Sunday's Best Deals: Solo Stove Fire Pit, BarkBox Subscriptions, AVAPOW Jump Starter, Quikflip Convertible Hoodies + Backpacks, and More

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJDK77EB + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $29 with the promo code KJDK77EB and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. The savings is currently showing at checkout, but may not appear on the product listing itself. This discount is just in time for the release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air earlier this month and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

Treblab has made some great audio products in a variety of forms, and now they have a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The HD7 Mini Portable Speaker is 36% off its original price right now; just clip the coupon.

This speaker is compact but tough with its shockproof design. Don’t be afraid to take this out for a bike ride or on a hike. It comes with a hand strap, carabiner, and bike mount, so it’s ready for a rocking day of active excursions. Even though it’s small, it still has DualBass double subwoofers for full and robust sound. With new Bluetooth tech, it pairs quickly and easily to your chosen device. It even has a built-in microphone for calls, so you don’t have to interrupt whatever you were doing to answer. You’ll get about thirty hours of solid playtime off of one charge, and you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

HP Chromebook 11a Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $169 at Amazon right now, a savings of $71 off the list price. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games.

The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh router is $40 off, bringing it down to $159. That won’t get you the whole Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need additional units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now. A single extender is $71.

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. After about half a year on the market, we’re starting to see significant discounts roll in on the entry-level models.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329, a savings of $170 off the list price, while the larger 44mm edition is $375 (that’s $54 off).

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that, and right now, they’re 15% off with the code NEWWHITE15. This sale runs until May 24.

I’ve used these on my errands and can say not only is the sound awesome, but they are also super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome, and truthfully for the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask, they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls, and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on, and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute, and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance, so I can agree with the nine hours of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone very active.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

4 Pack: Mophie 6,000mAh Power Banks Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? Don’t be that person; there’s a better way. Solve the problem by grabbing this Power Bank pack for $24.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. I personally like to have one at all times; it’s like charging insurance. You’ll get up to twenty-two hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones if need be when out and about. You’ll be able to choose between USB-C or Lightning depending on your need and preference for powering up. Then you select from the colors available: Blue, Pink, Khaki, Gold, Red, Rose Gold, Copper, and Black. This is a great bundle to share with friends and family to never worry about a dead phone again.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $379, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $249. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds JFOO8GDZ Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We’ve covered a lot of products from TaoTronics on this site, and they’re all reliable and quality. Their SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds are another great entry to that catalog of items. Until the end of the month, you can get these for 58% off the listing price by clipping the coupon and using the JFOO8GDZ code.



These don’t have ANC tech, but you will still get crisp tunes and clear phone calls. This links easy via Bluetooth with whatever device you desire to pair it with. It’s seamless to transfer between calls and whatever you are listening to. Given the size, you’ll still get exceptional bass, intense treble, and full robust sounds. These are designed to be comfy for hours of wear, no matter if you’re at home or on the go. You’ll get around five hours of listening time on a single charge but an additional twenty-five with the pocket-sized charging case. You won’t be disappointed by adding these to your rotation.

These will ship free for Prime members.

MSI Optix 27" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, this MSI 27" HD option is currently $220 at Newegg.

This gaming monitor has a fast refresh rate that optimal PC gaming needs, and it even has some RGB accents on the back— not necessary, but pretty dang cool.

Treat yourself to a little something new for your PC setup!

Imagine the adventures you and Mario can go on. Dress in your finest blue overalls and take the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Stuffed Plush about town for only $13. Go to the park with you plush Mario. Go to the zoo with your plush Mario. The possibilities are nearly endless. Unlike the real Mario, this plush does not have bones so you can hug and squeeze him with all your might without fear of him breaking under the stress. Let your dog chew on him. You chew on him. It’s your plush now—no one is going to say you can’t. And best of all, since this plush toy can’t talk, he won’t correct you when you call him Marry-o.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $33 on Switch and $40 on PS4 at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEWSH32 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEWSH32 at checkout.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card EMCEWSE23 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $45 today at Newegg when using the promo code EMCEWSE23. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code EMCEWSE23

$50 Xbox Gift Card XBOXFIDDY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, you’re an adult. The universe can’t tell you what to do. When someone says “This costs $50,” you simply say “No.” You are not ruled by numbers. In this spirit, you can get a $50 Xbox Live gift card for $44 today at Eneba. Just use the code XBOXFIDDY at checkout and you will show the world who is boss. Think of the power that will flow through your veins as you save $6. Think of what you can do with that extra money. You can buy another thing, perhaps for cheaper than it usually is too. Wow. I stand in awe of you. You are so powerful. I don’t know if I can be in the same room as you. I fear you. I have to go.

Here’s a real moral dilemma for the “never pre-order games” crowd. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming out next month and it looks delightful. It’s got all sorts of hectic multiplayer modes that look like a Nintendofied version of Golf With Your Friends. Of course, it’s always good to wait for reviews to drop before making a $60 investment. But here’s the challenge: if you pre-order it from Best Buy, you get a golf bag tag. Oho, now what? I see you’re in a pickle here. Wait for reviews and miss getting a golf bag tag? Hmmmmmm. You must be sweating. In all seriousness, it’s Mario Golf. You kind of know exactly what you’re getting here. So if you’re just a golf-head, why not pick it up early and get a golf bag tag? Life is short, who cares. I just wanna golf for God’s sake!

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $60. That’s a $248 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

You may have heard of Fuser, Harmonix’s DJ’ing game where players can make mash-ups. What you may not know is that it’s secretly one of the best multiplayer games out right now. That’s thanks to the game’s freestyle co-op mode where players take turns building on each other’s mixes. It’s an extremely chill experience that’s the video game equivalent of passing the aux. Fuser keeps expanding with new songs, so it’s an especially great time to hop in and see what the fuss is about. Best Buy currently has the game down to $40 on Xbox and Switch, so hop in with a friend and make some chill beats to study and relax to.

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Image : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

If you’ve never played Subnautica, it’s time to remedy that. The survival game is a gorgeous underwater adventure filled with flora and fauna. It’s one part relaxing, one part terrifying. With a new game out, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to release both the original and the sequel on consoles in a two pack. For Switch owners, you can grab both games on sale for $50 today. That’s a great deal considering you get two excellent games. They’re similar in nature, but the original is a little more freeform while the sequel has more of a narrative throughline (and penguins). They also include a creative mode where you can just explore and build unrestricted. The ocean is your oyster.

AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter Portable Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

When you need a jump, you don’t want to be scrambling for someone to help you out.



Have a battery jump on hand anywhere you drive with this AVAPOW portable car battery jump starter, just $40 right now on Amazon when you clip the coupon below the price. Hey, don’t miss out on this deal and kick yourself later when you need a jump!

BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You love to get your dog new treats and toys, but it can be pricey to appease their endless desire for more squeaky toys to rip apart, right? Lucky for you, a fantastic deal on a BarkBox subscription today can make that goal a bit easier.



You can grab a BarkBox full of treats, chews, toys, and other pup-pleasing selections for just $18 today. What’s more, you can select a box with treats and toys sized for small, medium, or large dogs.

Of course, you don’t know exactly what you will get in your Barkbox, but that’s part of the fun, right? What you do know is that the treats will be made in the US or Canada, and they will also be wheat, corn, and soy-free for the health of your best friend. As a bonus, they often seem to have a theme to them. For example, I got my cairn terrier a BarkBox for Christmas last year that had a Home Alone theme, which included Harry and Marv squeaky toys. It was super cute and she enjoyed the treats too!

Just a heads-up: If you snag this great deal, the BarkBox will renew at its standard price of $35 the following month unless you cancel before then.

This deal is only good for today, so don’t sleep on it! Your pup will thank you later.

This deal was originally published on 11/21/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 5/23/21.

Get that unsightly Gladware mess under control with this kitchen deal of the day: YouCopia food storage lid organizers are as low as $14 right now at Amazon.



These StoraLid organizers can hold both square and round lids, and has adjustable slots so you can customize it to fit the needs of your inventory of lids you need to organize. It’s $14 for the medium option, and $16 for the large.

Advertisement

If you want to get your saran wrap and other kitchen essentials organized, check out this YouCopia box organizer for $18.

Why not start the spring cleaning with sparkling clean cabinets!? Grab some YouCopia organizing essentials for your home and make it happen!

This deal was originally published 1/02/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 5/22/21.

Kalorik 12 Quart Air Fryer Oven Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got a lot of people to cook for, you should really check out today’s SideDeal kitchen offering: a Kalorik 12 quart air fryer oven for $79.

This oven fries food with little to no oil needed, depending on your preferences/what you’re cooking. I’ve cooked frozen wings in my air fryer without any oil in a pinch and it seemed to work fine! That’s part of the beauty of an air fryer.

The other cool part of these types of ovens is they make meal prep a breeze. You can seriously just set it and forget it to make delicious french fries, onion rings, chicken, vegetables (broccoli is divine in an air fryer!), and more. Grab it while the deal is good! And consider pairing it with a $5 monthly membership to get unlimited shipping at SideDeal as well as Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That iCOOL tech gives your pillow more breathability for built-in ventilation and tests cooler than other foams on the market. SensorGel offers relief for the head and neck and works with all sleeping styles. It’s US certified for its performance, emissions, and durability. The EcoShape foam was built to last but also to eliminate waste. The zip-off cover is easy to clean and will always remain cool to the touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also comes with an automatic dirt disposal, and dumps its dust into the container at the end of each run. You’ll only need to empty the disposal every couple months or so. Nice. Right now, it’s $200 off the list price at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch snacks. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round. Just pick between chocolate, caramel, or honey.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Greenworks 20" Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Spring is here, and if you have a lawn, then you’ve probably already been forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, and they come in both plug-in and battery-powered varieties.

Luckily, this Greenworks plug-in electric mower with a 20" deck is down to just $165 at Amazon right now. It’s 17% off the list price, and the 3-in-1 design lets you discharge to the side, into a rear bag, or use the machine to mulch. A plug-in model isn’t as convenient as a cordless mower, certainly, but it is cheaper.

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down $196 at Amazon in Matte Black. The Silver version is also priced at $196 as of this writing.

Advertisement

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $74 right now, a $14 savings from the list price. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KINJATF001 Image : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and depending on where you are, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $59 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KINJATF001 at checkout, marking a $31 total savings off the list price.

Advertisement

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,900 reviews.

Assorted Japanese Snacks (36 Pieces) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve gone through phases where I love those box subscription companies that specialize in snacks from around the world. They’re a really fun way to step outside of your candy comfort zone and try new things. I’m a massive fan of Japanese food and snacks and am lucky enough to a few spots in my neighborhood to grab some. But if you aren’t that lucky, here is a great option, the Samurai Dagashi Set for $20; just clip the coupon.



Dagashi is just a single packaged candy/snacks, which makes this great for sharing. Customers have noted that these bags have a great variety from some of the most popular brands. However, most of the packaging is in Japanese. But lots of pictures help you figure out what each might be. If you’re feeling adventurous pick up this deal today and enjoy all thirty-six pieces of Japanese goodness.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

IMHO Travel Jewelry Armoire 50556JOF Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You want to keep your earrings and necklaces and such organized, but you also want to easily take them on the go? Take a look at this IMHO travel jewelry armoire, which can be yours for just $12 right now.



This cute little mock armoire is available in both white and green, and either would look perfect on any vanity or bathroom shelf. Make sure to clip the coupon below the full $28 price, and add coupon code 50556JOF at checkout to bring it down to the more nice price.

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

For Sunday only, snag a Solo Stove for just $280 on Amazon.



This stainless steel fire pit with stand is the perfect backyard companion this summer, as more and more people are turning to outdoor gatherings as we are still largely in the awkward transitioning back to indoor spaces opening up across the country.

Have people over outside instead of indoors! You can build a fire using small kindling to start before adding in logs to keep this Solo Stove going throughout the evening.

This backyard bonfire necessity is 33% off as a limited-time Amazon Gold Box deal, so it won’t be here tomorrow!

Outerman Camping Hammock V7448G3M Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Some days, you just need to kick back and take in the breeze. Make that happen with the aid of an Outerman camping hammock today, just $20 when you add promo code V7448G3M at checkout.



This bright and cheery hammock is normally $40, and it has some nifty features that make this 50% discount feel like even more of a deal. This hammock is meant to be taken on the go, so you can take it camping or to the beach easily with the help of a handy matching carrying case.

The hammock itself measures 285 by155 centimeters and has metal reinforced loops for extra security. It can hold up to 550 lbs. — but I would say that’s no more than two adults at a time for comfort’s sake if not safety.

Grab it while the deal is good! Don’t forget to add code V7448G3M.

Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You know how annoying this in-between warm and cool spring weather can be to dress for, right? Conquer that dilemma in a snap with a Quikflip 2-in-1 reversible backpack hoodie : You can wear it as a hoodie when it’s cool, and just pop it on your back as a pack when you feel too warm.



I gotta say, this is a far better solution than tying a hoodie around your waist in my opinion. That is one 90s trend I am never eager to bring back. And it seems like an especially nice solution for that constant springtime question: Should I bring a jacket? Once you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon, that should bring any size and any color hoodie except camo down to $28. For whatever reason, it doesn’t seem to work as well when you add more than one hoodie, so keep that in mind.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This deal has been extended through the rest of May, so you still have plenty of time to pick out some rad new fits.

27% off all French Products FRANCE27 Image : Sheilah Villari

The French definitely have a glowing look about them, and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture, so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX brings some of that to the masses and offers 27% off all French products with code FRANCE27.

I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists worldwide hold them in high regard for their products, especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? The Micro-Exfoliant Effaclar Toner is tops. Looking to treat an acne flare-up? Give this Foaming Cleanser With Retinoid a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Advertisement

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 15.5 miles (synergy!), with a foldable design just under 28 pounds. Save $180 off the regular price at Best Buy right now.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAOWT Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJAOWT, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,400+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

30% off Swimwear Image : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 30% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute slides. Featuring Spidey’s mask, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Free Shipping on NBA Playoff Gear 24SHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

The NBA play-in games start tonight; if your team is one of these, godspeed. Mine is, I’m not nervous at all, and I will keep telling myself that. But suppose your beloved basketball team is already in the playoffs, then congrats. This means you’ve got to be fresh to cheer your faves on to the final. Everything in this 2021 playoff collection will ship for free with the code 24SHIP.

Grab a New Era Snapback made just for this year. I’m partial to the adjustable ones; they’re a little less expensive and tend to be more comfortable. Each looks really sharp, though.

Now add your team’s mantra shirt and cross your fingers. There are a few new teams to the dance this year. It’s nice to see the Knicks back after their last playoff appearance in 2013. Every year I hate how much I love Milwaukee’s “Fear the Deer.” And yes, I do own one from a few years ago. These classic cut cotton tees are officially licensed (obviously) and the perfect way to get comfy on your way to victory.

63% off New TriBlend Styles TBL Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is very good at pulling comfortable and classic collections together. Their new TriBlend styles are definitely that. Right now, save 63% on each item in this section and upgrade those old hoodies and tee. Once you use the code TBL at checkout, you’ll see prices of $22-$36, depending on what you pick. Each polo, tee, henley, and hoodie is made of uber soft cotton linen that’s extremely breathable. But that doesn’t mean these are delicate; they will fare just fine in the washing machine too. These are all designed to be comfy, lightweight, and stylish, whether lounging on the sofa, running errands, or grabbing patio drinks.



All other orders under $100 are shipped for $8.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s got watery consistency, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Up to 25% off Sitewide MM25 Image : Bellesa

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably. Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $119 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code MM25

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Air Buy for $42 at Bellesa Use the promo code MM25

The boys deserve a good toy this month too. The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

Advertisement

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42 or the