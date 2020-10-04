Sunday's Best Deals: Samsung 82-Inch QLED 4K TV, Capresso H20 Plus Kettle, Tonor Condenser Mic, Blue Light Glasses, RGB PC Tower Cases, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Tonor condenser microphone and a Samsung 82-inch QLED 4K smart tv lead Saturday’s best deals.

Samsung 82" Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you are ready to make the jump to a 4K TV, it is hard to beat the value of the Samsung Q70T. This 82-inch Smart TV is QLED and has Alexa built-in and ready to go. With a recent $300 price drop, it’s now $700 below its original retail price of $2,999.



You get free scheduled delivery on this item as well, so you can be sure you’re home to accept it.

Tonor Microphone ASDWUKS4 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

This highly-rated microphone from Tonor is 55% off when you clip Amazon’s coupon and add promo code ASDWUKS4 at checkout. That brings this $40 mic down to just $18.



I’m learning that it upsets some of you when we recommend average consumer-quality mics for podcasts, so I’ll just say that this mic has an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon and it seems like a great option for Zoom calls and for gaming voice chat.

This mic is standard USB plug and play, and is compatible with PCs as well as the PlayStation 4 and Macs. Prime members can get free one-day shipping on this item right now.

Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 by clipping the coupon available on the site (the little $10 off box below the price) before adding this item to your cart.



Prime members get free one-day shipping on this item right now, so you could potentially have this power bank in your hands by tomorrow!

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon in April 2020, and was updated with new information on 10/3/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Anker PowerWave+ Qi Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

Whether you’re running out of outlets or you just don’t want another thing to plug in, Anker’s got plenty of charging pads to cover all your multi-device needs. If, after a long day of doing your thing, you need to give your phone and Apple Watch a boost, the PowerWave+ wireless charging pad will do the trick. It has a pad for one smartphone, plus a dedicated stand for your Watch. Normally it’s $60, but Best Buy has it for $10 off right now, so snag it while you can.

Aukey 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $36 right now when you clip the Amazon coupon. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $35 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

Acer 34" Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve been curious to see whether the noise about the ultrawide revolution is warranted, today’s a good chance to score a quality monitor on the cheap to decide for yourself. Amazon has a 34" Acer Nitro monitor with all the works for $442 ($58 off). Though the size reads massive on paper, the monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio gives it a height equivalent to a 27" 16:9 monitor.



With WQHD resolution (3440x1440), you’ll have a sharp picture while gaming, and take it from someone with an LG ultrawide: something like this is a must-have for multitasking work. This one features a 1500R curve with VA panels for superior viewing angles, has AMD FreeSync support, 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR400 support, which won’t blow you away compared to 10-bit HDR, but it’s better than nothing. The monitor also has great color reproduction in general, according to reviews. Amazon has a solid return policy, so give it a fair try before the deal expires.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.



And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included eartips to ensure a snug fit.

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to send Amazon’s workforce into overdrive October 13-14, but Amazon is already previewing a few of its best deals. For Prime members only, you can save up to $100 on a Fire TV, whether that’s this 50-inch Insignia down to $250 ($100 off) or a 50-inch Toshiba for $350 ($50 off).

Both have 4K HDR capabilities and run on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, offering you apps, movies, shows, and games all folded into the same digital package. You’ll also find a massive discount on the Amazon Fire TV Recast, a DVR box giving you space to record up to 75 hours of broadcast television. That’s down $100 for a $129 total.

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these deals, so sign up if you haven’t already. There’s a free 30-day trial period if you’re a new member, giving you no obligation to stick with it if you’re unimpressed.

TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar SOUND23 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers for audio output while watching movies and TV or playing games, then you can give yourself an easy and instant audio upgrade with this TaoTronics bargain.

Right now, TaoTronics’ 32” TV soundbar is marked down to just $55 from the brand’s own shop when you use the promo code SOUND23. That’s a $25 savings off the list price for a soundbar that Amazon customers love, with a 4.4-star rating across nearly 4,500 reviews.

This soundbar connects easily to your TV via optical, AV, or RCA cables, with both the optical and AV-to-RCA cables included alongside a wireless remote and mount kit. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth to pump out tunes in your space.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA0929 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA0929, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

LG 43-inch Class UN7000 LED 4K Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You don’t need to spend a bundle to bring a crisp, 4K-resolution TV into your home. Right now, Best Buy has an LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for just $250, a $20 savings from the list price.

This Smart TV already has the most popular streaming video apps built in, from Netflix to Disney+ and plenty more, plus it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers and is a great 4K option for anyone who wants the resolution bump but doesn’t want or feel the need to splurge on it.

While you could find it for $47 cheaper on Amazon (with clipped coupon) , the 77" LG CX-series 4K OLED TV—a top-end premium 4K OLED smart TV from a widely trusted brand—is $3,697 at BuyDig AND comes with a $300 Visa gift card. With the extra credit in hand, redeemable just about anywhere, you could save it or buy a larger TV stand or upgrade your furniture while you’re in the mood for improving your space. But, hear me out: You could also put it toward a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X to play next-gen games that truly take advantage of the hardware. It’s even got Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to cut down on screen tearing for us PC gamers who couldn’t give a flying fuck about consoles.



Behold deeper blacks and a more pronounced color palette, and find out for yourself what OLED is all about. Powered by a leading AI processor and compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants the new webOS is a marked update over previous versions you may have squabbled with in the past. Motion smoothing provides a more realistic picture, free of noticeable delays between frames. Apple users can cast content from their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, thanks to AirPlay 2 support. And, of course, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG are all present to ensure your top-of-the-line TV yields a top-of-the-line experience—all bundled up with an extra $300.

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.



This DIYPC Rainbow Flash G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s 43% off for today only. That brings it down to a super reasonable $40, which is tough to beat.

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.

1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Fans W/ Remote Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Did your PC come with only one fan? Whether it helps you get through your workday or your gaming sessions, don’t you think it’s time to treat it to additional fans to keep it cool?



Even if you already have multiple fans in your PC, these easy to install 1STPlayer 3-Pack RGB case fans can add more lights and color to your PC case. It also comes with a remote to adjust the color scheme settings. Get them for only $27 when you clip the 25% off coupon on Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 10/4/2020.

Shenmue III (PS4) Screenshot : Best Buy

Advertisement

I wasn’t overly impressed with the Shenmue III package after it graduated from Kickstarter, but I always knew I’d play it eventually, and at $8 for PS4 in between upgrade season, there’s no better time. That’s the going price at Best Buy for the third in a series of games that should have made Sega a ton of money. Here, you’re once again taking control of Ryu to track down an ancient family artifact, this one being the Phoenix Mirror. You’ll meet people along the way to teach you new fighting skills and push you to your goal, but you can also take on classic pace-changing activities like working a part time job or making kids cry at the arcade. It’s a faithful nod to the original in almost every way, even if the final product fell shy of lofty expectations. If you were holding out, $8 is hard to pass.

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my Coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.



If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

These will ship for $4.

Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Grinding for bells is hard work and you probably break a sweat while doing it. Keeping cool on your island paradise is important and this officially licensed Animal Crossing water bottle from Controller Gear can do just that. Take $5 off this travel-friendly double-wall stainless steel bottle. It holds up to seventeen ounces, is sweat-free, and keeps beverages both hot and cold. This adorable bottle has all your townie faves including my beloved K.K. Slider. It was built for a life on the move so you know it will hold up while you’re digging for fossils, catching bugs, or even fishing. Easy to clean and it’s durable for even the toughest of journies no matter your hemisphere.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve ever played Super Smash Bros. and said to yourself, “I wish these were all anime characters instead,” Jump Force Deluxe Edition is for you. Well, maybe. While it’s more akin to a traditional arcade fighting game like Mortal Kombat or even Dragon Ball FighterZ, the premise is undoubtedly similar: Here are a bunch of characters you’re familiar with. Now make them fight. Outside the fighting, however, your Shonen faves—including Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece (ya-yo ya-yo) origin, and Naruto from Naruto—can explore an AI-filled hub world. But the clear focus is on fighting, even if it is simplistic.



As Kotaku’s Mike Fahey notes in his review:

Jump Force is one of the most newbie-friendly 3D free-roaming fighting games I’ve encountered. There are two attack buttons, light and strong, which players can pound to perform auto-combos. There’s a throw button, which is useful for when the opposition tries to hide behind the block button (R1). L1 allows players to chase their foes or escape, if they have enough meter to allow for it. Holding R2 charges the super meter and, in combination with the controller’s face buttons, executes special attacks. Pressing the right analog stick down awakens a fighter and transforms them should they possess an alternate form. It might seem like a lot written out, but it’s incredibly easy to pick up.

Evidently, Jump Force won’t be seen at any EVO tournaments in the foreseeable future, pandemic or not. Still, it’s classic otaku fun to see anime/manga characters who wouldn’t ordinarily interact at all arise from the screen/pages and come together to beat each other to a pulp. If that sounds fun to you, you can pick up Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch from Best Buy for $40—a 20% discount off the list price. Considering it just came out last month, this may be just the price drop you were waiting for, whether out of curiosity or good ol’ fashioned nostalgia for worlds you haven’t seen in a while.

Cavity Sam Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness with each recreation being a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. But hey, to each their own. If you a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

Good ‘Ol Sam is a preorder and will be released on October 17. Prime members will get free shipping.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $26 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal— it’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.

Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass kettle.

You can get it over at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15 off, bringing it down to $45. This is well below the Amazon price, which hovers closer to $60. You also get free shipping, so grab it while the deal lasts!

Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera OK45SJIM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

This wireless hidden camera can be snagged for 70% off when you apply promo code OK45SJIMat checkout. That brings this tiny camera that looks like an inconspicuous USB wall charger adapter down from $65 to just $20.



The camera is capable of being viewed remotely, meaning you could use it as a non-rotating pet or nanny cam. You can also set it up to be motion-activated, as a simple way to add an additional security measure to your home. Just don’t use it to be a creeper, ok?

You can control the camera with iOS and Android devices. This promo code is good until the end of the month.

Baban Rainfall Shower Head Combo TN7PSZUE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you have been considering upgrading your shower to give it more of a luxury hotel feel, there has never been a better time to consider purchasing a rainfall shower head. And that’s not only because traveling is limited right now, but also because we have a great deal on this decently-rated rainfall shower head combo at Amazon.



Just make sure to use promo code TN7PSZUE to get $12 off at checkout, bringing the price down to a super reasonable $19.

This combination handheld and overhead set has an average rating of 4.2, which is pretty good. Grab it while it lasts! The promo code is good until Thursday, Oct. 15.

Thikpo Infrared Thermometer NINOFT5C Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into Thikpo infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also test objects like water, milk, and has a high-temperature alarm so you’ll definitely know if you have a fever. It’s only $26 when you use promo code NINOFT5C, which is about 35% off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We’ve all done it, burnt popcorn. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to the movie theater treat. Trying to figure the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 15% off this Popcorn Popper.

Only the red snack-size pot is on sale although a family size in three colors is available just for more money. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes down ontop the popcorn for an even coating of margarine goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Ring Stick Up Cam (Refurbished) Image : Ring

Advertisement

Security cameras can keep your home safe, but the installation and cabling can also drive you nuts. That’s why the Ring Stick Up Cam has become so popular, and you can get a battery-powered model for $20 off, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Another kicker is that it’s refurbished, but it comes with the same standard warrant as buying it new.



The Ring Stick Up Cam offers 1080p resolution with a night vision mode, and there’s a motion sensor onboard that sends notifications whenever the camera detects movement.



Setup only takes about 5-10 minutes, according to Ring. Just find a corner and stick it there, make sure the battery is charged and plugged in (they’re removable), and get everything set up on your device of choice. You can pair it with Ring’s $50 solar panel if you don’t want to have to worry about power, and both of these items can withstand a fair bit of rain.



This camera has 1080p resolution with a night vision mode, and there’s a motion sensor onboard, so you can receive notifications whenever the camera detects movement.

Large Spiced Pumpkin Yankee Candle Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I say this lovingly: a good candle for fall is essential at the beginning of the season. Now that the best month of them all is here it’s time to officially break out everything pumpkin. Yankee Candle has basically been the mall standard of giant quality candles for years. Even now seeing one these on sale is pretty great. Take $11 off the scent of the season right now.

Fill your home with the fragrance we wait all year for. The pumpkin spice lattes, pies baking, the pumpkin patch, anything that conjures all those wonderful memories are connected to this wonderful scent. Combined with spices of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon and sweetened with brown sugar how could you not immediately fall in love with it. These big boy candles burn for about 150 hours and the glass jar is 100% recyclable if you don’t use it again in your own way. This is the autumn home good you were waiting for, be honest.

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

Skeleton Decorations Sale Image : Wayfair

Advertisement

It’s October which means if you didn’t start celebrating in September it’s now officially Halloween. Yes, the entire month. If you haven’t already begun decorating now’s a great time to do so. I’ve become kind of obsessed with these skeletons from Wayfair over the last day. Since my favorite holiday will be very different this year we might as well have a little fun even if it’s just at our own homes. Check out over three thousand skeleton figures in all forms and find the perfect one for your haunted house.

This Posable Halloween Skeleton ($40) is 25% off and looks like they are just having a great undead existence. We should all be so lucky. This is one full body piece made of plastic and has poseable joints, so hilarity can ensue. It’s easy to take apart and put together if need be, weighs about three pounds, and stands about forty-eight inches high.

Shriek’s his name and I bet you can guess his game. Grab this screaming torso of bones for a grotesque additional to your yard or garden. Hand-painted and cast in resin Shriek is the perfect mascot for 2020. He’s eleven inches long, six inches high, and weighs two pounds so easy to move around wherever you need to do some scaring.

It’s not just human skeletons having all the fun, animals are right there with them. If you’re a fan of those inflatable yard decorations there’s plenty to pick from. This Inflatable Skeleton Dinosaur ($90) is six feet tall and is more of a cutesy spooky vibe. It’s pretty adorable even while gripping the jack-o-lantern. It lights up for all to see when the sun sets and is self-inflating so easy to set up and takedown. This will be the talk of the neighborhood and great for photo ops all October.

Advertisement

iHome Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At SideDeal, there’s a trendy desk lamp with Qi wireless charger built into the base of one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $39. This thing has full-range RGB with temperature control, allowing you to set the perfect mood for each occasion. Take your choice of White or Black.

Money’s tight for a lot of us right now, and many of us are trying to be mindful of where we spend our money. For some, that means taking more of your money offline and putting it into your local shops. It’s the right move, a lot of stores are struggling right now and need our help. Unfortunately, even if you’d like to pull away from online shopping entirely, it’s not always feasible when you need an uncommon item in a pinch. For those moments, or if you’re too far out to make it into your nearest local shops but still want to help, Amazon will give you $10 to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend at select small businesses. The credits are only available for the duration of Prime Day, but you can start racking them up now.



If going into your local stores isn’t an option and they don’t offer delivery, there’s a solid selection of goods to get you started. If your pups need some tasty treats, there’s plenty of pet supplies available, or perhaps try out some new products in your skincare routine.

Purea Forehead Thermometer KINJAK4H Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Thermometers have certainly become less… invasive… over time, and thanks to the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more infrared, touchless forehead thermometers in the wild. Now you can get your own at a deep discount.



Right now, Purea’s forehead thermometer is just $24 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and input the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code, KINJAK4H. It’s perfect for scanning friends and neighbors, if you own a shop or run community gatherings of any sort, plus you can convert it to a more typical ear thermometer if you prefer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Brush your teeth with a Fairywill Sonic electric toothbrush. Only $23 when you clip the $7 off coupon, you can whiten your teeth with 40,000 strokes per minute. It’s soft bristle, so you won’t hurt your gums, has a smart timer, and five modes of brushing for a clean mouth. What are you waiting for?



Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack DOTPRIME2PK Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s happening months later than usual, but we finally know when Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza is taking place: October 13-14. We can expect a non-stop barrage of bargains across those days, but Amazon is already dripping out some early deals.



Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a two-pack of Echo Dot devices for just $40 using promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That’s a $60 savings over buying the two compact smart speakers without a discount, and that’ll give you access to the Alexa voice assistant over a wider spread of your home. Just add two Dots to your cart and then pop in the code at checkout.

These aren’t the brand new models that were announced last week with a globe-like design, much like the larger new standard Echo. However, these little pucks have been top sellers over the last two years, and this is a hell of a deal exclusively for Prime members.

Plush Donut Pet Cushion Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My dog’s favorite bed is on sale and it can be your floof’s favorite too. All sizes are on sale but depending on how big your good boy or girl is the price will fluctuate a little, $17-$28. It’s still a good deal on one of the softest and comfiest beds my pooch has ever had.

The medium bed is what my old Jack Russell now has and it’s hard to get him off it. Not because he’s thirteen but because it’s so cozy. He prefers this over the bed now. The donut shape obviously makes it ideal if your pet is a little cinnamon roll all curled up when they sleep. But there’s plenty of support if they like to stretch out too. It’s lightweight and easy to move around or even take with you if they need it on a trip or for boarding. It’s faux shag fur and self-warming. It’s deep enough to get a little burrowing action on if you’ve got a digger on your hands. There’s a variety of colors to choose from to match it to your decor and it’s got an anti-skid bottom so it’s all good on wood floors or tile. It’s easy to clean and can go right in the washer and be tumble dried. Your pet deserves the best and when you get to save a little to give them that all the better.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale Image : Wayfair

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to redecorate or spruce up a room is an accent pillow. It’s also relatively inexpensive which is a huge plus when wanting to revamp your home. For the next two days comb through more than 450 accent pillows at Wayfair and find the perfect one or three to breathe new life into a dull space.

This is also a great time to bulk up your holiday pillow collection if you’re one of those enthusiastic people who start decorating November 1. Here are a few of Wayfair’s top sellers if you need some inspiration and are unsure of the new motif you’d like to go for.

A fan favorite for customers are these Mccullough Square Cotton Pillows ($18). They come in eight different colors so you’re sure to find one that matches your abode. There’s also something very Twin Peaks about these and now I know you can’t unsee it. You get the cover and the insert which means these are easy to clean.

These Kingman Cotton Throw Pillows ($22) are another crowd-pleaser at 62% off. They come in three colors, all cotton, and have a soft cozy vibe to them. While they are cotton just like the previous pillows these ones will need to be dry cleaned if you have an oopsie.

This Daysha Shag Cotton Throw Pillow ($24) takes me back. I had one just like this growing up except it was bright pink. This one is obviously a little more demur but no less fun. Take 54% off this peacock blue one and no worries because it is machine washable.

Free two-day shipping on these items.

Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts 70XUM6KN Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You can get 70% off these sun protection (UPF 50+) long-sleeved tops this weekend, bringing them down to only $6 each with promo code 70XUM6KN.



The tops are available in sizes small to extra large, and are said to be true to usual fit. In addition to their sunscreen benefits, the tops are also moisture-wicking and ideal for working out or partaking in outdoor activities— for obvious reasons. They come in two bright colors: mint and coral.

UPF of 50+ can give you additional peace of mind that you’re still protecting your skin, even as temperatures drop for the fall.

“Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) indicates how much UV radiation (both UVB and UVA) a fabric allows to reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “For example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate, thus reducing your exposure risk significantly.”

The promo code is only valid until Monday (Oct. 5), so don’t put it off this weekend if this sounds like a deal to you!

Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at SideDeal if you’re running low.

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks Image : Fenry Beauty

Advertisement

For a short time, it seems like Fenty Beauty is having a sale on select items and their Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks are $18, down from their original price of $25. You can use them as a blush or highlight, and because the goddess Robyn Rihanna Fenty created them, they look great on every skintone—light or dark! There are 15 shades to choose from, so what are you even waiting for?

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil KINJA50

Advertisement

If you’ve never tried CBD, after this week’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.



As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.

15% off September’s Best Vibes BESTSELLER Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

You’ve asked and I’ve heard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

Free shipping for orders over $29.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

