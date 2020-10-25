Sunday's Best Deals: Sharp AQUOS 70" Smart TV, Ativafit Exercise Equipment, Gigabyte Gaming Monitor, I Dew Care Facial Mask Sets, Over the Sink Dish Drying Racks, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A sale on Ativafit exercise equipment and I Dew Care facial mask sets lead Sunday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K Full Array HDR Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

We have a few days left in October, and for some of you that means you’re using this time to watch lots of scary movies. For me, I’m sticking with Hocus Pocus and other less intense seasonal fare.



Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, this Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K smart tv is a lovely choice to watch it on. You can get it for $150 off right now at Best Buy, bringing it down to $500. While Sharp is not as popular of a brand as Samsung, LG, and other television manufacturers, it’s going to be hard to find a lower-priced 4K smart tv of this size right now.

Advertisement

It’s only been a few weeks since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $375, while the 44mm falls to $415. That’s $24 off the 40mm and $15 off the 44mm, and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $70, which is 30% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a clipped coupon and exclusive promo code KINJAM1E, the total plummets even further to $30. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Advertisement

Westinghouse 50" 4K Roku Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Outside of forthcoming Black Friday specials, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals of the holiday shopping season. This 50" 4K Westinghouse TV is only $250 today following a $100 price drop. It supports HDR 10 for enhanced color and brightness in supported content, and with the Roku smart platform, you’ll have thousands of apps controllable with your voice via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Advertisement

Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds KINJA22PRO Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that and right now they’re 22% off with the code KINJA22PRO. This sale runs until the end of October.

I’ve been using these on my errands for the last week or so and can say not only is the sound awesome they are super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome and truthfully the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance so I can agree with the nine hours suggested of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone who’s very active. This deal will run until October 31.

Advertisement

Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Headphones

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Headphones. They’re only $30 at Amazon, which is 40% off the original list price. These have about 10 hours of listening time, and they’re also sweat-and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Liz Lanier

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Advertisement

Anker 18W USB-C Charger Bundle Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For those still mad that they have to buy their own USB-C charger since Apple decided they were going to “save the earth” as a multi-billion corporation (eye-roll), you can save some money and grab an Anker 18W USB-C charger bundle. It’s $20 when you clip the coupon and includes the charger and a 3ft Lightning-to-USB-C power cable. Grab it before it’s gone. I might, too.

Advertisement

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $80 is quite the deal.

These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.

Advertisement

LG CX 55" OLED TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Advertisement

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Advertisement

Western Digital 10TB Elements Portable HDD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 10TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Newegg has cut down to $185.

The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

Advertisement

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

Advertisement

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Pipishell’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 26" and 55" up to 77 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 400 x 400, and it’s down to $21 with discount code IXZ77BP3.

Advertisement

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Gigabyte G27F 27-inch gaming monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, as well as a 1920 x 1080 IPS display. You can get it for $40 off, bringing it down to $210, when you apply promo code 93XPW42 at checkout.



Why not grab a new Respawn 1010 gaming desk to put your spanking new monitor on? It’s $50 off today and can also be found on Newegg. Both of these deals are good for today only, and they also both ship for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion that the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock at Best Buy for the retail price of $199, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated with new information on 10/21/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a $51 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play. For those without a Switch, you can also find the Xbox One version on sale.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by since the pandemic hit, and the few in stock tend to hover above their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up. Both the Blue and Grey/Blue are down to $50.

These models all feature Bluetooth, so you can use them for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this 6-pin set for $21 is kind of a steal.

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are, no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.



It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know what your kitchen situation is, and I certainly don’t want to presume— but mine is absolutely tiny. I feel like I’m always looking for solutions to make the small space work for me and my cooking needs.



Regardless of how spacious your kitchen is, I feel like more counter space is always welcome. You can free up more of that precious real estate well ahead of Thanksgiving with 50% off these two highly-rated over the sink drying racks.

Advertisement

This TOOCA over the sink dish drying rack is only $30 after applying promo code TOOCA092573 at checkout. It even has a slot you can put your paper towel roll on and a holder for cutting boards.

Alternatively, you can get $40 off of this IGOKOTI over the sink dish drying rack with promo code ‘racks50off’. I think I’ll be grabbing this one myself since it also has a designated spot that can hold cutting boards, and an added space for knives and dish soap to hang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spirited Away No Face Lamp Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Spirited Away is a Ghibli favorite, and you can bring some of its charms to your home with these adorable No-Face lamps. This seems like the kind of decor that would be fun to add to your home for Halloween, but you could just as easily keep it up all year around.

I’m also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson V6 Motorhead Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Nobody likes a messy home, but vacuuming isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Motorhead isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, a refurbished model is only $125 over at Newegg. This vacuum originally retails for $400 but you can find it new on Amazon for $350, so this is an incredible deal.



I personally have this vacuum and can tell you it is one of my best investments as someone who is sensitive to dust and other allergens. I didn’t get it for this low of a price though, so take advantage of it while you can! This deal is good for today only.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in July 2020 and updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/24/2020.

Le Creuset kitchen essentials have a classic look and undeniable quality that has made the brand a household name. But, let’s be real— this French brand is also known for being pretty dang pricey.



Advertisement

Right now, Amazon is still offering up to 30% off of select Le Creuset kettles, shakers, cast iron pans, and more. If you want to start your Le Creuset collection, these stoneware salt and pepper shaker sets come in several colors and are down to only $20 today.

With temperatures dropping, you can make the perfect cup of tea with a lovely Le Creuset kettle, down from $100 to $75 today.

Advertisement

Finally, there are also some good deals on roasters and cast irons to be found. Check out some of the items below while they’re at a great price!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Origin Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



Advertisement

A 49% discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 10/23/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These Ghost Paper (not to be confused with ghost pepper) notebooks are really cool. They’re just like regular notebooks, but the paper features embossed lines and markings to help you stay within the lines and retain a clean look. The lines are almost invisible depending on the angle and lighting, so your words will look nice, neat, and straight. Today, you can save 20% on any of these notebooks with exclusive promo code KINJA20NOW.

That brings this 200-pager with a plastic spiral binder down to $12. If you want something a little more premium, this one has a faux level cover and binding with 96 pages, down to $20. New to the lineup is this dot-embossed spiral notebook—perfect for graphing and drawing, and also down to $12 (don’t forget to apply promo code KINJA20NOW to get the $3 off).

Advertisement

The line and dot engravings are so subtle that you won’t feel any weird pen and pencil jerkiness when writing over them. If you haven’t yet forsakened the art of writing by hand, pick one of these up and see if it can’t make you fall in love even more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 48-Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack for around $40 at Amazon so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get forty-eight packs of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing.

Advertisement

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Advertisement

Luxury Bath Sheets (Various) KINJABATH Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

While any old towel will do for drying off, there’s nothing like a nice, soft premium cut of cloth hugging your dangly bits as you take your leave from the steam box. At Crane & Canopy, you can save 25% on premium bath towels in a variety of colors. There are both classic and plush styles available, both being extra soft, latter adding extra thickness and being a wh0le 100 grams lighter. These towels are made from 100% long-staple cotton and stretch 40" x 70" long. All are $48 each, but with exclusive code KINJABATH. The total shows as $36 post-discount.

Advertisement

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste good grounds. As a coffee lover, something easy to get me going in the morning is welcome, especially when I’m already sleepy the easier to operate the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $70, which is a savings of $40 off the usual price.

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or get it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so it won’t take up much space and it has it’s own K-pod storage of up to nine of the little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip so if you’re on the move you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

KYOKU Knife Block (5ct) KYOKUKKR Image : KYOKU

Advertisement

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, KNIVES. You can get a set of five knives bringing different utility to the dinner table for $78. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KYOKUKKR at checkout.

Advertisement

Anker Roav Jump Starter Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Because of a price drop, you can get your hands on an Anker Roav Jump Starter for a low $66. It’s 12V and can recharge gas engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 4.0L. What are you waiting for? It’ll get you out of a pinch, and when you don’t need to get your car running, you can use it as a charger for your phones and chargers. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Fleece Throw Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s the season for a cozy blanket. Be it on the sofa, an extra one on the bed, or by the fireplace. Every house needs a comfy soft throw. If you live in a Disney house this $14 blanket deal is the best way to get snug and feel some of the magic of the house of mouse.

There nine different fleece blankets at this price so there’s something for you or your little fans. Mickey is the total classic and a nice direction for any home honestly. The bright blue color is sure to blend in with any decor.

Advertisement

Here’s your friendly neighborhood microfleece ready for a nap after Aunt May’s cooking. All these blankets are 60'’ x 50'’, polyester, and easy to wash. If you know a web-slinging aficionado this is the perfect gift.

Advertisement

Perhaps you’re blessed with a princess loving pipsqueak. This blanket is pretty in pink and is part of the Animators’ Collection, so the designs of the characters a little more unique. This throw features Moana, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel and will brighten up any space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the ongoing pandemic, many of us are not stepping foot into a gym for a while. You can make your own private home gym though with an Amazon Gold Box deal on highly-rated Ativafit exercise equipment.



First up, you can get 47% off Ativafit adjustable dumbbells. Just $69 each, these dumbbells adjust up to 27.5 pounds.

Advertisement

If you need to get your blood pumping a bit more, you can snag a foldable indoor exercise bike for $104. With the weather getting colder, this will give you a way to stay active without facing the wind chill!

Even while you’re working, you can keep on moving with this under-desk bike pedal exerciser, down to $98.

Advertisement

If yoga or working on your balance are more your speed, this half ball balance trainer is only $52 today. There appears to be a $10 clippable coupon on Amazon on this item as well, but I couldn’t seem to get it to apply— your mileage may vary (by which I mean: Give it a try, but ya’ll.... please don’t yell at me in the comments if it doesn’t work).

These deals are only good for today, so jump on them (and this trampoline—only $61 with a confirmed working clip coupon) while you can!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you’ve had a long week, a little self-care can help you feel good as new. For me, a sheet mask is the perfect pick-me-up, but I feel a little guilty spending anything over $3 or $4 on one since they are single-use. Today’s I Dew Care facial mask Amazon Gold Box deal offers a great price that you don’t have to feel guilty over. Plus, I Dew Care products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, coal tar, oxybenzone, triclocarban, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, or triclosan, according to the product descriptions.



Today only, you can get 50% off of a Let’s Get Sheet Faced 14 Day Sheet Mask Set, bringing it down to $15.

Advertisement

Several options for peel-off masks and wash-off masks are also on sale. You can grab the I Dew Care Mini Scoops Wash Off Face Mask Trio for just $12. The popular Mini Meow Trio of peel-off masks is also $12. Check out all the sale items below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jackets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

JACHS NY is offering 60% off of its collection of fall transition jackets, bringing them down to as low as $40 for a sherpa stretch zip jacket, which looks nice and soft and like a perfect jacket for cool October temperatures.



You can get a handle on even colder temperatures with JACH’s herringbone puffer jackets. These come in a few colors, but I’m a fan of the classic black option since it goes with everything.

Advertisement

Finally, the warmest option seems to be these quilted puffer jackets which come in navy and olive green for only $71 after the discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 70% off Select Items Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Treat yo self because you made it through another crazy week. For the rest of the day take up 70% off select items at Ella Paradis in this flash Friday sale. No code needed and discounts will appear at checkout.

If you need help I can’t recommend the Rabbit Lily ($42) enough. It’s definitely in my rotation and is probably my favorite vibe I’ve tested from Better Love. Don’t let the size deceive you it’s got a lot of power. Vibration patterns and intensity levels for whatever you desire. This lil bunny will be a fave for you too I promise.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50) was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Up to 40% Off Select Shoes Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.



If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

30% off N95 Masks KINJA30 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

Advertisement

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Advertisement

Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Advertisement