garmin Zumo 396 Motorcycle GPS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t yet abandoned the standalone GPS in wake of ever-evolving smartphones, this Garmin Zumo 396 unit is a steal at $250, especially if you’re a biker. You’ll find that price at BuyDig, where free shipping is also thrown in to sweeten the deal with promo code BDEXPRESS.



What makes it great for motorcycle riders? You can link up wirelessly with others in your rolling posse to ensure everyone stays on the right route. It’s also weatherproof, which is a must considering it won’t have the comfy confines of your standard automobile for protection. There’s a bit of fun to be had, too, with hands-free calling and music playback functions.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager NAIPO314 at checkout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Feeling a little tense? The Naipo Back and Neck Massager can help you relax after a long, stressful day. This over the shoulder massager offers three different settings and a 2o minute heat mode, and it’ll really help if you’re the type to hunch over in front of your computer every day. User reviews also mention using it on their back, so there’s some added value!



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page as well as use code NAIPO314 to grab it for $35.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, 8-Qt Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Instant Pots are, like, the way to make food without any effort. This 8 quart Instant Pot will pretty much cook whatever you want while you sit back and watch TV or something. Williams Sonoma has the Evo Plus Instant Pot on sale for just $110 with free shipping, which is a very good deal. Grab it before it’s too late! Or lament the lack of room in your kitchen to store it like me. Either or.



Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Look, sometimes you just need some good soap. Soap bars and body wash sold in stores tend to have a lot of chemicals in them, which can irritate and cry out skin. Oars + Alps bar soap, on the other had, exfoliates and cleans with natural ingredients. And the soap is blue! That has to account for something.



Oars + Alps also offers peppermint and shea butter bars, if exfoliation (and dark blue) isn’t your thing. They’re all $10, down from their $15 MSRP.

Eventually, all this working from home is going to get to our heads, and we’ll be lying in bed with an empty bag of chips—crumbs on our faces—wondering to ourselves how we all got to this point. Lethargic and desperate, we’ll think to ourselves, I need that good good coffee right now. Enter the $69 Motif Elements pour-over style coffee brewer.



Discounted 54% from its usual $150 selling price (or 50% down from its actual $139 tag on Amazon), this stainless steel coffee maker includes a built-in thermal carafe which can make 8 whole cups of coffee in a single filling. Along with the lid, the carafe itself is dishwasher top rack-safe and the whole thing comes with a two-year warranty.

It can’t be overstated how low this price is. Last May, the same Motif Elements coffee brewer was $56 used on Amazon. The lowest price I’ve seen it on Amazon new is $100. Now that you’re spending all this time indoors, treat yourself to a fresh cuppa joe—because you deserve it. ;)

3lbs of Wings Free With Every Order Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Those chicken shortages that send everyone into a tizzy during Super Bowl season? Yeah, you won’t have to worry about that with ButcherBox, which is offering 3 pounds of organic chicken wings in each regular shipment of meat for new customers. That promotion lasts the life of your membership, too, so if you stay signed up for life, you get free wings for life. So yeah, just stay signed up for life.



With ButcherBox, you can put together a custom package of fresh, high-quality meat—including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and pork—for regular delivery. It’s like LootCrate, but much, much meatier. This deal is only around through March 22, so don’t miss out.

20% Off Sitewide EBD20 at checkout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Do you have a backup pair of lenses? Maybe it’s time to think about ordering a new pair. Thankfully, EyeBuyDirect is offering a great deal—20% off storewide. EyeBuyDirect will provide both the frames and create the lenses for you, so provided you know what your prescription is.



This deal also includes specialty lenses, like sunglasses or glasses that block blue light. People with prescriptions need stuff like that too!

This deal will be running until March 31, so you have a bit of time, but don’t wait too long!

Clearance Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

It’s as they say—good things come to those who wait. From now until the 16th, use code CLX60OFF to save an additional 60% off items on clearance, which are already discounted in the first place.



What can you get from Eddie Bauer with this sale? You could stock up on some wardrobe staples like the Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt, or the Men’s Lightweight Flannel. Or, you can grab a winter jacket for next year, like the CirrusLite Duffel Coat.

Just remember, like any clearance deal, popular sizes can go fast, so make sure to order what you want before they sell out.

25% Off Jewelry Image : Anthropologie

For this weekend only, you can save up to 25% off on full priced jewelry at Anthropologie! You can choose between necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and other accessories that’ll be the perfect, final touch for all of your outfits you’ll be wearing during spring AND summer. I would hop on this sale before it’s gone.



Pet-themed Women’s Cotton Socks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s nothing like getting a new wardrobe in the Spring. If your sock game could use some work, these pet-patterned crew socks designed for women’s size 9-11 are just $6 per pair (you’ll have to go through checkout to see the discount). From studious sailor dogs to swans riding bicycles, these socks are fun to look at and comfortable to wear. They’re made from 80% cotton and 17% nylon, plus a little elasticity to keep them snug on your feet. Take another 5% off by clipping the coupon at Amazon.



Spring is basically here—why not stock up on a new wardrobe? From now until March 14th, you can score 30% off Levi’s jeans and other apparel, plus free shipping as long as you type in the code “FRIEND” at checkout. If I were you, I’d stock up on jeans, shirts, and the classic trucker jacket. Those picks will last you for years to come. Grab this deal before it’s gone!



I’m definitely a person that prefers Star Trek to Star Wars. Sorry! That said, I never tried to watch the most recent Star Trek trilogy of movies. Apparently it’s another timeline now or something? Well, now we can all watch Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline in 4K for $40, thanks to Amazon.



This collection includes the three Kelvin Timeline movies on Blu-Ray and 4K, a bunch of additional content, and a fold out that explains the timeline. If you’re not planning on buying a 4K TV set anytime soon, though, you can pick up the Blu-Ray collection for $25, but it doesn’t include all the bonuses.

DC Spotlight: Robin Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’re looking to bulk up your DC comic book collection, Comixology has you covered. This weekend, the digital comic books provider is having a big sale on comics starring Robin, the Boy Wonder.



This sale includes graphic novel collections for series like Batman & Robin, The New Teen Titans, and Nightwing, as well as individual comics if your collection has some holes to fill.

It’s not like these will sell out, but you only have until Monday to take advantage of this sale!

Sonic the Hedgehog (4K) Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog is a pretty fun kid’s movie, and it’s coming to DVD and Blu-Ray soon. If you go ahead and pre-order the movie from Amazon, you’ll get three Sonic the Hedgehog comics for free from Comixology.



You might be asking what the Sonic comic books consist of, or which ones you get. Well, I can’t tell you which comics you’ll get as part of the promotion, but the Archie comic book series has been running a long time for a reason—it’s probably the best form of Sonic the Hedgehog media. Don’t @ me, Sonic game fans.

On top of that, pre-ordering the Blu-Ray or 4K disc gives you the Amazon pre-order guarantee. If the price goes down between now and release, then you’ll get the lowest price automatically!

PS4 Controller Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than a dead controller when you’re in the mood to game. With the Beboncool USB charging station, you’ll be able to restore power to two, count them, TWO controllers at the same time. With the charging station, you’ll be able to get a fully charged controller within two hours, and the LED indicator will let you know when each controller is up to full power. The best part about this though (besides the $11 price tag), is it can be plugged into a wall adapter, laptop, or other compatible USB device. Grab this before it’s gone.



Deals You May Have Missed

70% Off Women’s Shoes Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nine West’s sample sale is back, and it’s discounting shoes heavily with a 70% cut across the board. Just to highlight a couple of choice items, you can feed your jungle fever with this pair of Tennon zebra-print boots for $42, down from its usual $140. Flats and slippers are going as low as $20, too. From tennis shoes to something fit for the local gala, there’s a little bit here for everyone, so take a look and see if your wardrobe could do with some key additions.



What’s a sample sale, you ask? They’re items that are technically used, but only typically for display and promotional purposes. They’re lightly worn and most should grace your feet looking like new, and there’s a 3-week return policy if you have any issues.

Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle LUGGAGE90 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While the CDC advises against travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, discounted luggage waits for no one. Fill out the form on this page after purchasing a TSA-compliant Ninetygo suitcase to qualify for a free Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 charger and silica gel luggage tag.



The luggage, which normally sells for $160, is down $20 with the help of an on-page coupon. Then, enter the code LUGGAGE90 at checkout for an additional $30 off. Clip that, check out, send Ninetygo your order number, and—voilà!—you’ve got yourself a brand-new 10,000mAh power bank, a resilient luggage tag, and airport-proof carry-on luggage for $110

Save yourself the hassle and over $100 by planning ahead and netting yourself three great products for over less than the price of one.

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.



If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

Brita Everyday Water Filter Pitcher Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Can’t be arsed to install a proper water filter in your sink? Brita’s filtered water pitchers are the next best thing, and they’re down to $27 at Amazon. I wouldn’t rely on this thing to filter out the heavily contaminated waters that somehow still exist around the world, but if you just want to make some already decent tap water taste better, this is one convenient and inexpensive way. It comes with one filter, which Brita says can go through 900 16oz bottles worth of water before you need to replace it.



Anker Roav SmartCharge R511311299 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $13 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

With the promo code R511311299, it’s cheaper than even our link would suggest, as the Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $13 today.

Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.



With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!

TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

No one, especially in 2020, appreciates dead spots or lagging while you’re streaming a movie with bae. The TP-Link N300 WiFi extender boosts internet coverage for up to 1000 square feet, and it’s compatible with any router, gateway, or access point. Not to mention, for only $16, it can connect up to 10 devices, so it literally has you covered. Why not take a chance on this before it vanishes?



Insignia Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve always wanted to try an air fryer to see if it lives up to the hype, here’s your chance. For $50, you can get your hands on an Insignia digital air fryer that can crisp anything from chicken wings to french fries. The device comes with a pre-programmed amount of cook times based on the food you’ll wanna fry, and the basket is dishwasher-safe! Grab this deal before it’s gone.

For those who remain unsettled in the eons-long debate between wired and wireless audio, HyperX does us a favor and packs both into the same package. You’d usually pay around $200 for the convergence, but Amazon has it down to just $130.



Flexibility is the central theme for this gaming headset. Use it in wired mode while you’re fragging fools in Call of Duty, and then detach the microphone and audio cable when you’re ready to take a conference call using Bluetooth mode for up to 20 hours with your smartphone.

The only shame here is that switching from wired to Bluetooth (or vice versa) can be slow and clunky, and you can’t use both modes simultaneously. Don’t let that keep you from living out your taco girl dreams.



Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re tired of your eyes getting tired after hours on the computer, I would suggest getting a pair of blue light glasses. They can effectively relieve eye fatigue while you’re working on a laptop, or even while binge watching your favorite television show (which you probably stream from your computer, anyway). These glasses are a low $9 when combined with a promo code and a clipped coupon on the page. Even folks with 20/20 can get on this deal, especially if you’re tired of getting tension headaches from having your eyes work too damn hard during the day. If it’s worth anything, I own a pair of blue light glasses specifically for the computer even though I have perfect vision, and they have helped tremendously when I’m working 9-5. With all that said, hop on this deal before it’s gone, y’all! Save your eyes from a slow death. They’ll thank you.



Lasko 36" Tower Fan Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Listen up, especially those of you in the south: Summer is coming, and you don’t want to be caught without a fan to keep you cool. Lasko is one of the best brands to turn to in that regard, and its 36-inch tower fan is now down to $48 on Amazon with free shipping. It has three preset speeds, an oscillation motor, a built-in shutoff timer, and a remote for those days where even subtle movements can break a sweat.

