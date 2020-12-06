Sunday's Best Deals: Samsung 55-Inch 4K TV, Instant Pot Duo Nova, Klairs Skincare Essentials, FIFA 21, Madden 21, UFC 4, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV and an Instant Pot Duo Nova lead Sunday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon

Anker Soundcore Trance | $100 | Amazon

A good Bluetooth speaker can liven up a dreary day indoors, whether it’s by streaming your favorite podcast as you doodle away, or bumping your playlist while you cook. There’s no shortage of options, so whatever your needs are, there’s a good fit for you. Right now, Anker’s waterproof Soundcore Motion+, is down from $100 to $80. Anker claims the speaker will run for up to twelve hours, so it’ll work just fine for a day outside.



If you want something a little funkier, the Anker Soundcore Trance, which features a couple rings of LED lights that change colors and rhythms based on what you’re listening to, is down to $100 right now. It’s waterproof too, so you won’t have to worry about any splashes mucking things up.

Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Image : Samsung

Those on the lookout for a new addition to their home theater should take note: Best Buy has a sale on a top-notch Samsung tv. You can get $50 off the 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen tv, bringing it down to just $350 right now.

Samsung is a reliable brand, and since this is a smart tv, you’ll easily be able to stream using all of your favorite services in minutes.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV should get the job done. Down to $230, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. For this size and 4K, $230 is a great price. The sale ends Monday.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/06/20.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.



They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $130 on Amazon right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Save Up to 44% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a wide array of kits for both for up to 44% off the list price.

In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. Put a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn infant, the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that capitalizes on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, BuyDig has the LG UltraFine down to $399 using the promo code KHY27. It’s a 32"4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag). Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor destined to free your mind.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $119, a 40% savings from the list price.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour. Only the black color is this cheap right now, although Amazon has other options available for a bit more cash.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $36, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Image : Giovanni Colantonio

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $1200, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV. All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.

You ever notice how no one ever plays video games anymore? Weird, right? They were such a phenomenon in the 80's and 90's, but now they basically don’t exist. Where’s Atari at? Is Sega still kicking these days? All we do is read books and watch the nightly news in 2020. It’s time for that to change. It’s time that we finally play some video games for once. If you want to join this revolution, the HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale over at Best Buy. It’s $400 off its usual price, taking it down to $850. That’s a solid price considering that it’s got an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti running in there. With a 15.6" full HD display, you can finally see what Sonic the Hedgehog has been up to lately.



Dell 24 Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes you just need a basic ass monitor, something that gets the job done as you’re working from home, and doesn’t hurt your wallet in the process. The Dell 24 Monitor is a no-frills 1080p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has one port for HDMI and one for VGA. Its contrast ratio, 1000:1, is described as “typical” on the Dell website. It’s everything someone who doesn’t really care what monitor they use could ever dream of and more. There’s no HDR, no 4K, no swivel, no oversized panel, no bells and whistles to consider and think to yourself: Do I really need this?

The Dell 24 monitor is perfectly fine for number crunching, writing, casual gaming—whatever it is you spend your time on, unless it’s serious design or photo work, or like, professional esports, this display will probably suffice. And it’s $100, so who cares.

Up to 50% Off HyperX Gaming Accessories Image : Amazon

You got the games this weekend. Now it’s time to accessorize. HyperX gaming accessories are on sale today at Amazon, with discounts going as high as 50%. There’s a lot to explore here whether you’re looking for headsets, keyboards, or even Nintendo Switch accessories. We’ve added some noteworthy deals below, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, but I’m especially interested in the joy-con charging station. The handy little accessory can charge four joy-cons at once and features LED indicators to let you know when a controller is done charging. It’s only $15 too, which is a small price to pay for a curiosity.



Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. NBA 2K21 is currently more than half off at $25 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One and on PlayStation 4. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in, so consider this an investment in future virtual stress relief.

Sorry football fans: Madden NFL 21 is a bit higher right now at $30 over at Walmart. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies, and you get a free upgrade for the PS5 if you buy the PlayStation 4 version and a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version if you buy it for Xbox One. There is a limited-time sale at GameStop, though, where you can get it for $25 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One— the catch is, you only get free shipping with orders over $35 at Gamestop.

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $25 just two months after launch. Of course, both titles are next-gen compatible.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 12/6/2020 with new information.



50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories | Best Buy Image : Best Buy

Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Select PlayStation 4 Hits | $10 | Best Buy

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Bst Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months JUSTBECAUSEPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code JUSTBECAUSEPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Up to 50% off HyperX Gaming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You got the games this weekend. Now it’s time to accessorize. HyperX gaming accessories are on sale today at Amazon, with discounts going as high as 50%. There’s a lot to explore here whether you’re looking for headsets, keyboards, or even Nintendo Switch accessories. We’ve added some noteworthy deals below, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, but I’m especially interested in the Switch charging case. The handy little accessory adds an additional five hours of battery life to the system and features a more stable kickstand. It’s the kind of third-party tech that aims to fill some of the system’s technical gaps and I appreciate the creativity.

Risk of Rain 2 GAMETILLXMAS Image : Gearbox Publishing

If you bought a bunch of games this past Blyber Weekend, you’re probably buried in a AAA backlog right about now. Not to throw another game on your pile, but Risk of Rain 2 is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the standout title for $9 with the promo code GAMETILLXMAS. Published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 is a stylish roguelike shooter set on a planet full of aliens. The game features co-op multiplayer, so you and your friends can team up to escape the terror of space. With all of the glitzy, big-budget games that are taking up people’s attention right now, Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect change of pace for anyone looking to play something with a little more creative pizzazz.

Here’s a significant price cut for you: Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection is now down to $30. That’s a $50 price cut over the game’s usual $80 price tag, which is an incredible deal when you consider what’s included. The package comes with Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. The Wolfenstein series was a highlight of the 2010's, reestablishing itself as an essential first-person shooter franchise among a crowded field. The series took an especially timely approach with The New Colossus, more directly commenting on the troubling rise of white supremacy in America. As far as power fantasies go, Wolfenstein is a blast, letting players chew through hundreds of Nazis like gum. For anyone who has yet to try out the newer games in the series, the Alt History Collection is an essential shooter bundle.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 on Immortals: Fenyx Rising at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



Well football fans, we’ve got another deflategate on our hands. No, Tom Brady isn’t stealing the air out of balls. This time, we’re talking about Madden NFL ‘21. This year’s football simulation is down to $25, which is surely below the legal limit as set by NFL guidelines, right? I am calling Roger Goodell as we speak and trying to make sure it will not play in this year’s Super Bowl. I am also going to ask him if he can quit his job, but that’s unrelated. For those who aren’t bothered by this scandal, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade when you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so the $25 price tag is an especially solid value. Go Pats.



Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Microsoft

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. Personally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! On Sunday, it went down to $40 and howled into a pillow. Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $35. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.



I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $30 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 Qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got enough on your plate right now. Why not make dinner one less thing to worry about by investing in a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking device? Enter the Instant Pot Duo Nova. More than just a pressure cooker, this 7-in-1 appliance can slowly or quickly get dinner on the table with its ability to also cook rice, steam foods, saute, warm dishes, and even make yogurt!



Normally $100, you can snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova for 40% off right now, just $60. This handy cooking device seriously does it all, so don’t miss out!

Aiper Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Filter odors, germs, dust, dander, and other irritants out of the air with this Aiper air purifier which has a HEPA Filter for only $102 after clipping the $10 off coupon on Amazon (it’s just under the price).



This air purifier can freshen any space up to 500 square feet in just minutes. Several of the reviews claim it has helped them sleep and breathe easier thanks to its effective air-cleaning functions. Normally priced at $160, this is seriously a great deal! Get it while the offer is still good.

I don’t know about your nightly routine, but for me filling my humidifier is one of the last things I usually do. Too often, I crawl into bed and only remember that I haven’t filled up this all-too crucial device to avoid dry winter skin once I’m all settled in and comfortable. It just feels like too much of a hassle at that point!

Well, one of these humidifiers will make this experience a little less of a pain in the future. This Nulaxy humidifier takes a whopping 4.5 liters, so you don’t have to fill it as often. Even better, it fills right from the top so you can fill it with much more ease than a standard model, for only $40.

If forgetting to switch the humidifier on is your issue, this TaoTronics model you can control via your smartphone is also $40 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon. Since it’s wifi-enabled, you can even control this humidifier with Amazon Alexa voice controls once you set it up! This tank is 4 liters, so you shouldn’t have to fill it too often either.

Go ahead and grab one of these humidifiers while they’re at a great price— your hydrated skin will thank you later!

6 Ft Flocked Snow Christmas Tree KINGSOMV73 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

These faux snow leaves and branches are a fun touch especially if you live in a place where holiday snow just never happens. The flocking is tightly fastened to the branches so no worries about it falling off and making a mess. This tree comes in three sections making it easy to put up and take down. This also means it’s simple to store. It’s a good size and definitely fills out once you have the branches properly fluffed. As with most of these trees, it is made of eco-friendly high-quality PVC material. It comes with a sturdy metal base with a plastic bottom to protect wood floors. This is a unique tree at a great price so I’m sure it won’t last long.

This tree will ship for free.

Graco 4Ever DLX Convertible Car Seat Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many states require kids to be strapped into some form of car seat until they’re 8 years old, and depending on the eventual size of your child, you might be inclined to keep ‘em in one for longer. Of course, if you’re expecting a baby soon, it’ll still be years off before you really know.

That’s why the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 convertible car seat is so handy. It’s a full-fledged infant car seat that you can use immediately, and then over the years you can convert it from rear-facing into front-facing, and finally into a high-backed booster and backless booster as your child grows and ages.

Speaking from experience, you won’t want to have to buy another car seat in a few years if you can help it. Luckily, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Graco 4Ever DLX convertible car seat right now, marking it down to $200 in a variety of styles. Fingers crossed, it’ll be the only car seat you ever need for your impending kiddo.

48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get two boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel, honey, and chocolate. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These boxes are the limited edition Holiday Hexa Tower version.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

Poo-Pourri Holiday Scents Toilet Spray Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack and just in time for the festive season. I got a sample box when they first emerged and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room more spirited this December you can pick from Secret Santa, Merry Spritzmas, Heaven Scent, and Lavender Vanilla. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs have an accident and I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

Incase EO Hardshell Roller Image : Jordan McMahon

There aren’t many good reasons to travel right now, but it’s still good to have a bag that’ll keep your laptop safe while you lug it around. It doesn’t have to just be for travel, either; maybe you just wanna roll over to the park for a few hours of writing outside the confines of your quarantined home. Whatever your needs may be, Incase’s EO hardshell roller bag, which works as both a laptop bag and a carry-on suitcase, is down 76% to $55 at Adorama today. Even if you don’t plan on hopping on a plane anytime soon (which, you know, don’t), you can still carry all you need a couple of hours away from home.

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.



Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

This tree will ship for free.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Image : Arlo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It’s got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you’ll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It’s basically a queen size. All in all, it’s pretty comfy for an air mattress that won’t lose air while you slumber.

Christmas Tree Skirts & Collars Sale Image : Wayfair

Advertisement

We all have a friend or relative where everything in their house is white. It’s like something out of Better Homes & Garden magazine. It does look beautiful, pristine, and calm. If this is you, you probably bring that aesthetic to the holiday season too. This Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt ($71) adds fuzzy faux fur fanciness to that. This 56" will wrap around your tree and give the illusion of soft little snowflakes collecting at the bottom. Your gifts will definitely pop with their bright wrapping on the flawless material underneath. If the look is what you’re going for this one is sophisticated.

If color is more your jam this Poinsettia Tree Skirt ($49) might be what you need. It’s a classic. That red will blend perfectly with the glistening green of your tree. The embroidered poinsettia cutouts add a cool dimension and definitely make your space more festive.

And now for something a little whimsical. What’s more jolly than ice skating dachshunds ($47) dressed as Santa? You don’t need to be a dog lover to appreciate how cute and cheery this tree skirt is. The beige and black actually make it a little more demure than you’d think it would be but hey it’s the holidays so have a little fun. And in 2020 if dogs on skate make you smile you proudly dress your tree in this one.

Dyson V7 Origin Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Christmas Trees Under $100 Image : Wayfair

Advertisement

If you’re old fashioned and want a full spruce ($79) to decorate from top to bottom this is the tree for you. Ok so maybe no totally old-fashioned because this is artificial (they all are) but you’re a traditionalist. You live for getting to unstring lights and go through the maddening experience of connecting them. This bushy 6-foot tree comes with a foldable metal stand and will be easy to store in the off months. Even though the PVC branches are fake they sure look like the real deal. This is a great option and will fit all your decorations. It does come in a few sizes but this one is the standard.